Friday, October 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - October 29, 2021
Play

It's up to Congress to decide if laws protecting union workers will be in the reconciliation bill, plus President Biden outlines a slimmed-down spending proposal with $100 billion for immigration reform.

2021Talks - October 29, 2021
Play

The bipartisan infrastructure bill vote is punted again, President Biden meets with the Pope, a new report suggests ways to quell disinformation, and the upper chamber celebrates a milestone.

The Yonder Report - October 28, 2021
Play

Heeding grandma's advice on COVID vaccine; restoring traditional health practices in native communities; agri-therapy for veterans suffering post-traumatic stress; and how myths, monsters and legends spur tourism. Available for download every Wednesday at 3pm MT.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
ND Lays Groundwork for Kids' COVID Vaccine Rollout

Play

Friday, October 29, 2021   

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Health said, pending final federal approval, COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages five to 11 could be available in less than two weeks.

Local pediatricians hope parents come to them with questions, and most believe the extra protection will be helpful. State officials say providers will be training their staff if the vaccine clears final hurdles in the coming days, with Nov. 8 a likely starting point.

Joan Connell, a pediatrician at the University of North Dakota Center For Family Medicine, said signing children up for their shot likely prevents major disruptions to their daily life.

"That keep them from school, that keep them from their athletic events, and certainly that put them at risk for hospitalization," Connell outlined.

She added it prevents the spread of the virus in schools, while protecting vulnerable populations at home and in the community.

Several months after vaccinations first became available, North Dakota began seeing lagging rates for other age groups. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found only one-third of parents for kids in this age group would schedule an appointment right away.

For parents worried about side effects, such as heart inflammation, the medical community said those cases are rare and mild, while a COVID infection could pose long-term health issues.

Connell pointed out vaccines for all age groups have undergone rigorous testing.

"The COVID vaccine has been administered in millions of people and is a very safe vaccine," Connell advised.

The state has ordered 18,000 pediatric Pfizer COVID doses from the federal government. It will be sent out to providers based on their estimated population for this age group, and vaccine coverage rates in their adolescent population.


