End to Extra Federal Jobless Aid to Impact Tens of Thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Expanded federal unemployment programs are set to expire early next month, and economic policy analysts said it will negatively affect nearly 86,000 Mainers facing financial uncertainty. Those enrolled in the state unemployment program will still be able to receive some benefits.



James Myall, economic policy analyst at the Maine Center for Economic Policy, said the reason many folks are enrolled in the federal programs in the first place is because they've exhausted the state's rule of 26 weeks in a year.



"They've lost their jobs due to the pandemic, or had to quit because it's unsafe, or they don't have child care," Myall outlined. "You know, there are all these reasons why folks are out of work right now."



In addition to being more likely to receive unemployment, Myall added, often after recessions, women and people of color tend to find it hardest to get jobs again, sometimes because of child-care obligations that often fall on women, especially Black, brown and Indigenous women.



Myall pointed out with the Delta variant making its way through communities, the uncertainty of the pandemic is not yet over. He thinks rather than setting a date like Sep. 4, federal unemployment should go until the unemployment rate reaches a certain amount.



"There are still going to be people who will find it dangerous to work in certain jobs, people who might not be able to receive the vaccine, or people who have kids at home that can't get vaccinated," Myall explained. "There are still going to be restrictions on things like child care, public transportation."



He noted some states have cut federal benefits early in an effort to get more people back into the workforce, but argued in those states there been increased hardship, rather than boosted employment. He contended the idea of coercing people back to work is not working.



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The number of Ohio residents living in poverty was trending down before the pandemic, but advocates in Ohio emphasized there is more work to be done to pull ahead of the national rate.



This year's State of Poverty in Ohio report from the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies displayed the tangible effects the pandemic had on Ohioans statewide.



It showed episodic poverty should have more attention. According to past research, 35% of Ohio households don't have enough liquid assets to safely live at the poverty level for three months if they were to lose their income.



Philip Cole, executive director of the association, said the COVID ripple effects such as unemployment have hit many residents hard.



"They lose a job, they fall victim to a recession, they get high medical expenses," Cole outlined. "And that has shown us again this great inequality between lower-income and higher-income families, and we are seeing, if we want to admit or not, this rapidly increasing two-class society, and we really need to work on that."



The report also looked at how access to health care, including Medicaid expansion, is key to improving public-health outcomes for Ohio residents. Among of Ohio households making less than 50,000 dollars per year, 39% said they delayed medical care because of the pandemic. Ohio's Medicaid expansion was reported to have saved more than 1,400 lives between 2014 and 2017.



With the report, the association will soon be rolling out a new wellbeing dashboard, which will document a county-by-county breakdown of poverty in the state based on factors such as unemployment and four-year graduation rates.



The lowest-ranking counties in the state include Ashtabula County, which borders Pennsylvania and Canada, and rural Noble County in the southeast portion of the state.



Cole pointed out looking at how socioeconomic factors play out in disadvantaged counties could be helpful in guiding policy changes.



"If your four-year high school graduation rate is on par with the rest of the state, say, but if your unemployment rate is really high, those kids are probably going to be leaving the county in order to find a job," Cole observed. "So we've got to come up with ways to create more opportunities."



Cole added some ways to alleviate poverty and spur economic growth include relieving student debt and making certification programs such as cosmetology more affordable and accessible.



