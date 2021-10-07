Thursday, October 7, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 7, 2021
Play

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offers a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling to avert a national default, and educators are expected to benefit from a big move on student debt.

2021Talks - October 7, 2021
Play

Senate Democrats reach a deal with Sen. Mitch McConnell on a debt ceiling vote, a federal student loan forgiveness program relaxes its rules, and Republicans call on President Biden to address the southern border crisis.

The Yonder Report - October 7, 2021
Play

Yearning for the family farm and taking classes to learn the ropes; childcare costs could be more affordable under the American Rescue Plan; a dramatic increase in America's multi-racial population; and poetry for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Majority of Latinos Back Funding Chesapeake Bay Recovery

Play

Thursday, October 7, 2021   

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- With more Latino voters expressing concern about climate change, a new report found a majority of Latinos in the Chesapeake Bay watershed states strongly supports more funding for restoration efforts there, and to increase public access to the bay.

Reed Perry, manager of external affairs for the Chesapeake Conservancy, one of the co-sponsors of the report, said the poll shows Latinos care deeply about climate change and the environment.

He thinks policymakers in Maryland and throughout the bay area need to listen to Latino voters, since the U.S. Census showed the state is becoming one of the most diverse in the nation.

"The Latino community represents a big and growing population in the area and active when it comes to voting," Perry explained. "So I think that this poll is a sign of things to come when it comes to advocating for greater resources and greater protections for environmental protection in the region."

Despite economic challenges from the pandemic, almost 95% of Latinos polled said lawmakers need to continue to fund protections for land, water and wildlife in the bay states. And 93% supported funding to make sure lower-income folks and communities of color have access to parks and natural areas in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Shanna Edberg, director of conservation programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation, which also backed the study, said the Latino population is underrepresented in policymaking on the East Coast, particularly in making laws about the environment.

Yet the report showed Latinos have greater support for climate issues, such as transitioning the country to 100% renewable energy, than other groups.

"There's this idea that people of color don't care about the environment, that they have concerns other than conservation and climate change," Edberg noted. "And this survey completely knocks that idea out of the water."

The survey also showed 84% of Latino voters would support creating a Chesapeake National Recreation area, managed by the National Park Service. The site would unite new and existing parks in the bay region and help fund its restoration.


get more stories like this via email
Abortion providers in Ohio could face criminal charges for not reporting a child who lives after a failed abortion attempt. (AdobeStock)

Social Issues

Botched-Abortion Bill Gets Third Hearing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the national debate over reproductive rights approaching a boiling point, an abortion-related bill had its third hearing in …

Environment

Sisolak Urges Passage of Build Back Better Reconciliation Bill

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Congress is hashing out the size of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, which would put billions toward the fight against …

Social Issues

'Indigibration' Part of Effort to Help Tribal College Students Feel Seen

SHAWANO, Wis. -- Ahead of Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday, a campaign is being launched to elevate the voices of tribal college students, with a …

Chris Davis passed in 2019 and was not able to access medical-aid-in-dying in time. A new law will remove roadblocks for other patients. (Amanda Villegas)

Health and Wellness

Medical Aid-in-Dying to Be More Accessible in CA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Mentally capable, terminally ill patients with less than six months to live will now have much easier access to medical aid-in-…

Social Issues

Ed. Department to Streamline Student-Loan Forgiveness for Public Servants

LANSING, Mich. -- An overhaul of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program could bring relief to more than 550,000 student-loan borrowers …

Starting this year, Medicare coverage plans participating in the program's Senior Savings Model must now offer insulin for no more than $35 per month. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

How to Keep Medicare Coverage, Avoid Scammers During Open Enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With open enrollment for Medicare set to kick off next week, Nebraskans age 65 and older can expect to see a deluge of ads for so-…

Social Issues

MT's Independent Redistricting Panel Dampens Partisan Conflict

HELENA, Mont. -- Montana's redistricting commission has released proposed maps for Montana's two new congressional seats, and the commission's …

Social Issues

Faith, Death Penalty Focus of NC Virtual Sabbath

RALEIGH, N.C. - An online conversation this Sunday will focus on faith with people affected by capital punishment. Panelists will include George …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021