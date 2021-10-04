PA Dems: New Rules Needed for State Senate Accountability

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- With just two weeks until the state Senate reconvenes, Pennsylvania lawmakers appear to have two different sets of priorities.



Republicans are working to access subpoenaed voter records for what they're calling a "forensic audit" into the 2020 election. Democrats are focused on changing Senate rules to increase transparency.



Sen. Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny, said lawmakers in her party have introduced 14 amendments to the Senate rules. They would require advance public notice of committee hearings, equal party representation at hearings, and more.



"There are millions of Pennsylvanians that are represented by the minority party," Williams noted. "And so, it is important that we have a voice within our own chamber to raise issues that we're hearing about in the district. And right now, we're held back from that because of the way the rules are functioning."



Republicans hold the majority in both the state House and Senate, and have not responded to the Democrats' proposals so far. Earlier this year, the majority-Republican Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee was given subpoena power without any public notice, which Williams cites as one reason for proposing the changes.



In recent years, the group Fair Districts PA worked to get a bill passed to form an independent commission to draw House and Senate voting-district maps, rather than lawmakers. The bill received more than 100 co-sponsors, but powerful committee chairs never brought it to a vote.



Rachel Sorokin Goff, a volunteer with Fair Districts PA, said she'd like to see that change.



"The rules give enormous control to a few people, and the good folks you send to our legislature -- and there's lots of 'em in both parties who you send, who want to work for their communities -- really have no voice," Sorokin Goff asserted. "Most of them can never get a bill passed. They can't act."



Senators will also be asked to give minority-party chairs the power to hold committee hearings, and to add legislation to a committee's agenda.



In another move toward accountability, the Senate began posting detailed expense reports online publicly for the first time last month.



Disclosure: Fair Districts PA contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civic Engagement, Community Issues and Volunteering. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Proposed rule changes Sen. Katie Muth, D-Royersford 09/22/2021



get more stories like this via email



WHITESBURG, Ky. -- Congress has allowed the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program to expire, and advocates said nationwide on both state and tribal lands, residents face uncertainty over the future of environmental cleanup and economic recovery on lands once used to mine coal.



The program was reauthorized in 2006 for fifteen years, but it expired Sep. 30, when lawmakers failed to pass President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.



Chelsea Barnes, legislative director for the group Appalachian Voices, said the AML program is the only source of revenue coal-mining communities have to clean up health hazards left behind by the coal industry.



"We've heard from leadership it will be passed this October," Barnes noted. "But I think that until that happens you're going to see a lot of state and tribal agencies in a holding pattern waiting to see what happens."



The bipartisan infrastructure bill would reauthorize the AML program and coal severance fee at a reduced rate, and includes an additional $11.3 billion dollars for mine cleanup that supporters argue would create thousands of new jobs in coal regions.



Rebecca Shelton, director of policy and organizing for the Appalachian Citizens Law Center, pointed out since the fund's creation, states have received a total of $6 billion in AML grants.



"So what we have on the table in this infrastructure investment and jobs act, is not only a reauthorization, but an additional $11 billion," Shelton explained. "It's needed so much for our communities."



She emphasized in addition to restoring the natural landscape, reducing the odds of landslides and improving drinking water, repurposing old mine land boosts local economies.



"In Kentucky alone, we have over $900 million in abandoned mine land liability, and these mine lands are old mine lands," Shelton stated.



Experts said the full cost of reclaiming all remaining abandoned mine sites in the nation will likely exceed $20 billion.



References: Abandoned Mine Lands program BLM 2021

Mine reclamation report Appalachian Citizens Law Center 2021

Repairing damage report Ohio River Valley Institute 04/14/2021



get more stories like this via email

