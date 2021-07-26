Report: More Solar Homes Would Benefit Rural Economies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A report outlines how federal efforts to bring solar energy to one in four American households could bring clean energy to communities of all colors, incomes and backgrounds.
Supporters of the 30 Million Solar Homes Initiative said boosting participation in the Rural Energy Savings Program and Energy Efficiency and Conservation Loan Program could help more residents, farmers, and small businesses finance solar panels.
Robert Fernatt, advisor to Solar United Neighbors and president of the West Virginia Electric Auto Association, said more West Virginians are seeing the benefits of clean energy.
"National-security advocates, faith-based groups, people that are interested in personal energy independence, disaster preparedness," Fernatt outlined. "We like to say that solar has a large tent: it attracts a lot of different people for different reasons that we can all get behind. "
More than 300 energy equity, climate, business, environmental, faith, and public health organizations have signed a letter calling on Congress to enact the policy recommendations outlined in the report.
Katie Kienbaum, senior researcher for the Energy Democracy Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, said communities have much to gain from reducing use of fossil fuels.
"In the form of savings on your electric bills, or maybe a new job or career opportunity," Kienbaum explained. "In certain communities with peaker power plants, maybe those can be retired, when more of our energy is coming locally from our rooftops and from our own communities."
Fernatt added he installed solar four years ago, and saw a dramatic dip in monthly energy costs.
"My energy bill is $5 a month, every month, so it certainly reduces my energy cost," Fernatt emphasized.
If the 30 Million Solar Homes package is implemented as a whole, the federal government would invest a total of $137 billion over the next five years to help install local rooftop and community solar systems across the country, according to the authors of the report.
SALT LAKE CITY -- In the push toward carbon-free energy production, some cities in Utah and nearby states are considering a new type of nuclear reactor to power their future.
The project, partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, aims to bring six small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) online by 2029, including for customers of Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems.
However, watchdog groups warn the "new generation" reactors are untested, and could have high financial and environmental costs.
Scott Williams, executive director of the Healthy Environmental Alliance of Utah, said the new system comes with the same old problems.
"We've been opposed to this project from the beginning, because there's no solution for the high-level waste that it generates," Williams explained. "We're still accumulating that all over the country, and we've never figured out what to do with that. And it's highly, highly toxic."
Williams pointed out a number of power utilities have backed out of various projects using SMRs, and the Utah utility recently cut its commitment from 12 to 6 power units. He noted the main selling point has been the units do not emit greenhouse gases.
Williams observed the financial markets have mostly shied away from backing the project, which means small municipalities in Utah, Idaho and other Western states could be left holding the bag.
"When there's experimental technology that venture capitalists won't put money into, we should be really cautious about having small towns put money at risk for a first-of-its-kind technology," Williams contended.
And when it comes to providing carbon-free energy, Williams argued there are proven, cost-effective technologies available right now.
"There's no way this stuff is going to be online soon enough to start dealing with what we need to do to address climate change," Williams asserted. "It's diverting resources into speculative technology, when we have real technology that we should be ramping up quickly."
The SMRs design has been approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, but it will likely be a decade or more before the system is fully licensed and operational.
CRAIG, Colo. -- What would it look like if one in four households in the country was solar-powered?
A new report from the "30 Million Solar Homes" campaign said solar federal investment of that size would be equivalent to taking 42 million cars off the road for a year, and would lead to the creation of 1.7 million jobs focused on rooftop and community solar installations.
Katie Kienbaum, senior researcher for the Energy Democracy Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance and the report's co-author, said the policy recommendations also focus on addressing racial inequity in the nation's energy system. It prioritizes solar power for low-income and marginalized communities, which Kienbaum pointed out would help reduce utility costs in the long term.
"If we want to see these benefits in communities across the country, in all different income levels, we need to make sure that we are intentionally investing in those communities, and not just hoping that the benefits of clean energy will trickle down to all of us," Kienbaum asserted.
The report also called for increased funding for programs like the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Weatherization Assistance Program. It said in Colorado, the impact of more solar power would mean $1 billion in electric-bill savings over five years.
In Moffat County, in northwestern Colorado's Yampa Valley, three mines and two coal-fired power plants are major employers, and are scheduled to close by 2030.
Jennifer Holloway, executive director of the Craig Chamber of Commerce, said the community needs to find a way to pivot its economy. The town was connected to a solar co-op in the Yampa Valley last year, which drew residents' interest. Holloway noted the job potential of solar could be beneficial to Craig.
"The more we can be independent, the better chance we have of keeping our community together with this job loss coming up," Holloway projected. "We're a family-oriented community, so we really do want to stay together. Solar is one of the tools that we can use to create a stronger community."
She added there are plans to expand the solar co-op in 2022 to include nearby Rio Blanco County.
HARRISBURG, Pa. - With federal investment, a proposal to connect 30 million homes in the United States to solar energy could have a big impact in addressing climate change, reducing inequity and rebuilding the economy hit by the pandemic.
That's according to a new report from researchers behind the "30 Million Solar Homes Initiative."
The report found with the right policies in place, a solar program of this size would be comparable to closing 48 coal-fired power plants for a year, and lead to $69 billion in energy savings over the next five years.
Report coauthor Katie Kienbaum - senior researcher at the Energy Democracy Initiative at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance - said it also would create 1.7 million jobs across the country.
"The jobs potential is really just huge from rooftop and community solar systems," said Kienbaum. "It takes a lot more people to scramble on rooftops, put those solar panels up, versus building them in a huge field. And that would also, you know, happen in communities across the country."
Pennsylvania could grow its solar-powered housing stock by one million with federal support and see 6,000 megawatts in new solar capacity, according to the report.
Joan and George Rittenberger live in western Pennsylvania, a region historically known as coal country. The retirees, who come from a family of miners, joined their local solar co-op and had panels installed last year.
Joan Rittenberger said for them, it's about making sure they leave a good place to live for their grandchildren.
"You know, we really need to get on the ball and start doing things," said Rittenberger. "Because there's going to be a lot of places that, I think, are going to be not good places to live. It's going to be too hot, too wet; the water's rising, forest fires. So, we're hoping to leave it a little better when we're gone."
The campaign is calling for $500 billion in federal investment for local solar and clean energy projects. Its policy package includes a goal to use 75% of those funds for clean energy that benefits marginalized communities.