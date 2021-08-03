Tuesday, August 3, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 3, 2021
Play

Public health experts are concerned many kids have missed important checkups and vaccinations, and a third DC Police officer who responded to the January 6 insurrection takes his own life.

2021Talks - August 3, 2021
Play

The White House calls for states to rescue renters, Senators dissect a massive infrastructure plan, and both the White House and Congress are losing approval in the eyes of voters.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Celebrating Progress in the Fight Against Hunger in CA

Play

Tuesday, August 3, 2021   

LOS ANGELES -- Hunger-fighting advocacy groups are speaking out in California, drawing attention to the continuing problem of food insecurity, and also to recent progress on that front.

This month and next, families on the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will get a fruit and vegetable benefit of $35, which more than three times what they normally receive. The increase was part of the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan.

Frank Tamborello, director of Hunger Action Los Angeles, noted Los Angeles County has recently stepped up to the plate in a big way.

"We had a victory with the County Board of Supervisors, who have agreed to provide $2 million to help support the Market Match program, and other programs like it, that provide bonus dollars to people using CalFresh food assistance," Tamborello explained.

A survey from the U.S. Census Bureau in late June and early July found 2.7 million Californians reported not having enough to eat. Market Match gives people who rely on CalFresh a dollar-for-dollar match, good at hundreds of farmers' markets and other farm-direct sites across the state.

A number of farmers' markets that were forced to shut down during the pandemic are now back in business.

Stacey Whitney, manager of the Altadena Farmer's market, which takes place in a newly reopened county park, applauded the added support.

"For our mental wellness and our physical wellness as it relates to fresh food, it's just great to see everyone back at the market," Whitney remarked.

Advocates urged Congress to make permanent the expanded federal Child Tax Credit, which gives parents between $250 and $300 per child each month. It is currently slated to expire in December.

Disclosure: Hunger Action Los Angeles contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
The commission charged with drawing Ohio's 99 House and 33 Senate districts meets this week. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

State, Congressional District Designing Set to Begin in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- New congressional and legislative maps will soon start to take shape in Ohio. The Ohio Redistricting Commission convenes for the …

Social Issues

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day Spotlights Need for Wage Transparency

DENVER -- Today marks the day Black women in the U.S. will finally earn as much as a white, non-Hispanic man was paid in 2020. Ashley Panelli…

Environment

Utility Watchdog: Tips to Keep Electric Bills Down

CHICAGO -- As Illinois residents get ready for more high temperatures this August, utility watchdogs are urging people to practice energy efficiency …

Chronic wasting disease can be transmitted between deer, along with food and soil contaminated by bodily fluids. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wildlife Feeding Ban Proposed in Allegheny National Forest

WARREN, Pa. -- A temporary animal-feeding ban is being proposed for the Allegheny National Forest after a captive deer tested positive for chronic …

Social Issues

Report Spotlights Low Child Vaccination Rates Ahead of New School Year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Parents are gearing up for their children to return to the classroom for the first time in over a year, and public health …

Normanton Farms is joining one of the Agrarian Trust's 13 Commons across 12 different states. (Normanton Farms)

Environment

NH Agrarian Commons Adds More Land Along Merrimack

LITCHFIELD, N.H. -- A 63-acre parcel of land along the Merrimack River is becoming part of the New Hampshire Agrarian Commons. The property, known as …

Social Issues

Virginia Lawmakers Urged to Direct COVID Funds to Working Families

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia's General Assembly Special Session begins today to budget more than $4 billion in federal COVID relief funds, and advocates …

Social Issues

Report: People Face Barriers to Repairing Their Own Electronic Devices

ROSLINDALE, Mass. - A new report finds Massachusetts residents would rather repair electronic devices than send them to landfills, but manufacturers …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021