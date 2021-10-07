Report: Majority of Latinos Back Funding Chesapeake Bay Recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- With more Latino voters expressing concern about climate change, a new report found a majority of Latinos in the Chesapeake Bay watershed states strongly supports more funding for restoration efforts there, and to increase public access to the bay.



Reed Perry, manager of external affairs for the Chesapeake Conservancy, one of the co-sponsors of the report, said the poll shows Latinos care deeply about climate change and the environment.



He thinks policymakers in Maryland and throughout the bay area need to listen to Latino voters, since the U.S. Census showed the state is becoming one of the most diverse in the nation.



"The Latino community represents a big and growing population in the area and active when it comes to voting," Perry explained. "So I think that this poll is a sign of things to come when it comes to advocating for greater resources and greater protections for environmental protection in the region."



Despite economic challenges from the pandemic, almost 95% of Latinos polled said lawmakers need to continue to fund protections for land, water and wildlife in the bay states. And 93% supported funding to make sure lower-income folks and communities of color have access to parks and natural areas in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.



Shanna Edberg, director of conservation programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation, which also backed the study, said the Latino population is underrepresented in policymaking on the East Coast, particularly in making laws about the environment.



Yet the report showed Latinos have greater support for climate issues, such as transitioning the country to 100% renewable energy, than other groups.



"There's this idea that people of color don't care about the environment, that they have concerns other than conservation and climate change," Edberg noted. "And this survey completely knocks that idea out of the water."



The survey also showed 84% of Latino voters would support creating a Chesapeake National Recreation area, managed by the National Park Service. The site would unite new and existing parks in the bay region and help fund its restoration.



SILVER CITY, N.M. -- Those who enjoy outdoor activities in the Southwest, say the Gila River and surrounding public lands have it all, and they want to see Congress pass legislation to protect the Gila River as Wild and Scenic.



Alicia Edwards, Grant County Commissioner, will participate in a conference in Silver City this week to call attention to the economic, cultural, recreational and agricultural benefits derived from what is called "America's First Wilderness."



"People have been doing outdoor recreation in this area a long time before it was trendy to call it 'outdoor rec,'" Edwards pointed out. "We've been known for hiking, cycling, hunting, fishing, for many years."



The Gila was inaugurated as America's first wilderness in 1924, 40 years before the Wilderness Act. The two-day "Rivers of Opportunity" conference at Western New Mexico University will feature speakers from a number of state and federal agencies, conservation groups, academics and tribes.



A study by Southwick and Associates estimated a potential increase of at least $144 million in recreation spending by visitors with the Wild and Scenic designation.



Tom Allen, economist and co-author of the report, said it outlines how much money people spend on outdoor recreation in and around the river area.



"And specifically, how many people visit those rivers and what that means in terms of spending and jobs and income and value added to the New Mexico economy," Allen explained.



Beyond benefits to the economy, Edwards emphasized preservation is a core Western value.



"We're losing so much land and so much of our open space here in the West that I just think designating this area as Wild and Scenic will be a real message to people about how we have to preserve these areas," Edwards contended.



Legislation to protect nearly 450 miles of the Gila and San Francisco Rivers and their tributaries was introduced in May 2020. Grant County has already passed its own resolution to support the designation, which only Congress can decide. It would not affect existing grazing and ranching operations in the area.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



