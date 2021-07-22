Through USDA Efforts, Ranchers Flex Some Selling Muscle

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- The beef or chicken you buy from the grocery store is often processed by the same small number of companies.
Advocates for farmers and ranchers said it hurts producers and consumers, but they are encouraged by new federal efforts to steer the supply chain to smaller plants.
The Biden administration recently announced sweeping plans to bolster competition among a range of industries, including agriculture. Tied to that is a USDA investment to increase production capacity among non-corporate processing plants.
Donald Rude, a rancher from northeastern North Dakota, said it is hard to make a profit when the markets are dominated by only a handful of operations.
"We're making, say, $1.20, $1.50, and they're selling the meat in store for, say, $6, $7 a pound," Rude explained. "I mean, that's a big gap. And their gobbling up all the profit is not fair to the consumer."
He said the potential to shop their livestock around paves the way for better prices, and less sticker shock for consumers.
The USDA said because of consolidation, federally inspected meatpacking plants have declined by roughly 40% since 1990. Currently, there are only 18 licensed local slaughter plants in North Dakota for ranchers to consider.
Industry groups criticized the federal initiative, saying it will lead to unintended consequences for customers and producers.
Nathan Kroh, scientific information coordinator for the North Dakota Department of Agriculture's meat and poultry inspection program, said the 18 slaughter plants that offer inspections are the first step in getting a rancher's product to the masses.
But he noted the local plants often are overbooked, leaving producers in a bind.
"A lot of our ranchers will actually just sell through the auction market for the larger facilities to take, and then they're at that price," Kroh observed.
That means they have to take what they can get, versus looking for a better price structure on the local scene.
Kroh added the federal rollout includes a new $55 million grant program for plants trying to be certified for inspection status.
North Dakota has more than 70 sites that are currently custom-exempt, meaning the meat they take in can't be sold for retail.
BOISE, Idaho -- Supporters from both sides of the aisle are touting a $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework taking shape in Washington, D.C.
Backers said it will be a boon for rural states such as Idaho, promising to deliver 100% broadband coverage to communities and fix crumbling roads and bridges.
According to a White House fact sheet, it would also invest $52 billion to help communities build resilience to wildfires and floods, through forest management and infrastructure upgrades.
Gina McCarthy, White House national climate advisor, said the need for improvements came into sharp focus during the Northwest's recent heat wave.
"We're talking about building the kind of resilience that we need to build now because we're seeing such extreme heat and drought, as well as wildfires," McCarthy explained. "Wildfires no longer have a season."
McCarthy added nearly all the West is facing some stage of drought, and investing in water storage for the region will be critical as well.
But the infrastructure framework faces criticism from both ends of the political spectrum. Liberal members of Congress argued it doesn't invest enough to counter climate change, while conservatives countered 2017 tax cuts shouldn't be undone to pay for it.
McCarthy believes the package would mean long-term changes for rural communities.
"There's been disinvestment in some of the poorest rural areas, and it's time to rebuild those areas and to build the kind of good-paying union jobs that helped us grow the middle class before," McCarthy asserted.
She also wants young people to be part of the solution, helping with the management of forests, so they're less susceptible to wildfires, for instance.
"We want to get a new civilian climate corps started," McCarthy remarked, "So that young people can be out in rural areas and on our public lands getting an understanding of how they can do an apprenticeship with some of the unions and learn new career paths."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently said the Senate may work into the August recess in order to get infrastructure legislation passed.
INDIANAPOLIS -- There's good news for soil conservation efforts in a new survey by the Indiana Conservation Partnership: Farmers in the state planted roughly 1.5 million acres of cover crops this past year.
Cover crops, which can be grasses, turnips, brassicas, rye grass, or other plants, can help prevent soil erosion by anchoring roots in place and providing a food source for beneficial organisms. They can also reduce runoff from fields that leads to nutrient pollution in waterways.
Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, hopes to see more cover crop acreage as the years go on.
"We're not carrying things like nitrogen and phosphorus off of those soils," Kettler explained. "We keep them on the field where our crops, whether it's corn, soybeans, wheat or other crops that we grow in Indiana, can benefit from it."
Kettler noted it is estimated cover crops prevented 1.6 million tons of sediment from entering Indiana waterways, including more than four million pounds of nitrogen and about two million pounds of phosphorus.
Drinking water with high nitrate levels can increase risk for what's known as "blue baby syndrome," and is linked to some cancers and thyroid conditions.
Kettler pointed out as weather patterns have changed in recent years, the issue of sequestering carbon in the soil has greater significance for farmers, and cover crops also help protect the soil in planted fields from washing away when there's too much rain.
"You can talk to about any farmer that's been around for a long time, and they'll tell you that things have changed," Kettler observed. "They really have the opportunity here with things like cover crops, reduced tillage, maybe no tillage in some cases, strip tillage, there's a renewed interest in that."
He added the amount of sediment kept in the soil in the last year could fill more than 450 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
The report said cover crops covered more acres than any other commodity crop, with the exception of corn and soybeans.
SEATTLE - Washington state farmworkers were among the most vulnerable during the Northwest's deadly heat wave. As the state feels more effects from climate change, their advocates are calling for greater protections.
Rosalinda Guillen is the executive director of Community to Community Development and said there are some obvious threats from extreme heat, such as dehydration.
But she added there are other threats, such as the increased use of chemicals and pesticides on farms to keep them producing the way they do under current conditions.
"The biggest threat, really, for farmworkers is the lack of consideration from state agencies and health departments for workplace protections," said Guillen. "There's no real effort being made to change production practices."
Community to Community Development wants the state to convene a legislative work session on labor in agriculture this year, before next year's session. Guillen said this is a vital issue considering Washington state is the top producer of a number of crops, including apples, blueberries and hops.
She said one important change for farmworkers would be to make them hourly workers.
"Don't overwork farmworkers' bodies in inclement weather in order to keep the production levels the same as they've always been," said Guillen.
During the 2021 legislative session, Washington state farmworkers won a hard-fought victory for overtime pay. And last year, the Department of Health granted workers temporary housing during the pandemic.
Edgar Franks, political director with the farmworkers union Familias Unidas por la Justicia, said more protections will require more pressure.
"Everything we got last year was because we were pushing for more," said Franks, "whether it be the emergency rules on housing, the overtime bill in Washington. So it wasn't because it was just nice people trying to be nice to workers. It was because workers were fighting for it."
Disclosure: Community to Community Development contributes to our fund for reporting on Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
