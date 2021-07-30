New Mexicans Dodge Imminent Evictions Faced by Many U.S. Renters

DENVER -- When people experiencing chronic homelessness in Denver received free housing along with mental and behavioral health services, they were able to stay housed and saw improved health outcomes, according to a new Urban Institute report.



Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said the upfront investment in housing resulted in significant savings by reducing encounters with safety-net services.



"Housing with appropriate services is going to not only improve the lives of those people being housed, and the communities in which they are housed, but it's also going to be a benefit to the taxpayers," Alderman asserted.



More than half of the program's cost was offset by reductions in public services, such as jail, detox and other emergency care.



Alderman pointed out the report contradicts claims people choose to become and remain homeless. When participants were able to access housing through the Supportive Housing Social Impact Bond initiative, launched in 2016, they remained stably housed.



Participants also saw overall health benefits, in part because they were able to access preventive care.



Alderman contended helping people address behavioral and mental-health issues is an important step toward re-entering the community in a meaningful way.



"Oftentimes people who are suffering from a behavioral or a mental-health issue, they may not realize that that is the impediment to staying stably housed, or entering the workforce, or obtaining an educational outcome," Alderman explained.



With housing costs exploding in Colorado, Alderman emphasized the time for targeted investments in homelessness prevention and resolution have never been more critical.



She sees the report as a call to action as the state continues to become less affordable for even those with moderate incomes.



"This is a model that can be used at the local level," Alderman urged. "In cities, the state could adopt it, the federal government could adopt it, and we could probably make significant changes in the number of people experiencing homelessness today."



Disclosure: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Housing program report Urban Institute 07/15/2021



get more stories like this via email



FARGO, N.D. -- North Dakota is reaching out to those who have fallen behind on their rent due to the pandemic and may not know there's help.



Application counselors are seen as a bridge in getting funds to those who need it. Most of the $352 million the state received this year in federal emergency rental aid is still unclaimed.



The nation's eviction moratorium expires July 31, creating concerns about a wave of people being forced from their homes.



Carmel Froemke, statewide outreach coordinator for the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota (CAP-ND), said her staff is getting new training to handle urgent cases, and those who still might see their situation worsen.



"We know that the effects of COVID aren't just going to go away. There's long-term effects of that," Froemke explained. "And so, we're hoping to be able to provide a more sustainable assistance over the course of time."



CAP-ND is contracted with the state through next February to carry out application assistance, with 30 counselors to provide one-on-one help from agency offices, to those unsure about navigating the online portal.



They can help vulnerable populations who don't have access or experience with technology. State officials say eligibility has been expanded to ensure program recipients have a less-rocky recovery from their hardship.



Eligibility was boosted to 80% of area median income, and a person can now receive rental aid for up to 12 months.



Andrea Olson, executive director of the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota, said it suggests part of the issue in reaching households is people who have never relied on aid programs before may now need it, but do not know they exist.



"They make just enough to survive," Olson explained. "But when there's something that happens like a global pandemic, they don't have sufficient savings to carry them through."



Froemke added once people get through the initial application stage, there is a lot of information to submit, including details from the landlord.



"Once the rent is approved, the landlord will be paid directly through a vendor service process," Froemke confirmed.



She added that is why counselors will follow up with applicants, so aid is not pulled back over a key detail. They can also assist if a recipient is renewed for more funds.



Nationwide, Census Pulse Survey data show more than 6 million households are behind on rent. It is estimated the updated North Dakota program could serve up to 25,000 households.



Disclosure: Community Action Partnership of North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Eviction moratorium CDC 06/29/2021

Housing resources N.D. Dept. of Human Services 2021

National rent data National Equity Atlas 07/05/2021



get more stories like this via email

