Renters Behind on Payments Urged to Check Eligibility for Assistance

LOWELL, Mass. -- As landlords and real-estate companies challenge the Biden administration's new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium in court, housing advocates are working to educate people on how to access rental assistance.



The previous order halting evictions expired July 31, and in the absence of congressional action, President Joe Biden ordered the CDC to put in another moratorium in counties where COVID-19 is on the rise.



Connie Martin, director of energy and community resources for Community Teamwork in Lowell, said at a town hall event with Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Lowell, agencies like hers need the extra time to process applications.



She noted the amount of money they used to process in a year for rental aid is now what they do in a week.



"It does take the immediate pressure [off], I think, for families who have their court dates already scheduled and were quite honestly in panic mode, where their families are going to be sleeping in the near future," Martin explained.



Federal COVID relief packages have allocated $47 billion for rental assistance across the country, with $436 million to Massachusetts alone.



Martin pointed out many residents don't know how to access the funds, and she urged people to reach out to their local housing agency if they need help with their application.



Applicants for rental assistance need to provide ID for the head of the household, proof of their current housing, verification of their housing crisis such as an overdue payment notice or eviction notice, and proof of income eligibility.



Lindsey Richmond, housing consumer education center manager at Resources for Community and People based in Worcester, cautioned applicants to make sure they have a complete application.



"Crises don't discriminate," Richmond remarked. "Now, more than ever, we're working with people that have never even thought about asking for help before. And with that, they just need direction on where to even begin."



Even before the administration reinstated a moratorium, landlords and real-estate companies were suing the federal government, saying landlords will still be owed even if all funds for rental assistance are paid out.



Lawmakers who pushed Biden to restore the moratorium argued it is a necessary step to give states more time to help as many people as possible stay in their homes.



References: Eviction moratorium CDC 08/03/2021

Rental assistance information Community Teamwork 2021



get more stories like this via email



LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas is trying to make it easier for people experiencing homelessness to get to their appointments with social service agencies by instituting a new shuttle service, called The Arrow.



The buses run on a continuous loop from the Homeless Resource Center to the Social Security Administration, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the State Welfare Department, and Employment Services. Margaret Kurtz, spokesperson for the city, said it's an extension of the free bus service for tourists and workers on the Strip.



"This has been expanded to specifically target the folks at the Homeless Courtyard," she said, "so that they can have the resources they need to no longer be homeless."



Traditionally, cities have given people facing homelessness a bus pass, hoping they can navigate the system. The Arrow runs on a specific schedule, and also takes people back and forth for evening meals at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.



Jocelyn Bluitt-Fisher, community resources manager for the city, said the new service has been a big hit in its first few weeks of operation.



"The response has been really, really great," she said, "not only for the clients who are using the service, but also for our community partners who are able to their clients to services and appointments as well."



Data from the City of Las Vegas show the Courtyard Homeless Service Center served 6,500 clients from last July through this June. They also gave 900 people Greyhound tickets home and linked 220 people to housing. In addition, the Courtyard is building a Wellness Center that will offer medical services.



References: Courtyard Homeless Resource Center expansion City of Las Vegas 1/28/2021



get more stories like this via email

