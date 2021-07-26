Report: More Solar Homes Would Benefit Rural Economies

SALT LAKE CITY -- In the push toward carbon-free energy production, some cities in Utah and nearby states are considering a new type of nuclear reactor to power their future.



The project, partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, aims to bring six small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) online by 2029, including for customers of Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems.



However, watchdog groups warn the "new generation" reactors are untested, and could have high financial and environmental costs.



Scott Williams, executive director of the Healthy Environmental Alliance of Utah, said the new system comes with the same old problems.



"We've been opposed to this project from the beginning, because there's no solution for the high-level waste that it generates," Williams explained. "We're still accumulating that all over the country, and we've never figured out what to do with that. And it's highly, highly toxic."



Williams pointed out a number of power utilities have backed out of various projects using SMRs, and the Utah utility recently cut its commitment from 12 to 6 power units. He noted the main selling point has been the units do not emit greenhouse gases.



Williams observed the financial markets have mostly shied away from backing the project, which means small municipalities in Utah, Idaho and other Western states could be left holding the bag.



"When there's experimental technology that venture capitalists won't put money into, we should be really cautious about having small towns put money at risk for a first-of-its-kind technology," Williams contended.



And when it comes to providing carbon-free energy, Williams argued there are proven, cost-effective technologies available right now.



"There's no way this stuff is going to be online soon enough to start dealing with what we need to do to address climate change," Williams asserted. "It's diverting resources into speculative technology, when we have real technology that we should be ramping up quickly."



The SMRs design has been approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, but it will likely be a decade or more before the system is fully licensed and operational.



HARRISBURG, Pa. - With federal investment, a proposal to connect 30 million homes in the United States to solar energy could have a big impact in addressing climate change, reducing inequity and rebuilding the economy hit by the pandemic.



That's according to a new report from researchers behind the "30 Million Solar Homes Initiative."



The report found with the right policies in place, a solar program of this size would be comparable to closing 48 coal-fired power plants for a year, and lead to $69 billion in energy savings over the next five years.



Report coauthor Katie Kienbaum - senior researcher at the Energy Democracy Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance - said it also would create 1.7 million jobs across the country.



"The jobs potential is really just huge from rooftop and community solar systems," said Kienbaum. "It takes a lot more people to scramble on rooftops, put those solar panels up, versus building them in a huge field. And that would also, you know, happen in communities across the country."



Pennsylvania could grow its solar-powered housing stock by one million with federal support and see 6,000 megawatts in new solar capacity, according to the report.



Joan and George Rittenberger live in western Pennsylvania, a region historically known as coal country. The retirees, who come from a family of miners, joined their local solar co-op and had panels installed last year.



Joan Rittenberger said for them, it's about making sure they leave a good place to live for their grandchildren.



"You know, we really need to get on the ball and start doing things," said Rittenberger. "Because there's going to be a lot of places that, I think, are going to be not good places to live. It's going to be too hot, too wet; the water's rising, forest fires. So, we're hoping to leave it a little better when we're gone."



The campaign is calling for $500 billion in federal investment for local solar and clean energy projects. Its policy package includes a goal to use 75% of those funds for clean energy that benefits marginalized communities.







