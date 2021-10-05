Tuesday, October 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 5, 2021
Play

A growing number of tents in Denver spotlight an expanding housing crisis, Facebook and its subsidiaries fight outages, and abortion rights in 26 states are in the balance before the U.S. Supreme Court.

2021Talks - October 5, 2021
Play

The Facebook whistleblower testifies in Congress; a stalemate continues over the debt ceiling; and Andrew Yang is leaving the Democratic Party.

The Yonder Report - September 30, 2021
Play

Bringing back 'Main Street,' one town at a time; apprenticeships can mean big bucks for those who stay put; mandated vaccines could be coming to your workplace; and FEMA says don't be swindled by COVID funeral scammers.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
Ballot Measure Doubles Down on Denver Homeless Camping Ban

Play

Tuesday, October 5, 2021   

DENVER -- A growing number of tents popping up in neighborhoods across Denver have made it harder to ignore a chronic and expanding housing crisis in Colorado and across the U.S.

An initiative approved for Denver's Nov. 2 ballot calls for the city to crack down on campsites, and to build sanctioned sites with running water, toilets and lighting on public property.

Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said the proposal amounts to an empty promise, because it fails to allocate land and other resources necessary to create safe outdoor spaces.

"We know camping-ban enforcements and extreme measures like the one proposed do nothing to resolve homelessness," Alderman contended. "They do not provide resources to get people into safe spaces and into housing."

Initiative 303, proposed by Garrett Flicker, chairman of the Denver Republican Party, would require written permission from owners to camp on private property, and the city would have 72 hours to respond to complaints.

Denver currently is not enforcing a camping ban already on the books. A county court ruled the law was cruel and unusual punishment in a case that could be taken up by the Colorado Supreme Court.

If voters approve Initiative 303, Alderman worries enforcement will fall hardest on the city's most vulnerable residents.

"Any time you have an enforcement mechanism that is targeted at people experiencing homelessness, it is going to disproportionately impact those who are more likely to experience homelessness, which often are people of color," Alderman explained.

Alderman pointed to a number of local, state and federal proposals meant to reverse decades of disinvestment in affordable housing as a better strategy to end homelessness. She said if the city implements 303, it actually will take resources away from motel vouchers and other tools that are effective in helping people find their way into permanent housing.

"So if the city is having to respond to every call about every tent every time someone sees one, they are not going to be able to send people out to resolve issues, they're just going to be sending people out to move people around," Alderman asserted.

Disclosure: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


