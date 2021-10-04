PA Dems: New Rules Needed for State Senate Accountability

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With just two weeks until the state Senate reconvenes, Pennsylvania lawmakers appear to have two different sets of priorities.
Republicans are working to access subpoenaed voter records for what they're calling a "forensic audit" into the 2020 election. Democrats are focused on changing Senate rules to increase transparency.
Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny, said lawmakers in her party have introduced 14 amendments to the Senate rules. They would require advance public notice of committee hearings, equal party representation at hearings, and more.
"There are millions of Pennsylvanians that are represented by the minority party," Williams noted. "And so, it is important that we have a voice within our own chamber to raise issues that we're hearing about in the district. And right now, we're held back from that because of the way the rules are functioning."
Republicans hold the majority in both the state House and Senate, and have not responded to the Democrats' proposals so far. Earlier this year, the majority-Republican Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee was given subpoena power without any public notice, which Williams cites as one reason for proposing the changes.
In recent years, the group Fair Districts PA worked to get a bill passed to form an independent commission to draw House and Senate voting-district maps, rather than lawmakers. The bill received more than 100 co-sponsors, but powerful committee chairs never brought it to a vote.
Rachel Sorokin Goff, a volunteer with Fair Districts PA, said she'd like to see that change.
"The rules give enormous control to a few people, and the good folks you send to our legislature -- and there's lots of 'em in both parties who you send, who want to work for their communities -- really have no voice," Sorokin Goff asserted. "Most of them can never get a bill passed. They can't act."
Senators will also be asked to give minority-party chairs the power to hold committee hearings, and to add legislation to a committee's agenda.
In another move toward accountability, the Senate began posting detailed expense reports online publicly for the first time last month.
Disclosure: Fair Districts PA contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civic Engagement, Community Issues and Volunteering. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
WHITESBURG, Ky. -- Congress has allowed the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program to expire, and advocates said nationwide on both state and tribal lands, residents face uncertainty over the future of environmental cleanup and economic recovery on lands once used to mine coal.
The program was reauthorized in 2006 for fifteen years, but it expired Sep. 30, when lawmakers failed to pass President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.
Chelsea Barnes, legislative director for the group Appalachian Voices, said the AML program is the only source of revenue coal-mining communities have to clean up health hazards left behind by the coal industry.
"We've heard from leadership it will be passed this October," Barnes noted. "But I think that until that happens you're going to see a lot of state and tribal agencies in a holding pattern waiting to see what happens."
The bipartisan infrastructure bill would reauthorize the AML program and coal severance fee at a reduced rate, and includes an additional $11.3 billion dollars for mine cleanup that supporters argue would create thousands of new jobs in coal regions.
Rebecca Shelton, director of policy and organizing for the Appalachian Citizens Law Center, pointed out since the fund's creation, states have received a total of $6 billion in AML grants.
"So what we have on the table in this infrastructure investment and jobs act, is not only a reauthorization, but an additional $11 billion," Shelton explained. "It's needed so much for our communities."
She emphasized in addition to restoring the natural landscape, reducing the odds of landslides and improving drinking water, repurposing old mine land boosts local economies.
"In Kentucky alone, we have over $900 million in abandoned mine land liability, and these mine lands are old mine lands," Shelton stated.
Experts said the full cost of reclaiming all remaining abandoned mine sites in the nation will likely exceed $20 billion.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers are slated to vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday, and are working towards a deal on President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan.
Amy Jo Hutchison, West Virginia anti-poverty advocate for Rattle the Windows and Fellow at Community Change, said Biden's push to address issues such as health care and child care leaves much at stake for West Virginians. She pointed out many families are currently using the expanded child tax credit to cover the cost of child care.
"It costs more for one child to do private paid childcare here in West Virginia than it does for a year's tuition at West Virginia University or Marshall University," Hutchison noted. "So those costs are just staggering."
Earlier this year, families began receiving roughly $15 billion dollars nationwide in increased monthly Child Tax Credit payments through Biden's American Rescue Plan.
Eligible families received a payment of up to $300 per month for each child younger than age six, and up to $250 per month for each child ages six to seventeen. Extending the credit is included in Biden's American Families Plan.
Deborah Weinstein, executive director of the Coalition on Human Needs, pointed to research from West Virginia University's School of Law, showing the administration's infrastructure plan could boost employment in the state equivalent to more than 3,000 full-time jobs through 2040, and expand internet access.
"Across the nation, the Build Back Better agenda can create 4 million jobs," Weinstein stated. "It can create many, many jobs in West Virginia. It will also help people earn more in their jobs, and that helps their income."
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have repeatedly voiced concerns about the costs of the spending packages.
Disclosure: Coalition on Human Needs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Census, Children's Issues, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
TOLEDO, Ohio -- As the Biden administration engages in talks with the European Union about dropping tariffs on its steel exports, many U.S.-based steel producers are concerned about the threat relaxing those trade measures would have on Ohio's economy.
In 2018, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act was used to impose 25% and 10% tariffs, respectively, on some steel and aluminum imports to help level the international playing field.
The E.U. exports nearly 24 times more steel to the U.S. than all North American exports to the E.U.
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said it could be detrimental to Ohio and the country if these tariffs are removed.
"We have an opportunity to resuscitate the steel industry if we hold the line on this," Ryan contended. "As we move to wind and solar and electric vehicles, we want to green the planet. So we should use the greenest steel and the cleanest steelmaking process in the world, and that's here in the United States."
Ohio's steel industry employs nearly 39,000 people. In May, the U.S. and the E.U. announced diplomatic discussions to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, among other industry concerns.
The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority has played a key role in economic development in northwestern Ohio for decades. The authority helped invest $28 million in the land of a former oil refinery and in 2020, Cleveland Cliffs, the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, opened its direct reduction plant at the former site.
Thomas Winston, president and CEO of the Port Authority, said investments are an important way to advance the steel industry and invest in economic well-being in Ohio.
"So it's really important to ensure that the steelmakers and companies such as Cleveland Cliffs are able to compete and provide job growth and opportunities, support our national security, and have the ability to enhance our efforts to reduce pollution," Winston asserted.
Cleveland Cliffs' direct reduction site uses more sustainable production practices that contribute to the company's goal of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions 25% by 2030 from 2017 levels.