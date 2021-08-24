Wednesday, August 25, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - August 25, 2021
Play

Voters support lowering health insurance premiums in Delaware; a new report on armed protests in Virginia; and on the 25th anniversary of TANF, calls to make it more accessible.

2021Talks - August 25, 2021
Play

The House passes the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and advances the White Houses economic agenda; and Biden stands by his Aug. 31 Afghanistan deadline.

The Yonder Report - *BETA EPISODE* (3 min.) August 19, 2021
Play

The Klamath Tribe surveys fire damage on sacred lands in the Pacific Northwest, while fall classes begin for a second year at the first-ever medical school on tribal land. Good news for communities fighting hunger, though assisted living facilities still wait for pandemic relief funds. The Yonder Report will be available for download at 5 pm ET on Wed. evening, beginning Aug. 25.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
WV Groups Gather to Discuss Climate Change Risks, Strategies

Play

Tuesday, August 24, 2021   

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The West Virginia Climate Alliance, a new coalition of 20 state and local organizations, hosts a virtual forum tonight to discuss the risks climate change poses to residents and the economy.

Perry Bryant, co-founder of the alliance, said the state should brace itself for more events like the unprecedented heavy rainfall that flooded rural communities this weekend in neighboring Tennessee, killing at least 20 people. He added West Virginia's mountainous terrain and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns make it vulnerable.

"The biggest threat to West Virginia from climate change will be heavier precipitation events leading to flooding, as we saw in Tennessee recently," Bryant asserted.

Bryant noted speakers from the National Wildlife Federation, the West Virginia NAACP, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Ohio River Valley Institute, and other groups will be part of tonight's conversation, which is free and open to the public.

Bryant added in 2018, West Virginia had among the highest levels of carbon emissions per capita in the nation from the fossil-fuel industry, and in 2019, was the nation's second-largest coal producer.

"I think it's really important for people just to be informed," Bryant urged. "Regardless of how they decide where they are on the solutions for climate change, they need to be informed, and they need to be engaged in the debate."

A recent United Nations report put the blame on climate change for the extreme weather events, in the U.S. and across the globe. The report's authors said without immediate action to reduce carbon emissions, the earth's average temperature will likely increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next two decades. That's 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit.


