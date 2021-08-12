Thursday, August 12, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2021
California is now the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19, and advocates urge infrastructure attention to people with disabilities.

2021Talks - August 12, 2021
Dominion's defamation suits can proceed, July's inflation rate equals June's, the Senate approves a budget resolution, and states continue to grapple with the spread of the Delta variant.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 12, 2021
The Daily Yonder and Public News Service are teaming up to deliver a weekly fast-paced 3-minute newscast highlighting the vibrant, resilient spirit of living and working in Rural America. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5pm ET on Wednesday evening, beginning August 25th.

Environment  |  Nuclear Waste    News
Critics Decry $12 Billion for Nuclear in Infrastructure Bill

Thursday, August 12, 2021   

BOISE, Idaho -- The U.S. Senate has passed a massive infrastructure bill, and buried within the package is $12 billion for the nuclear industry, but critics said the money would be better spent elsewhere.

Half of the money is reserved for nuclear facilities under threat of shutting down due to economic factors. The other half is for research and development, such as on the small modular nuclear reactor model being built in Idaho.

Tim Judson, executive director of the Nuclear Information and Resource Service, said the industry as a whole is struggling, with even the Idaho project being scaled back.

"By propping up the existing reactors and preventing them from being replaced with renewable energy, the nuclear industry's essentially trying to keep sort of a foothold in the energy system until they can try to ram some of these new reactor projects like the one in Idaho through, if it ever happens," Judson asserted.

He hopes the U.S. House makes changes to the investments in nuclear. The industry and some environmental groups have touted nuclear energy as an alternative to fossil fuels as the country moves toward clean energy sources.

Judson noted it is a big deal many nuclear power plants need a bailout, adding it is as if nuclear companies are holding cities and states hostage.

"It's been this kind of perpetual process of a power plant's closure being announced, the company demanding a bailout, the state not knowing what else to do, so it gives the bailout," Judson recounted. "And this federal subsidy is going to be the same thing. There's no planning procedure included in this legislation."

He argued there needs to be more consideration about what to do with old power plants and aging infrastructure.

Judson pointed out another bill in Congress could provide up to $50 billion in subsidies for the industry over the next decade.

According to his organization's research, it will not mean any new jobs and the money would be more beneficially spent on electricity projects such as renewables, transmission systems and battery storage.

"If you spent that $50 billion on those things, it would create more than 60,000 new jobs," Judson emphasized. "And that's more than four times the number of workers that are employed at these nuclear plants that would get bailed out."


The Senate just passed President Joe Biden's infrastructure package to rebuild roads and bridges, a major part of his Build Back Better plan, which Virginians overwhelming support, according to a new poll. (Adobe stock)

Social Issues

Poll: Majority of Virginians Back Taxing Wealthy to Pay for Biden Relief Plan

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the House now set to debate President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, part of his Build Back Better plan to help working …

Health and Wellness

GoFundMe, Federal Aid Offered to School Officials in Masking Disputes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- As the DeSantis administration continues its attempt to block school districts from imposing public-health protections on …

Social Issues

California Mandates Vaccines or Weekly Testing for Teachers, Staff

OAKLAND, Calif. -- California has become the first state to require vaccination or weekly testing for COVID-19. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the …

California's End of Life Options Act passed in 1996 with a ten-year sunset. Senate Bill 380, under consideration in Sacramento, would make it permanent and reduce the waiting period to 48 hours. (headz/iStockphoto)

Health and Wellness

Advocates Want More Doctors to be Trained in Medical Aid in Dying

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Patients with six months or less to live often have trouble finding a physician willing to prescribe the medication to end …

Health and Wellness

Disabled Community Urges Congress to Boost Home-Care Infrastructure

DENVER -- As infrastructure legislation makes its way through Congress, advocates for people with disabilities are urging lawmakers to boost …

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

NC Faith Groups Say Opioid Settlement Money Should Go Toward Community Resources

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Faith leaders and support groups across the state are calling on lawmakers to commit to spending the approximately $750 million …

Social Issues

School Posts on Facebook Could Threaten Student Privacy

By Joshua Rosenberg for The Conversation.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for Tennessee News Service. Like many of us, schools in the United …

Environment

Missouri Lags Behind Other States in Broadband Access, Adoption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lags behind many other states in broadband access and adoption, which can limit people's ability to participate in the …

 

