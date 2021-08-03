Celebrating Progress in the Fight Against Hunger in CA

LOS ANGELES -- Hunger-fighting advocacy groups are speaking out in California, drawing attention to the continuing problem of food insecurity, and also to recent progress on that front.
This month and next, families on the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will get a fruit and vegetable benefit of $35, which more than three times what they normally receive. The increase was part of the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan.
Frank Tamborello, director of Hunger Action Los Angeles, noted Los Angeles County has recently stepped up to the plate in a big way.
"We had a victory with the County Board of Supervisors, who have agreed to provide $2 million to help support the Market Match program, and other programs like it, that provide bonus dollars to people using CalFresh food assistance," Tamborello explained.
A survey from the U.S. Census Bureau in late June and early July found 2.7 million Californians reported not having enough to eat. Market Match gives people who rely on CalFresh a dollar-for-dollar match, good at hundreds of farmers' markets and other farm-direct sites across the state.
A number of farmers' markets that were forced to shut down during the pandemic are now back in business.
Stacey Whitney, manager of the Altadena Farmer's market, which takes place in a newly reopened county park, applauded the added support.
"For our mental wellness and our physical wellness as it relates to fresh food, it's just great to see everyone back at the market," Whitney remarked.
Advocates urged Congress to make permanent the expanded federal Child Tax Credit, which gives parents between $250 and $300 per child each month. It is currently slated to expire in December.
DENVER-During the COVID health emergency, the federal government made school meals available for free to all students, regardless of their financial situation at home. Children's advocates now are urging Congress to make that change permanent in its recovery legislation.
Ashley Wheeland, director of public policy with Hunger Free Colorado, said the move would reduce child hunger and food insecurity, and could put an end to lunch-line shaming when families fall behind on bills and reduce the stigma that kids who qualify for free or reduced price meals experience.
"They are the students that need help, they are the 'poor kids,'" said Wheeland. "They take that with them in their stress every day. Actually, as children get older, we see less and less of them participating in this programming because of that shame and that stigma; they don't want to be 'that kid.'"
Some school cashiers have taken lunch trays away from children with so-called lunch debt, giving them cheaper replacements which have become known as a "stigma sandwich." Some schools stamp the student's hand with a message to parents: "I need lunch money."
Critics of continuing the free-meals-for-all program cite high costs, and others worry it could lead to dependency on government assistance.
Proponents point to research showing that investing in children pays off down the road, in better health outcomes and economic opportunity.
Wheeland said when kids have healthy food in their stomach, they're able to pay attention in class, which leads to greater academic achievement. She said those kids will be more likely to graduate and to land jobs that pay enough to not need public assistance.
"When children have healthy meals, they can thrive throughout their lives," said Wheeland. "And it's really important that we ensure that every kid has the food that they need to succeed, and in the end that will help all of us."
Wheeland said making free meals for students permanent also would cut administrative costs, including untold hours spent by principals and teachers not spent on education.
Schools would no longer have to field applications, determine eligibility, and meet federal requirements including reporting each meal served to the correct reimbursement category.
AUGUSTA, Maine -- School meals in Maine will be free for all students again this year and into the future, but parents are being urged to fill out meal benefit forms anyway.
The income information is linked to other resources school districts can access, from funding for Title I to after-school and summer programs and special education. The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its free breakfast and lunch program through the 2021 to 2022 school year, and the Maine Legislature included free school meals for the future in the budget bill passed earlier this month.
Anna Korsen, advocacy director for Full Plates Full Potential, said while families don't need to worry about being eligible for school meals, other state and federal resources are needed for students to thrive.
"It's a big piece of helping your school," Korsen asserted. "And it's a way that families can make sure that all students in their school districts have access to educational resources, nutrition resources."
Korsen added before the pandemic, nearly 45% of Maine kids were eligible for free meals, but many more students than expected participated when it was opened up to everyone.
Korsen argued having free school meals is a big step toward improving child food security in Maine overall. She pointed out eligibility requirements in the past did not always capture what the need truly was.
"When there's stigma, a lot of food-insecure students just choose not to eat," Korsen explained. "And when meals are provided free of charge to all students, more kids eat at school, especially the students who are experiencing food insecurity."
Research shows when students are well-fed, their educational outcomes are much better. If a child is hungry, they may have a harder time focusing on the material in class.
Maine and California are the only two states so far to extend free school meals beyond the USDA extension, but there are calls in other states to follow their example.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- After a new state law expanded eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the program formerly known as food stamps, more Nebraskans could start receiving food assistance as early as this week, and a growing number of food producers and farmer's markets are hoping some of those federal dollars will end up in their pockets.
Eric Savaiano, economic justice program manager for Nebraska Appleseed, said the incentive program known as Double Up Food Bucks is a great way for families to access locally grown, nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables to fuel kids' summer activities.
"The Double Up Food Bucks is part of the SNAP program that allows participants to go to local farmer's markets and retailers and double their money," Savaiano explained. "They can spend up to $20 and get $40 worth of produce."
Last session, lawmakers expanded eligibility for SNAP to eliminate the so-called cliff effect, where workers who get small pay increases lose hundreds of dollars in food assistance. Agencies can now consider expenses including child care when assessing need.
For assistance navigating the enrollment process for SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks, call the Food Bank of the Heartland toll-free at 855-444-5556.
Savaiano pointed out getting more eligible Nebraskans enrolled in SNAP will not only put healthy food on more family tables, it can help state and local economies rebound from the economic fallout of COVID-19. Every federal tax dollar returning to Nebraska in SNAP benefits generates as much as $1.80 in economic activity, money that supports local grocery stores and farmers.
"We know that SNAP is a great program to support folks experiencing food insecurity, but it is also a great program to help with the economic recovery associated with the pandemic," Savaiano emphasized.
Farmers and other food producers can also sign up for the Farmer's Market Nutrition Programs for Seniors and Women, Infants and Children through the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
Older residents and families with children can get coupons to buy locally grown food exclusively at produce stands certified by the agency. The programs also ensure farmers get fair market prices for their goods.