Report: More Solar Investment Could Transform CO Economy

CRAIG, Colo. -- What would it look like if one in four households in the country was solar-powered?
A new report from the "30 Million Solar Homes" campaign said solar federal investment of that size would be equivalent to taking 42 million cars off the road for a year, and would lead to the creation of 1.7 million jobs focused on rooftop and community solar installations.
Katie Kienbaum, senior researcher for the Energy Democracy Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance and the report's co-author, said the policy recommendations also focus on addressing racial inequity in the nation's energy system. It prioritizes solar power for low-income and marginalized communities, which Kienbaum pointed out would help reduce utility costs in the long term.
"If we want to see these benefits in communities across the country, in all different income levels, we need to make sure that we are intentionally investing in those communities, and not just hoping that the benefits of clean energy will trickle down to all of us," Kienbaum asserted.
The report also called for increased funding for programs like the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Weatherization Assistance Program. It said in Colorado, the impact of more solar power would mean $1 billion in electric-bill savings over five years.
In Moffat County, in northwestern Colorado's Yampa Valley, three mines and two coal-fired power plants are major employers, and are scheduled to close by 2030.
Jennifer Holloway, executive director of the Craig Chamber of Commerce, said the community needs to find a way to pivot its economy. The town was connected to a solar co-op in the Yampa Valley last year, which drew residents' interest. Holloway noted the job potential of solar could be beneficial to Craig.
"The more we can be independent, the better chance we have of keeping our community together with this job loss coming up," Holloway projected. "We're a family-oriented community, so we really do want to stay together. Solar is one of the tools that we can use to create a stronger community."
She added there are plans to expand the solar co-op in 2022 to include nearby Rio Blanco County.
SALT LAKE CITY -- In the push toward carbon-free energy production, some cities in Utah and nearby states are considering a new type of nuclear reactor to power their future.
The project, partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, aims to bring six small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) online by 2029, including for customers of Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems.
However, watchdog groups warn the "new generation" reactors are untested, and could have high financial and environmental costs.
Scott Williams, executive director of the Healthy Environmental Alliance of Utah, said the new system comes with the same old problems.
"We've been opposed to this project from the beginning, because there's no solution for the high-level waste that it generates," Williams explained. "We're still accumulating that all over the country, and we've never figured out what to do with that. And it's highly, highly toxic."
Williams pointed out a number of power utilities have backed out of various projects using SMRs, and the Utah utility recently cut its commitment from 12 to 6 power units. He noted the main selling point has been the units do not emit greenhouse gases.
Williams observed the financial markets have mostly shied away from backing the project, which means small municipalities in Utah, Idaho and other Western states could be left holding the bag.
"When there's experimental technology that venture capitalists won't put money into, we should be really cautious about having small towns put money at risk for a first-of-its-kind technology," Williams contended.
And when it comes to providing carbon-free energy, Williams argued there are proven, cost-effective technologies available right now.
"There's no way this stuff is going to be online soon enough to start dealing with what we need to do to address climate change," Williams asserted. "It's diverting resources into speculative technology, when we have real technology that we should be ramping up quickly."
The SMRs design has been approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, but it will likely be a decade or more before the system is fully licensed and operational.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - With federal investment, a proposal to connect 30 million homes in the United States to solar energy could have a big impact in addressing climate change, reducing inequity and rebuilding the economy hit by the pandemic.
That's according to a new report from researchers behind the "30 Million Solar Homes Initiative."
The report found with the right policies in place, a solar program of this size would be comparable to closing 48 coal-fired power plants for a year, and lead to $69 billion in energy savings over the next five years.
Report coauthor Katie Kienbaum - senior researcher at the Energy Democracy Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance - said it also would create 1.7 million jobs across the country.
"The jobs potential is really just huge from rooftop and community solar systems," said Kienbaum. "It takes a lot more people to scramble on rooftops, put those solar panels up, versus building them in a huge field. And that would also, you know, happen in communities across the country."
Pennsylvania could grow its solar-powered housing stock by one million with federal support and see 6,000 megawatts in new solar capacity, according to the report.
Joan and George Rittenberger live in western Pennsylvania, a region historically known as coal country. The retirees, who come from a family of miners, joined their local solar co-op and had panels installed last year.
Joan Rittenberger said for them, it's about making sure they leave a good place to live for their grandchildren.
"You know, we really need to get on the ball and start doing things," said Rittenberger. "Because there's going to be a lot of places that, I think, are going to be not good places to live. It's going to be too hot, too wet; the water's rising, forest fires. So, we're hoping to leave it a little better when we're gone."
The campaign is calling for $500 billion in federal investment for local solar and clean energy projects. Its policy package includes a goal to use 75% of those funds for clean energy that benefits marginalized communities.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A new report demonstrates why the last decade's natural-gas boom in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia fell below expectations and did not generate a large growth in jobs or incomes throughout the region.
A companion report examines a model in Washington state from which local leaders in the region can learn to help transition their economies.
Sean O'Leary, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, which produced both reports, said as the mining sector increased and local GDP skyrocketed, jobs in the so-called "Frackalachia" area increased by just 1.6%, combined with a population loss of 37,000.
"It means that not only has the natural gas industry not produced jobs and prosperity to a significant degree so far, but that it is structurally incapable of doing so in the future as well," O'Leary asserted.
According to the report, the gas industry lacked impact on these communities because not much of the money invested and earned ever entered local economies, because of the natural-gas sector's lack of labor-intensive jobs, and royalties from leased properties which were less than expected.
The second report focused on Centralia, Washington. After the town's coal-fired power plant announced a 2025 retirement, its owner pledged to fund a plan to support economic and clean-energy transition. Since then, the town's economy has grown at twice the rate of the country and has added more than 2,000 jobs.
O'Leary argued as federal proposals focused on clean energy and energy transition are on the horizon, it's a moment for states such as Pennsylvania to learn from Centralia.
"Will we use it to pursue a Centralia-like strategy, or will we use it to continue chasing the past of fossil-fuel and related industries?" O'Leary questioned.
One county which could potentially benefit from this model is Greene County in southwestern Pennsylvania. The county was part of the natural-gas boom, but still has seen a steady population decrease and lack of job growth.
Mike Belding, chairman of the board of commissioners for Greene County, said he thinks the Centralia model would have a positive impact on Greene County. He pointed out the region is a great place to live, but there's a need to adapt to the changing economy.
"We're currently working on broadband, we're working on recreation, we're working on those," Belding outlined. "But there's really been a 25-year or longer lapse of substantial initiatives to change those attributes in Greene County."
Belding added the county is opening a startup incubator to provide academic coaching and financial backing to non-fossil-related companies.Disclosure: Ohio River Valley Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
