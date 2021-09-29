Affordable Child Care Helps MA Families Get Back to Work

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- This session, Washington state lawmakers approved a major investment in child care and its workers.



The state budget provides $360 million for child-care grants, including $36 million in increased compensation for about 10,000 child-care workers across the state.



Luc Jasmin, co-owner of Parkview Early Learning Center in Spokane president of the Washington Childcare Centers Association, said most of the compensation funds will be distributed this year.



"This is the biggest investment from our state in early learning, ever," Jasmin asserted. "And it took some time. It took a lot of people, it took legislators who understood the importance of early learning, but we've got to keep it going."



Jasmin noted the funding includes subsidies to help more families afford care. The budget also includes $30 million for health coverage for about 15,000 workers, premium-free, through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. Coverage is expected to be available by September.



John Burbank, executive director of the Economic Opportunity Institute, said wages for child-care workers stagnated after the Great Recession when legislators made big cuts to the budget. But he pointed out they've taken a different approach during the pandemic.



"Legislators realized that fundamental to high-quality child care was respect for and compensation of child-care workers, which has not been at the center of their agenda for a long, long time," Burbank remarked.



Burbank added the increased investment in child care is also an investment in a more equitable Washington, since it helps a workforce made up disproportionately of women and people of color.



BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho child-care providers closed their doors and came to the doors of the Capitol this week to call on lawmakers to approve federal funding for their facilities.



Although Idaho's legislative session is still going on, lawmakers have not approved nearly $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for child care, recommended by Gov. Brad Little.



Since September, 200 centers have closed their doors. Even for centers that haven't closed, drops in enrollment have hit them hard.



Mackenzie Allen, director of Circle of Care Developmental Preschool near Coeur d'Alene, said the pandemic has been difficult.



"In one year, we lost eight employees," Allen recounted. "This pandemic has affected so many of us, and it has been a daily struggle to maintain our workforce due to things like illness, stress and not being able to meet the enhanced unemployment benefits that are being offered."



In April, lawmakers decided not to approve $200 million for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare because of concerns with $34 million approved in the December COVID-19 relief bill for child care, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. Some legislators questioned whether that much money was needed for care centers.



Jane Gordon, a mother of two young children in a Boise child-care center, said she and her husband both work, and their lives would change radically if the center closed.



"I can't do my best work when I'm scrambling to figure a child-care schedule," Gordon asserted. "More importantly, I can't be the best mom when I'm trying to squeeze in work from my phone in the living room, or I'm trying to field calls while making mac and cheese."



Betty McQuain, a faculty member at BYU-Idaho's Department of Home and Family and a former child-care provider, said Idaho's economy depends on child care, but believes without approval from lawmakers of these funds, it could become inaccessible for many Idahoans.



"We are not far from falling into a situation in which only the wealthy will be able to afford child care and the most needy and vulnerable of Idaho's citizens will bear the greatest costs," McQuain contended.



Child-care providers and parents hope the Legislature approves funds before the session adjourns. After this session ends, Idaho lawmakers will likely not come back to the Capitol until at least September.



