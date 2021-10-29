Friday, October 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 29, 2021
Play

It's up to Congress to decide if laws protecting union workers will be in the reconciliation bill, plus President Biden outlines a slimmed-down spending proposal with $100 billion for immigration reform.

2021Talks - October 29, 2021
Play

The bipartisan infrastructure bill vote is punted again, President Biden meets with the Pope, a new report suggests ways to quell disinformation, and the upper chamber celebrates a milestone.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Health and Wellness  |  Disabilities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

As Disability Employment Awareness Month Ends, NY Efforts Continue

Play

Friday, October 29, 2021   

NEW YORK -- National Disability Employment Awareness Month is nearly over, but advocates in New York said there is more progress to be made beyond October.

People with disabilities across all age groups are far less likely to be employed than those living without a disability, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Dr. Sharon McLennon-Wier, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled in New York (CIDNY), pointed out people with disabilities also have the highest poverty levels. She is blind, and said stigma is not the only barrier to break down.

"We first have to get trained, we have to get the educational assistance that we need to get trained for a profession," McLennon-Wier explained. "And then, we have to have a profession that actually has available jobs for people with disabilities."

Last year, a report by RespectAbility.org ranked New York 41st in the U.S. for the largest employment gap between workers with and without disabilities.

CIDNY and other advocacy groups support measures like a state bill to increase labor-force participation by mandating 7% of hires among state agencies, courts and the legislature courts be individuals with disabilities. The bill is in an Assembly committee.

Having unreliable transportation is another barrier to employment. In New York City, only one-quarter of more than 470 MTA train stations are accessible to people with disabilities.

McLennon-Wier noted the inaccessible stations are concentrated in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

"And the stations that really need the most access are typically in minority neighborhoods," McLennon-Wier emphasized. "And in those minority neighborhoods, you'll find a lot of people of color who have disabilities. And they're the ones that really need the elevators to get and use the train."

New Yorkers with disabilities can use Access-a-Ride to get to other boroughs, but she said the service frequently has delays, and long rides from making multiple stops. While the MTA is slated to make more stations accessible under its current capital plan, CIDNY and other advocates are pushing for Access-a-Ride to implement more direct routes and single rides.

Disclosure: Center for Independence of the Disabled New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Stroke survivor Christina Saldivar of Hampton, Va., suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage last year at age 26. (American Heart Association)

Health and Wellness

Young Virginia Stroke Survivor: ‘It Can Happen to Anyone’

HAMPTON, Va. -- Today is the 15th annual World Stroke Day, and a young Virginia survivor is sharing her story to raise awareness that a stroke can …

Environment

Solutions for Climate Change in Arkansas? Join the Discussion

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas is seeing the effects of climate change, from extreme weather events to less water in aquifers used by farms due to …

Environment

CAP Trails Provide Recreation for Thousands of Outdoor Enthusiasts

MARANA, Ariz. -- Trekking across Arizona's stunning desert landscapes is one of the most popular forms of recreation in the state, and the Central …

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's August report urged governments to focus on reducing methane emissions from sources like oil and gas wells. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Groups Call on PA Governor to Maintain Methane Promise

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Environmental groups are taking a new approach to hold Gov. Tom Wolf's administration accountable for a pledge he made; to adopt …

Social Issues

More MN Homes Could Benefit from Weatherization

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. -- Home weatherization programs for low-income households have come a long way, but federal funding has not always matched demand…

The highest concentration of community risk for flooding related to climate change is in Louisiana, Florida, Kentucky and West Virginia, according to a report by the First Street Foundation. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

WV Holds Climate Rally as Congress Inches Toward 'Build Back Better' Deal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- This weekend, environmental groups host a "Halloween Rally for Climate Action" in downtown Charleston, featuring leading climate …

Social Issues

Report: Financial Incentives Drive KY Jail Overcrowding, Expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentucky counties are caught in a cycle of trying to cover the costs of incarceration by locking up more people and building bigger …

Environment

MI Groups Spotlight Renewable Technologies for Clean Power Week

LANSING, Mich. -- It is American Clean Power Week, and Michigan groups are highlighting clean energy technologies and the jobs they create. A little …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021