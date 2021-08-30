Talking, Trusting Key to Easing Back-to-School Stress

COLUMBUS, Ohio - With new teachers, classmates and expectations, back to school is full of uncertainties and anxieties. Stressful transitions increase chances that a teen will turn to drugs or alcohol to cope.



Geena Crosby - prevention coordinator for youth and young adult services with the Prevention Action Alliance - said there are many ways to support teens during these times, starting with listening.



She said that means allowing their feelings and concerns to be heard, and not trying to fix the problem. And where possible, allow them to voice their own opinions and make decisions.



"Young people want to feel trusted and they want to feel like they have some autonomy over their choices and what they do," said Crosby. "And I think if we can have those open and honest conversations that's going to be the best option."



While it's easy to loosen discipline during trying times, Crosby said rules and boundaries actually build trust. She also noted that maintaining daily routines and ensuring everyone is eating well, exercising and getting enough sleep can help keep the family strong.



Parents also tend to feel anxieties and pressures at the start of the school year, however Crosby said those concerns should not be projected onto kids.



"There may be things that they're not even worrying about," said Crosby. "And you talking about your worries is only going to increase their worry on top of everything they're already concerned with."



Crosby recommended staying connected to the teachers, coaches and other adults at school, and asking for help and support when needed.



"If you're worrying about your student and how they're doing," said Crosby, "then seeking out professional help whether it's within the school or outside of the school, to maybe help your student navigate some of those challenges or help you navigate some of those challenges with your student is going to be really important."



According to the federal Monitoring the Future Survey from June, despite declines in availability, alcohol and marijuana use among eighth-, tenth- and 12th-grade students did not change significantly during the pandemic.







Disclosure: Prevention Action Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Mental Health. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Know! To Ease The Transition Back To School Prevention Action Alliance 2021

Monitoring the Future the National Institute on Drug Abuse 2021



get more stories like this via email



GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Faith leaders and support groups across the state are calling on lawmakers to commit to spending the approximately $750 million dollars they will receive from opioid settlement funds on syringe exchange programs, naloxone, medication-assisted treatment, and other life-saving measures.



Louise Vincent, executive director of the North Carolina Survivors Union, said she is concerned about how the money will be spent.



"There is money coming in, and of course we have a lot of hopes and dreams for that money," Vincent acknowledged. "But we have a lot of fears around that money, too. We want to make sure that is spent the right way, and it is spent in a way that people that use drugs are actually impacted in a positive way."



Last month, states reached a $26 billion agreement with the nation's three major pharmaceutical distributors and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.



Elizabeth Brewington, overdose response program coordinator for the Partners in Health and Wholeness Initiative at the North Carolina Council of Churches, said many faith communities are using their buildings and resources to offer harm reduction strategies. She noted August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.



"Another thing churches could get involved with is hosting an overdose awareness service, or somehow commemorating the fact that we've just had this overwhelming loss in our community due to overdose death," Brewington suggested.



Vincent added her organization will host an event led by faith leaders to commemorate overdose victims who died during the pandemic and call attention to an effort called "beyond naloxone," which aims to raise awareness of the fact that people need help long before they're in a situation that requires use of the medication that reverses opioid overdose.



"You have to die to receive naloxone as an intervention," Vincent asserted. "We have to do better than that. We have to think beyond intervention, where you actually have to die to receive the intervention."



In North Carolina, more than five people die of opioid overdose each day. Over the past two decades, more than 16,000 North Carolinians lost their lives to opioid overdose.



Disclosure: North Carolina Council of Churches contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Health Issues, Immigrant Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Opioid settlement N.C. Dept. of Justice 07/21/2021

International Overdose Awareness Day 2021

Opioid data More Powerful N.C. 2021



get more stories like this via email

