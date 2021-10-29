More MN Homes Could Benefit from Weatherization

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. -- Home weatherization programs for low-income households have come a long way, but federal funding has not always matched demand.



In Minnesota, community action agencies often oversee the assistance, and hope they can stretch their budgets further. The governor has declared tomorrow Weatherization Day for the state.



This year, there is a possibility of some extra federal attention, with the pending infrastructure bill poised to include ten times the funding weatherization programs usually get.



Laura Milbrandt, weatherization director for the Prairie Five Community Action Council in western Minnesota, said it could free up other money to help households address other glaring needs.



"Sometimes we get into the house and there are things we can't address, so we have to defer households," Milbrandt observed. "Some health and safety items, like major plumbing and major electrical, that we just... it's beyond the scope of what weatherization can fix."



And she pointed out they can reach more people who are not deemed a priority for traditional weatherization needs, like insulation and furnace repairs.



The agencies noted services have grown from mainly putting plastic on windows, to a scientific approach in protecting homes. The infrastructure bill in Congress was expected to include $3.5 billion for weatherization efforts.



Scott Zahorik, executive director of the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency in northern Minnesota, said there is a waiting list for weatherization. Should the extra funding come through, they can help many others reduce their energy-cost burden.



"There's a lot of single parents out there trying to raise their families," Zahorik explained. "We've got a lot of senior citizens on fixed incomes. And we can really make a life-changing difference in their home."



Local agencies are guided by Minnesota Community Action Partnership (MinnCAP).



Annie Shapiro, advocacy director for MinnCAP's Resource Fund, said the funding boost would provide opportunities for growth and program innovation.



"To think of creative ways to weatherize some of the more multifamily housing buildings and units, which tend to be a bit more challenging," Shapiro suggested.



The state reported the program has reduced energy costs by an average of 15% in more than 49,000 Minnesota homes since 2005.



AUSTIN, Texas -- Tomorrow marks 20 years since the fateful events of 9/11, with followers of Islam reflecting on progress in the treatment of American Muslims.



Anger over the terrorist attacks and massive casualties led some to target U.S. Muslims, including those living in Texas, which has the fifth-largest Muslim population in the nation.



Imam Islam Mossaad of the North Austin Muslim Community Center (NAMCC), said he's seen a lot of progress in the past two decades.



"Twenty years on, a lot has changed," Mossaad acknowledged. "And there's still a lot that is the same, unfortunately, in some ways that we need to improve as societies here in the United States and all over the world, I believe."



NAMCC and Austin's Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) will hold a COVID-19 vaccination drive and soup kitchen tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Also in Austin, firefighters will climb the Pleasant Valley Drill Tower to equal roughly the height of New York's twin towers. Locals can also climb the stairs to the city's iconic COTA Tower four times, to mimic the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.



Texas has taken in more refugees than any other state in the past decade, and will soon be asked to settle Afghan refugees, following withdrawal from the 20-year war there.



William White, manager of government affairs for CAIR Austin, hopes residents will be as welcoming as they have been to Muslims.



"The influx of refugees has been going on for the last 10 decades or so," White pointed out. "Texas has always been a welcoming home to Syrians, Afghanis, Iraqis, as well as people from all over Africa and South America, so this isn't really anything new for our Texas neighbors."



Mossaad believes one-on-one interactions are the way to create a better understanding of diverse religious beliefs.



"There is a need to keep our doors open to people, especially when they're curious and wanting to know and understand," Mossaad urged. "And likewise, the Muslims should understand people who are from other faith traditions, or from no faith tradition."



Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has been largely silent on the resettlement of Afghan refugees. A Texas lawsuit to prevent additional Syrian refugees from settling there was dismissed in 2016.



NEW YORK -- With the 20th anniversary of the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks, a Catholic LGBTQ organization is launching a campaign advocating for the sainthood of Father Mychal Judge, the New York City Fire Department chaplain who died inside the World Trade Center while praying for the victims.



Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, which is behind the campaign, first heard about Judge in the aftermath of 9/11, when his story spread throughout the country. DeBernardo said through Judge's work supporting HIV/AIDS ministries, Alcoholics Anonymous, and as a member of the LGBTQ community, he provided support to many.



"He would really be a saint not only for firefighters, not only for recovering alcoholics, not only for the LGBTQ community, but he'd be a saint for 9/11," DeBernardo outlined. "A saint for representing all those people who suffered and died."



In 2017, Pope Francis announced new pathways to sainthood for people who have sacrificed their lives for others. Since then, DeBernardo has been in contact with Luis Escalante of the Vatican's Congregation for Causes of Saints, to research Judge's sainthood qualifications.



Salvatore Sapienza, pastor at Douglas Congregational United Church of Christ in Douglas, Michigan, got to know Judge in the late 1980s, during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York. Sapienza became involved with Judge's AIDS ministry organization in Manhattan, where they would visit people living with AIDS in hospitals and hold weekly prayers for them and their families.



Sapienza said even in life, Judge was a saintly figure.



"Mychal just had a wonderful way of seeing all people as one, because he just exuded such love," Sapienza recounted. "He really made them feel God's love, and that really was his message. His message was, 'I want you to know how much God loves you.'"



New Ways Ministry plans to contact firefighter organizations, Catholic LGBTQ groups and others to help form an association dedicated to sponsoring Judge's sainthood cause.



