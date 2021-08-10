Renters Behind on Payments Urged to Check Eligibility for Assistance

LOWELL, Mass. -- As landlords and real-estate companies challenge the Biden administration's new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium in court, housing advocates are working to educate people on how to access rental assistance.
The previous order halting evictions expired July 31, and in the absence of congressional action, President Joe Biden ordered the CDC to put in another moratorium in counties where COVID-19 is on the rise.
Connie Martin, director of energy and community resources for Community Teamwork in Lowell, said at a town hall event with Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Lowell, agencies like hers need the extra time to process applications.
She noted the amount of money they used to process in a year for rental aid is now what they do in a week.
"It does take the immediate pressure [off], I think, for families who have their court dates already scheduled and were quite honestly in panic mode, where their families are going to be sleeping in the near future," Martin explained.
Federal COVID relief packages have allocated $47 billion for rental assistance across the country, with $436 million to Massachusetts alone.
Martin pointed out many residents don't know how to access the funds, and she urged people to reach out to their local housing agency if they need help with their application.
Applicants for rental assistance need to provide ID for the head of the household, proof of their current housing, verification of their housing crisis such as an overdue payment notice or eviction notice, and proof of income eligibility.
Lindsey Richmond, housing consumer education center manager at Resources for Community and People based in Worcester, cautioned applicants to make sure they have a complete application.
"Crises don't discriminate," Richmond remarked. "Now, more than ever, we're working with people that have never even thought about asking for help before. And with that, they just need direction on where to even begin."
Even before the administration reinstated a moratorium, landlords and real-estate companies were suing the federal government, saying landlords will still be owed even if all funds for rental assistance are paid out.
Lawmakers who pushed Biden to restore the moratorium argued it is a necessary step to give states more time to help as many people as possible stay in their homes.
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas is trying to make it easier for people experiencing homelessness to get to their appointments with social service agencies by instituting a new shuttle service, called The Arrow.
The buses run on a continuous loop from the Homeless Resource Center to the Social Security Administration, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the State Welfare Department, and Employment Services. Margaret Kurtz, spokesperson for the city, said it's an extension of the free bus service for tourists and workers on the Strip.
"This has been expanded to specifically target the folks at the Homeless Courtyard," she said, "so that they can have the resources they need to no longer be homeless."
Traditionally, cities have given people facing homelessness a bus pass, hoping they can navigate the system. The Arrow runs on a specific schedule, and also takes people back and forth for evening meals at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.
Jocelyn Bluitt-Fisher, community resources manager for the city, said the new service has been a big hit in its first few weeks of operation.
"The response has been really, really great," she said, "not only for the clients who are using the service, but also for our community partners who are able to their clients to services and appointments as well."
Data from the City of Las Vegas show the Courtyard Homeless Service Center served 6,500 clients from last July through this June. They also gave 900 people Greyhound tickets home and linked 220 people to housing. In addition, the Courtyard is building a Wellness Center that will offer medical services.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Millions of Americans soon could find eviction notices on their front doors, but New Mexico renters will not be among them - as long as they file the appropriate paperwork to receive financial assistance.
New Mexico has local and state eviction moratoriums in place, even as the federal eviction moratorium is set to expire tomorrow.
Brie Sillery - communications strategist with the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness - said it's a good thing there's no immediate change in the state, because most homeless shelters are at capacity.
"We are operating with a homeless response system already inundated," said Sillery, "and, because of the financial implications of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in people that are living on the street."
The pandemic caused many to lose their jobs and fall behind on rent and utility payments. Sillery estimates 60,000 to 80,000 New Mexico households would be facing eviction without the state and local moratoriums.
Renters or landlords facing financial difficulties can find help through "renthelpnm.org" - but must apply by August 30.
Sillery said New Mexico has about $150 million available in federal aid for rent and utility assistance to households experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
"What we want to do now is ensure that, as New Mexicans are seeing the federal moratorium come to an end, that both tenants and landlords know that they are still protected," said Sillery.
The Biden administration said Wednesday it lacks the authority to require the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the moratorium past this weekend, and called on Congress to pass legislation to do so.
DENVER -- When people experiencing chronic homelessness in Denver received free housing along with mental and behavioral health services, they were able to stay housed and saw improved health outcomes, according to a new Urban Institute report.
Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said the upfront investment in housing resulted in significant savings by reducing encounters with safety-net services.
"Housing with appropriate services is going to not only improve the lives of those people being housed, and the communities in which they are housed, but it's also going to be a benefit to the taxpayers," Alderman asserted.
More than half of the program's cost was offset by reductions in public services, such as jail, detox and other emergency care.
Alderman pointed out the report contradicts claims people choose to become and remain homeless. When participants were able to access housing through the Supportive Housing Social Impact Bond initiative, launched in 2016, they remained stably housed.
Participants also saw overall health benefits, in part because they were able to access preventive care.
Alderman contended helping people address behavioral and mental-health issues is an important step toward re-entering the community in a meaningful way.
"Oftentimes people who are suffering from a behavioral or a mental-health issue, they may not realize that that is the impediment to staying stably housed, or entering the workforce, or obtaining an educational outcome," Alderman explained.
With housing costs exploding in Colorado, Alderman emphasized the time for targeted investments in homelessness prevention and resolution have never been more critical.
She sees the report as a call to action as the state continues to become less affordable for even those with moderate incomes.
"This is a model that can be used at the local level," Alderman urged. "In cities, the state could adopt it, the federal government could adopt it, and we could probably make significant changes in the number of people experiencing homelessness today."
