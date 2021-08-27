As Vaccine Misinformation Persists, Site Helps WA Union Members

SEATTLE -- Accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be elusive, prompting the Washington State Labor Council to set up a website to answer people's questions.
David Groves, communications director for the Council, said there has been some hesitancy among union members, though not of the conspiracy-theory variety found on some corners of the internet.
He pointed out one of the main concerns was how quickly the vaccine was approved.
"We wanted to do some education about what the shots are, how they work, why they've been declared safe for emergency use," Groves explained. "And since then, we've just been building it out with more and more information as different issues come up."
Groves also noted there has been hesitancy in Black, Indigenous and other communities of color, mainly because of the unequal health outcomes for people in these groups. The Washington State Labor Council's website includes information resources for BIPOC members, as well as a vaccine locator and firsthand stories from union members who have received the vaccine.
As Washington state and employers mandate the vaccine, Groves believes it is important for unions to play a role in how mandates are implemented. He emphasized the process for exemptions, such as for medical reasons, is not yet clear, and others might need paid time off to get the shot.
"When unions are saying, 'No, you have to bargain over this,' we're not saying you have to bargain over whether a mandate exists," Groves stressed. "We're trying to bargain over the effects of the mandate and how it affects our members."
The American Federation of Teachers-Washington is among the unions reassuring its members it will be bargaining locally on the impacts of a vaccine mandate.
Groves added most of their members have already been vaccinated and feel strongly about working alongside people who also are protected.
"One of the key things that unions fight for is workplace safety; and this is absolutely a workplace safety issue, in addition to being a public safety issue," Groves asserted.
This month, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a vaccine mandate affecting about 60,000 state employees, 400,000 health-care providers and most education and child-care workers, many of whom are union members.
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians are growing more concerned with the affordability of their health care, according to a new poll.
More than 600 registered voters were polled last month in the state, and 75% said the amount they pay for health care seems to increase each year. And about a year-and-a-half into the pandemic, 65% said they are worried people who are diagnosed with COVID may have to pay higher amounts for their health care.
Fred Yang, CEO of Hart Research, said residents want the health-care system to work better for them, especially in the context of COVID-19.
"I think there's recognition that we're going to have to deal with a lot of aftereffects of the pandemic, including people's health," Yang observed. "But also a recognition that the people who contracted COVID-19 and are recovering, they'll also have a further hit on their wallets."
About 58% of the Pennsylvanians polled said they've struggled to pay a medical bill, even if they had health insurance. The polling was done by Hart Research and ALG Research, on behalf of Consumers for Quality Care.
According to the poll, a majority of Pennsylvanians don't want a complete overhaul of the health-care system, but specific solutions. Some 93% said they want policy changes from Congress that lower deductibles and hold insurance companies accountable for selling plans that offer little coverage.
Jim Manley, board member of Consumers for Quality Care, said voters want high-quality, affordable care and access to good health-care providers.
"What we're seeing throughout this polling is, voters agree that the cost of health care continues to rise," Manley explained. "And they have serious concerns of out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles, premiums and co-pays, when it comes to the biggest issues facing their future."
Another priority the poll confirmed is voters want to see improvements to home- and community-based care for older adults and people with disabilities.
BENTON, Ark. -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson said COVID ICU beds in Arkansas are full as the Delta variant continues to surge in the state.
Arkansas health officials are pleading with residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to bring cases down. Currently, 46% of eligible Arkansans are fully vaccinated.
Michael Stewart, CEO of Saline Health System, said the latest wave of cases has been challenging, especially as ICU beds are scarce for COVID and non-COVID patients.
He emphasized right now it is important to talk respectfully to residents who are skeptical of the vaccine and provide research to help them come to a decision.
"Any strategy that we roll out has to kind of start with the heart, and say, 'Hey, I understand you have some concerns.' And saying, 'Your concerns are valid. Let's talk through those,' or 'Let's get resources or people in front of you that can help you with concerns,'" Stewart outlined. "I think that's a proven strategy to help move the needle."
Stewart noted he is also hopeful that the FDA's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine this week will push people previously hesitant to get their shot, now that it has been fully vetted.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' faculty released its monthly COVID-19 forecast Tuesday, which predicted more than 4,500 cases per day by mid-September, almost double from the month prior.
During the governor's coronavirus briefing, Hutchinson stressed the lack of ICU beds in the state shows how important it is for more residents to get vaccinated.
"Everybody should know that the strain this is on our hospitals, and the need to get our vaccinations, and how critical our bed space is," Hutchinson explained. "I know our hospitals are trying to bring some additional online, but that is a cautionary note for everyone."
Arkansas's COVID-19 positivity rate is more than 20%, which is five times the national average. Since February, more than 92% of hospitalizations in the state have been unvaccinated people.
DENVER -- The costs of prescription drugs continue to rise in Colorado and across the U.S., according to a new report from the Center for Improving Value in Health Care.
Cari Frank, vice president for communications at the Center, said the data suggests the rebates drug manufacturers offer to insurance companies, to defray the cost of certain medicines, may actually be contributing to higher spending levels.
"Drug rebates for prescription drugs are also rising," Frank pointed out. "And especially in both the brand and specialty drug arena, which are the most high-cost spending that we see in the state."
Prescription drug costs have become the fastest-rising health care expense in the U.S., and account for nearly one in every five dollars spent on health care in Colorado.
Drugmakers and insurance companies have defended rebates as an important tool to contain costs, but Frank countered it is difficult to know whether those savings are being passed along to employers and consumers.
Frank worried rebates could be providing an incentive for doctors to write prescriptions for higher-cost name-brand and specialty drugs, simply because they end up on insurers' preferred list of drugs covered.
"If they are actually using it to lower premiums, then that's terrific," Frank acknowledged. "But again, that's why we need more transparency around exactly how that transaction of rebate dollars fits into setting premiums and paying for prescription drugs."
Colorado lawmakers recently passed a bill requiring insurance payers to report rebates on specific medicines to a new Prescription Drug Affordability Board, which Frank said will help define where costs are rising and why.
Frank added patients can also help bring down costs. While some medicines are only available by their brand name, many have generic versions that are just as effective.
"It's not always possible to get a generic," Frank noted. "But definitely be asking your doctor, 'Can we please consider using the generic,' to lower overall costs for both patients and the health plans that are paying for it."
