WV Groups Gather to Discuss Climate Change Risks, Strategies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Climate Alliance, a new coalition of 20 state and local organizations, hosts a virtual forum tonight to discuss the risks climate change poses to residents and the economy.



Perry Bryant, co-founder of the alliance, said the state should brace itself for more events like the unprecedented heavy rainfall that flooded rural communities this weekend in neighboring Tennessee, killing at least 20 people. He added West Virginia's mountainous terrain and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns make it vulnerable.



"The biggest threat to West Virginia from climate change will be heavier precipitation events leading to flooding, as we saw in Tennessee recently," Bryant asserted.



Bryant noted speakers from the National Wildlife Federation, the West Virginia NAACP, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Ohio River Valley Institute, and other groups will be part of tonight's conversation, which is free and open to the public.



Bryant added in 2018, West Virginia had among the highest levels of carbon emissions per capita in the nation from the fossil-fuel industry, and in 2019, was the nation's second-largest coal producer.



"I think it's really important for people just to be informed," Bryant urged. "Regardless of how they decide where they are on the solutions for climate change, they need to be informed, and they need to be engaged in the debate."



A recent United Nations report put the blame on climate change for the extreme weather events, in the U.S. and across the globe. The report's authors said without immediate action to reduce carbon emissions, the earth's average temperature will likely increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next two decades. That's 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.



LANDER, Wyo. - Less than a decade remains to avoid potentially catastrophic impacts of a warming planet, according to the latest scientific reports.



Critics of climate proposals making their way through Congress warn that reducing greenhouse-gas emissions will harm the economy, but some business leaders say those plans won't get the job done in time.



Greg Findley is the CEO of Detour, a self-described sustainable tour company in Lander. He pointed to the recent Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment, which found that significant change is happening even at today's warming levels.



"The snowpack melts off earlier in the spring, the rivers run drier, there's a great deal more drought, and there's less water to irrigate with to keep fish alive," said Findley. "It impacts wildlife. All of this becomes greater at 1.5 degrees (Celsius) and magnitudes worse at 2 degrees."



The Paris Accord calls for governments to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, but this month's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report projects a rise of 2 degrees in the next 20 years.



If fossil fuels continue to burn, global temperatures could reach 3 degrees by the turn of the century, leading to what Findley called a "dystopian nightmare" scenario including large-scale species extinctions, mass migrations and resource wars.



To avoid worst-case scenarios, climate pollution must reach net zero by 2050, which Findley argued will require switching to renewable energy at a much faster pace. But he said the transition should happen in a way that supports communities in Wyoming and other states dependent on fossil fuels.



"Fossil-fuel workers have been the heroes that have powered America," said Findley. "We need to make sure that they are not left behind without good jobs. And I think we can do that as we shift to a clean-energy future."



Over past decades, fossil-fuel companies invested in lobbying and funding research designed to make people question climate science, and Findley said just bringing up the topic today can end conversations. He said Americans should be debating the best solutions for a problem facing all of us.



"Climate change has become controversial," said Findley. "It did not used to be political. It wasn't that long ago when Newt Gingrich and Nancy Pelosi were making commercials about addressing climate change together."







