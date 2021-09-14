Tuesday, September 14, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - September 14, 2021
A groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens launches in California; Kentucky hospitals are near a breaking point; and judicial elections are on tap in Pennsylvania.

2021Talks - September 14, 2021
A House hearing on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan turns contentious; Democrats plan to tax the rich to pay for $3.5 trillion budget plan; and President Joe Biden stumps for Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Yonder Report - September 9, 2021
When is a joke not a joke? When it's a video hoax showing farmers lawn-mowing under crops; young people in Maine are making bank through apprenticeship programs; curbing brain drain in Indiana; and movies that move the environmental justice conversation. (Weekly series, available Wednesdays at 5pm ET)

MD Housing Leaders Urge Lawmakers to Pass Aid as Eviction Crisis Looms

Tuesday, September 14, 2021   

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- With more than 100,000 Marylanders behind on rent, housing advocates are urging members of the General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan to follow the lead of other state lawmakers and extend eviction protections to prevent a looming crisis.

Maryland's safeguards ended in August, just after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's plan to expand the eviction moratorium until October.

Matthew Losak, executive director of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance, said federal rental funds have been slow to get to tenants, and only about 40% of residents in need have received it.

He thinks if the rest don't get immediate support, the impact on communities will be devastating.

"We have to think about eviction in terms of social safety net costs," Losak outlined. "In terms of increased crime, homelessness, what it means for children who have to move from school to school whose academic achievement is severely impacted."

New York and Illinois have put eviction protections in place since the Supreme Court ruling. To get help in Maryland, residents can visit the state Department of Housing and Community Development website.

Losak pointed out Maryland's working poor were hit hard by the pandemic and still are struggling to get back on their feet. In Montgomery County, the biggest county in the state, the pace of providing eviction aid is faster than in other areas.

He said in Maryland as a whole, it is not fast enough to keep up.

"We believe the capacity of the operation needs to increase in order to get aid to people early," Losak urged. "We do not understand and don't believe that it makes any sense at all to wait for people to get in crisis before you give them aid."

About 117,000 Maryland renters are behind on monthly payments, almost 20,000 in Montgomery County, according to the National Equity Atlas. People of color make up approximately 75% of Marylanders behind on rent.


A new mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens is part of AmeriCorps' Safe and Supportive Schools initiative. (Jirsak/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Americorps’ First LGBTQ+ Mentoring Program Helps Central Valley Teens

FRESNO, Calif. -- AmeriCorps has teamed up with the nonprofit Equality California to offer a groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens in …

Environment

Budget Bill Could Boost Climate-Friendly Practices in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As the contributor of 10% of greenhouse gas emissions, agriculture has had a profound impact on climate change. Legislation in …

Social Issues

Local Elections in IA to Include Voting Changes

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- There is no federal or statewide race this fall, but Iowa voters in many cities will still head to the polls for municipal and …

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has one seat open after former Chief Justice Thomas Saylor hit the mandatory retirement age of 75. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

With Virtual Forum, Get to Know PA Judicial Candidates on Nov. Ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvanians will vote this November to elect judges in the state's three appellate courts, and a virtual candidate forum next …

Environment

Calls for Reform as Oil, Gas Leasing on Public Lands Resumes

HELENA, Mont. -- Conservation groups in Montana are calling on the federal government to overhaul oil and gas leasing on public lands. President Joe …

Roughly 1,000 Atlantic salmon remain in the Gulf of Maine. (jamie/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Four Atlantic Salmon Restoration Projects in Maine Get Federal Funding

BANGOR, Maine -- Efforts are under way to restore Atlantic salmon populations in the Gulf of Maine, by removing dams, replacing culverts and …

Environment

PFAS: A Plague for Humans, Especially Firefighters

DALLAS -- Lawmakers and regulators are increasingly mobilizing behind efforts to crack down on so-called "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated a…

Health and Wellness

Study: Vaccine Hesitancy is Predictable

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- A new study showed people who do not have a close friend or family member who has experienced a run-in with COVID-19 are more …

 

