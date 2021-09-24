Governor Newsom Signs $15 Billion Climate-Change Package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Climate activists are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing a $15 billion climate action package Thursday, but argued he should go one step further, and declare an official "climate emergency" in California.



The bills will fund projects to build up wildfire resilience and combat the drought.



Heidi Harmon, former mayor of San Luis Obispo, said the state needs to think even bigger.



"People in the state of California and everywhere will not do small things for small goals, but they will do big things for big goals," Harmon asserted. "And California is a big vision state."



The package also includes money to plant more trees in cities to combat the heat island effect and improve air quality. It would also fund so-called "smart agriculture" projects, and put more zero-emission vehicles on the road. Newsom said the investment is the largest in state history.



Paul Koretz, member of the Los Angeles City Council, thinks it does not go far enough, given the immediate threats climate change poses in terms of drought, wildfires and sea-level rise.



"We need to halt the permitting of oil and gas operations," Koretz contended. "We need to phase out the sale of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles as soon as possible. Right away wouldn't be too soon."



Advocates are also calling on the state to allow more prescribed burns on Native American reservations, in order to reduce the buildup of dead trees and brush that increases the fuel load and leads to megafires.



SANTA FE, N.M. - A nonpartisan group of mothers and climate scientists is on a nationwide education campaign to engage more people about the effects of climate change and actions they can take to make a difference.



Colorado State University atmospheric science researcher Mellisa Burt co-founded the group "Science Moms." She said from the day they're born, parents want to protect their children, and the warming climate is now a direct threat to them.



"The goal of 'Science Moms' is to educate, inspire and empower moms," said Burt, "so that they have the climate change information and the resources that they need, so they can understand and feel comfortable sharing and having conversations around climate change."



During Climate Week, September 20 through 26, organizers will encourage businesses, governments and others to fulfill and increase their climate commitments.



An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report earlier this year signaled a "code red" alert for humankind, from widespread extreme weather events, and cited controlling methane emissions as one solution.



In a survey by the Potential Energy Coalition, more than 60% of Americans describe themselves as "concerned" or "very concerned" about climate change, but only 14% say they regularly talk about it.



Coalition CEO John Marshall says his 17-year-old son convinced him to get more involved.



"A lot of these conversations happen around the kitchen table or the dining room table," said Marshall. "And a lot of us are experiencing the need to act on behalf of, and in response, to our kids."



Climate change is simple to understand according to Burt, and the effects are now difficult to avoid.



"The more that we burn fossil fuels, the more carbon pollution we're putting into the atmosphere," said Burt. "We're creating a thicker blanket of carbon pollution around our earth. And as that blanket continues to get thicker our planet is getting warmer and warmer. And as a result of that, we're seeing more wildfires, more floods, more hurricanes."



Last week, 10 New Mexico environmental groups and 62 others sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency calling for new regulations to limit emissions from fossil fuel development.



In addition, President Joe Biden has solicited a pledge from world leaders to cut methane emissions ahead of a climate change summit next month.







