ND Lays Groundwork for Kids' COVID Vaccine Rollout

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Health said, pending final federal approval, COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages five to 11 could be available in less than two weeks.



Local pediatricians hope parents come to them with questions, and most believe the extra protection will be helpful. State officials say providers will be training their staff if the vaccine clears final hurdles in the coming days, with Nov. 8 a likely starting point.



Joan Connell, a pediatrician at the University of North Dakota Center For Family Medicine, said signing children up for their shot likely prevents major disruptions to their daily life.



"That keep them from school, that keep them from their athletic events, and certainly that put them at risk for hospitalization," Connell outlined.



She added it prevents the spread of the virus in schools, while protecting vulnerable populations at home and in the community.



Several months after vaccinations first became available, North Dakota began seeing lagging rates for other age groups. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found only one-third of parents for kids in this age group would schedule an appointment right away.



For parents worried about side effects, such as heart inflammation, the medical community said those cases are rare and mild, while a COVID infection could pose long-term health issues.



Connell pointed out vaccines for all age groups have undergone rigorous testing.



"The COVID vaccine has been administered in millions of people and is a very safe vaccine," Connell advised.



The state has ordered 18,000 pediatric Pfizer COVID doses from the federal government. It will be sent out to providers based on their estimated population for this age group, and vaccine coverage rates in their adolescent population.



References: Child vaccine information CDC 10/25/2021

Vaccine update American Academy of Pediatrics 10/26/2021

Survey Kaiser Family Foundation Oct. 2021



get more stories like this via email



BALTIMORE, Md. -- As the drive for Marylanders to get COVID-19 booster shots continues, a new poll found a huge swath of residents said they are likely to get one as soon as they can.



The poll showed 83% of vaccinated Marylanders desire the booster shots, while only 15% said they are unlikely to get one.



Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, which conducted the survey, said there was more good news for health officials: Almost 80% of residents reported they have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.



"Marylanders have embraced the vaccine," Kromer asserted. "Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in the nation. And there's still some very slight vaccine hesitancy: 9% say they're not going to get the vaccine, and another 2% say they'll only get it if required."



With the latest approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna booster shots, this week Gov. Larry Hogan clarified eligibility, pointing out almost 1.4 million Marylanders can receive one. Residents can visit covidvax.maryland.gov for more information.



Kromer noted Marylanders still are worried about contracting the virus. The survey found 59% of residents who are vaccinated said they have limited spending time with unvaccinated folks, which is a little less than back in March during Goucher's last survey.



"Fifty-nine percent is more than a majority of folks still being somewhat or very concerned," Kromer outlined. "Underneath that 59%, Democrats express a much higher level of concern about contracting COVID-19 than Republicans."



Marylanders are mixed on whether they will be able to return to their normal, pre-COVID lives: 29% say they expect it will take more than a year, 28% said within the next year and 15% said four to six months. The poll of 700 residents was conducted by telephone last week.



References: Poll Goucher College 10/27/2021

Vaccine information Office of the Governor 2021

Covid-19 vaccine information Md. Dept. of Health 2021



get more stories like this via email

