Report: Majority of Latinos Back Funding Chesapeake Bay Recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- With more Latino voters expressing concern about climate change, a new report found a majority of Latinos in the Chesapeake Bay watershed states strongly supports more funding for restoration efforts there, and to increase public access to the bay.
get more stories like this via email
Reed Perry, manager of external affairs for the Chesapeake Conservancy, one of the co-sponsors of the report, said the poll shows Latinos care deeply about climate change and the environment.
He thinks policymakers in Maryland and throughout the bay area need to listen to Latino voters, since the U.S. Census showed the state is becoming one of the most diverse in the nation.
"The Latino community represents a big and growing population in the area and active when it comes to voting," Perry explained. "So I think that this poll is a sign of things to come when it comes to advocating for greater resources and greater protections for environmental protection in the region."
Despite economic challenges from the pandemic, almost 95% of Latinos polled said lawmakers need to continue to fund protections for land, water and wildlife in the bay states. And 93% supported funding to make sure lower-income folks and communities of color have access to parks and natural areas in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Shanna Edberg, director of conservation programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation, which also backed the study, said the Latino population is underrepresented in policymaking on the East Coast, particularly in making laws about the environment.
Yet the report showed Latinos have greater support for climate issues, such as transitioning the country to 100% renewable energy, than other groups.
"There's this idea that people of color don't care about the environment, that they have concerns other than conservation and climate change," Edberg noted. "And this survey completely knocks that idea out of the water."
The survey also showed 84% of Latino voters would support creating a Chesapeake National Recreation area, managed by the National Park Service. The site would unite new and existing parks in the bay region and help fund its restoration.
SILVER CITY, N.M. -- Those who enjoy outdoor activities in the Southwest, say the Gila River and surrounding public lands have it all, and they want to see Congress pass legislation to protect the Gila River as Wild and Scenic.
Alicia Edwards, Grant County Commissioner, will participate in a conference in Silver City this week to call attention to the economic, cultural, recreational and agricultural benefits derived from what is called "America's First Wilderness."
"People have been doing outdoor recreation in this area a long time before it was trendy to call it 'outdoor rec,'" Edwards pointed out. "We've been known for hiking, cycling, hunting, fishing, for many years."
The Gila was inaugurated as America's first wilderness in 1924, 40 years before the Wilderness Act. The two-day "Rivers of Opportunity" conference at Western New Mexico University will feature speakers from a number of state and federal agencies, conservation groups, academics and tribes.
A study by Southwick and Associates estimated a potential increase of at least $144 million in recreation spending by visitors with the Wild and Scenic designation.
Tom Allen, economist and co-author of the report, said it outlines how much money people spend on outdoor recreation in and around the river area.
"And specifically, how many people visit those rivers and what that means in terms of spending and jobs and income and value added to the New Mexico economy," Allen explained.
Beyond benefits to the economy, Edwards emphasized preservation is a core Western value.
"We're losing so much land and so much of our open space here in the West that I just think designating this area as Wild and Scenic will be a real message to people about how we have to preserve these areas," Edwards contended.
Legislation to protect nearly 450 miles of the Gila and San Francisco Rivers and their tributaries was introduced in May 2020. Grant County has already passed its own resolution to support the designation, which only Congress can decide. It would not affect existing grazing and ranching operations in the area.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho -- An annual report finds poor groundwater quality continues to be an issue for the Magic Valley. The Idaho Conservation League analyzed state and federal data and research on agriculture pollution in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer for the third year in a row.
Josh Johnson, central Idaho conservation associate for the League, said contamination, mainly from dairy operations and fertilizer use on farms, remains a concern.
"Not a wildly different conclusion than we've had the first two groundwater reports, but we essentially just have increased confidence in that conclusion now, three years in," Johnson explained. "Any new data that we get continues to reinforce the groundwater contamination issue from nitrogen and phosphorus."
The Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer provides drinking water for 300,000 Idahoans. The report showed there is growing evidence long-term ingestion of nitrate in drinking water affects people's health, in particular, increasing the risk of colorectal cancer.
The report also noted adverse health effects occur at nitrate levels below the federal limit of ten milligrams per liter. Nearly one in five public water systems in the Magic Valley has average nitrate levels above five milligrams per liter, according to samples collected over the past five years.
Johnson argued greater public awareness is needed on this issue. He compares it to contaminants like zinc and arsenic from mines.
"It's easier for the public to understand when it's something very toxic like that," Johnson acknowledged. "But in this case, it's not toxic in the same way, but it still has those health effects."
Johnson contended money also is needed to address this issue. He pointed to Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who is proposing the Columbia Basin Initiative, a sweeping proposal for the environment in the Northwest. It includes $700 million for watershed partnerships in the basin.
"It is proposed to go towards incentives for research at our state universities related to manure management, to dairies to help with on-farm management, and things like manure digesters," Johnson outlined.
Despite a push earlier in the year, Simpson's proposal has not yet been included in the infrastructure or budget reconciliation bills making their way through Congress.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
HOUSTON -- How much would the Lone Star State benefit from the Biden administration proposals for clean energy and infrastructure? More than most, according to an environmental advocacy group that said it is counting on the legislation to fix problematic power networks and provide new jobs.
An analysis finds Texas, California and New York could be the biggest winners if the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act makes its way to President Joe Biden's desk.
Colin Leyden, Texas political director for Environmental Defense Fund Action, said for starters, funding could improve Texas' power grid, knocked out of commission last February by Winter Storm Uri.
"People who were living in inefficient homes were the ones who bore the brunt of the worst of what we saw," Leyden recounted. "There's money for that."
According to Leyden, Texas is ranked second in the nation for clean-energy employment, with more than 223,000 jobs. The Environment Defense Action Fund estimates further transition to clean energy could create more than a million more jobs in Texas over the next 25 years.
The Biden proposals have big price tags, but they include incentives for wind and solar power, and funding to develop clean cars, trucks and buses.
Leyden pointed out they would also provide resources to improve air quality in communities fighting harmful air pollution. He believes the pandemic has provided a glimpse of what that might look like.
"In the early shutdown days, there were lots of photos around of just perfectly clear blue skies in areas you just haven't seen," Leyden observed. "This is actually a set of solutions that can deliver on that kind of clean air."
Leyden added more solar adoption could further help air quality and noted Texas ranked second in the nation in 2020 for solar installations.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.