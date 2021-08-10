WI Watchdog: Election Audit Demands Merely Campaign Fodder

MADISON, Wis. -- A pro-democracy group said the latest attempt to pick apart Wisconsin's vote totals from the 2020 presidential election doesn't hold any merit. It hopes a separate review, expected later this year, will end the "Big Lie" rhetoric once and for all.



A state Republican lawmaker raised eyebrows last week when she issued subpoenas demanding election materials from Milwaukee and Brown counties. It followed repeated calls from former President Donald Trump to question the legitimacy of Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin.



Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause in Wisconsin, said a partial recount already affirmed that Biden won the state.



"You can be sure that all of this stuff is campaign fodder not just for 2022, but for 2024 as well, by the far-right base," Heck asserted.



Those behind the move cited reasons such as the timing of when Milwaukee County officials posted their results. However, previous claims of fraud in Wisconsin and elsewhere have been widely discredited by election authorities and the courts.



It is unclear if GOP leaders will allow the subpoenas to be carried out.



Meanwhile, Heck pointed out a separate examination by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau is a legitimate review that will provide a definitive summary.



In the meantime, Heck argued giving the claims new life once again raises concerns about the threat to democracy, similar to what was debated in the weeks after the election.



"There's nothing inherently wrong about demanding a recount in a close election, provided it comes within the bounds of the law," Heck acknowledged. "The question is that if you don't like the outcome by charging falsely things like fraud, and if you can't provide proof of that, you are really doing a disservice to all of the other voters."



Heck added Wisconsin is on a dangerous path toward replicating the widely criticized audit of election totals in Arizona. Meanwhile, the state lawmaker behind the Wisconsin subpoenas said the current reviews are taking too long, and residents demand more transparency.



HELENA, Mont. -- With detailed census data being released this month, the work to draw Montana's new congressional district will begin in earnest soon.



The state had two seats in Congress for nearly all of the 20th century, but lost one after the 1990 census. Districts one and two roughly cut the state west and east, between the mountainous part and the plains.



Rob Saldin, professor of political science at the University of Montana, said there is no requirement to split the state between west and east, but the expectation is the new line will be similar to the one drawn three decades ago.



"One tricky thing this time around is that the population growth that we've had has been in the west, and so it's not going to be able to be exactly the same," Saldin predicted. "And I think a lot of this comes down to what are you going to keep in the west and what are you going to have to put into the east?"



Saldin pointed out one place to watch is fast-growing Gallatin County, located in the south-central part of the state. He noted where the county is placed could determine how much influence the outnumbered Democrats have in House races. The goal is to make the districts as equal as possible without dividing communities unnaturally.



In the 1970s, the Montana Constitution set up an independent body, known as the District and Apportionment Commission, to determine both congressional and state legislative districts.



Saldin explained the affiliations of commission members are split, with two Democrats, two Republicans and a chairperson chosen by the Montana Supreme Court, in order to take politics out of the process as much as possible.



"The idea here is that with the commission that's evenly balanced that you'll have kind of saner, more natural, more obvious lines that get drawn," Saldin emphasized.



One contentious idea for drawing districts is their competitiveness. Democrats have pushed for creating competitive districts, but Republicans countered the process shouldn't create specific political outcomes.



Saldin stressed the argument for competitive districts is that you get more moderate candidates.



"When you have really lopsided districts, then all the attention goes to the primary, and that emboldens primary voters rather than the population as a whole, and you tend to get more extreme candidates," Saldin observed.



In July, the District and Apportionment Commission voted it "may consider" competitiveness when drawing lines. Elections for the two U.S. House members who will represent Montana take place in 2022.



