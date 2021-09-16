AR Makes Policy Changes to Get Rental Assistance to Residents More Quickly

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- With more than 100,000 Marylanders behind on rent, housing advocates are urging members of the General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan to follow the lead of other state lawmakers and extend eviction protections to prevent a looming crisis.



Maryland's safeguards ended in August, just after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's plan to expand the eviction moratorium until October.



Matthew Losak, executive director of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance, said federal rental funds have been slow to get to tenants, and only about 40% of residents in need have received it.



He thinks if the rest don't get immediate support, the impact on communities will be devastating.



"We have to think about eviction in terms of social safety net costs," Losak outlined. "In terms of increased crime, homelessness, what it means for children who have to move from school to school whose academic achievement is severely impacted."



New York and Illinois have put eviction protections in place since the Supreme Court ruling. To get help in Maryland, residents can visit the state Department of Housing and Community Development website.



Losak pointed out Maryland's working poor were hit hard by the pandemic and still are struggling to get back on their feet. In Montgomery County, the biggest county in the state, the pace of providing eviction aid is faster than in other areas.



He said in Maryland as a whole, it is not fast enough to keep up.



"We believe the capacity of the operation needs to increase in order to get aid to people early," Losak urged. "We do not understand and don't believe that it makes any sense at all to wait for people to get in crisis before you give them aid."



About 117,000 Maryland renters are behind on monthly payments, almost 20,000 in Montgomery County, according to the National Equity Atlas. People of color make up approximately 75% of Marylanders behind on rent.



References: Rental assistance Md. Dept. of Housing and Community Development 2021

Rent debt data Nat'l Equity Atlas 08/02/2021



get more stories like this via email



MALVERN, Ark. -- Arkansas is the only state in the country with what's known as a "failure to vacate" statute, which criminalizes the failure to pay rent, and a federal case filed last week challenged the law.



The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Cynthia and Terry Easley, a couple living with disabilities in Hot Spring County, one of the few counties where the failure-to-vacate statute is still utilized. The Easleys have not had running water in their home for more than a year and were served with a failure-to-vacate notice in April, which said they had 10 days to leave their home or face prosecution.



Natasha Baker, staff attorney at Equal Justice Under Law, which filed the lawsuit, said the goal is to put an end to a law which scares residents into self-eviction.



"There is no reason to have a law that criminalizes poverty," Baker asserted. "There is no reason to be arresting and jailing people for not paying rent when there is a civil landlord-tenant court system that is designed to resolve landlord-tenant disputes."



Arkansas also does not legally require landlords to provide a habitable place to live for tenants. Along with Equal Justice Under Law, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Bowen Legal Clinic is involved in the case.



Housing advocates in Arkansas have been trying to get rid of the failure-to-vacate statute for years.



Lynn Foster, president of Arkansans for Stronger Communities, said repealing the law would be a huge win for Arkansas renters.



"The statute is harmful because it criminalizes a breach of a contract," Foster argued. "Imagine if a late payment on your credit card was a crime. Imagine if a late payment on your mortgage was a crime. That's what kind of a statute this is."



There are still at least six counties in Arkansas, including Hot Spring, that use the eviction process. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas against Hot Spring County.



References: Eviction law Justia 2010

Lawsuit Equal Justice Under Law 09/02/2021

Arkansans for Stronger Communities 2021



get more stories like this via email

