ND Lays Groundwork for Kids' COVID Vaccine Rollout

BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota Department of Health said, pending final federal approval, COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages five to 11 could be available in less than two weeks.
Local pediatricians hope parents come to them with questions, and most believe the extra protection will be helpful. State officials say providers will be training their staff if the vaccine clears final hurdles in the coming days, with Nov. 8 a likely starting point.
Joan Connell, a pediatrician at the University of North Dakota Center For Family Medicine, said signing children up for their shot likely prevents major disruptions to their daily life.
"That keep them from school, that keep them from their athletic events, and certainly that put them at risk for hospitalization," Connell outlined.
She added it prevents the spread of the virus in schools, while protecting vulnerable populations at home and in the community.
Several months after vaccinations first became available, North Dakota began seeing lagging rates for other age groups. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found only one-third of parents for kids in this age group would schedule an appointment right away.
For parents worried about side effects, such as heart inflammation, the medical community said those cases are rare and mild, while a COVID infection could pose long-term health issues.
Connell pointed out vaccines for all age groups have undergone rigorous testing.
"The COVID vaccine has been administered in millions of people and is a very safe vaccine," Connell advised.
The state has ordered 18,000 pediatric Pfizer COVID doses from the federal government. It will be sent out to providers based on their estimated population for this age group, and vaccine coverage rates in their adolescent population.
HAMPTON, Va. -- Today is the 15th annual World Stroke Day, and a young Virginia survivor is sharing her story to raise awareness that a stroke can strike at any age.
Christina Saldivar of Hampton was just 26 when she suffered a severe headache last year, after teaching a music class to elementary school students. She blacked out, but was able to call the school nurse as soon as she realized she had been unconscious.
Thanks to a quick 911 call, Saldivar was able to get to the hospital, where doctors said she'd suffered a brain aneurysm.
"I want young people to know that a stroke can happen to anyone," Saldivar stressed. "Everyone should be aware of the signs."
Those signs are known as "FAST," which stands for "Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, and then it's Time to call."
Saldivar joined about 100,000 people between the ages of 18 and 45 who have strokes each year in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association. She is also among the 17,000 Virginians a year who have first-time strokes.
Saldivar explained she never thought she would be the one out of five women to suffer a stroke. She pointed out the brain disorder remains the number five killer around the world, and thinks she was lucky to survive. A year later, she is continuing to heal.
"The road to recovery has been pretty difficult, but I have shocked my doctors," Saldivar recounted. "There are so many outcomes that could have come about, but I was blessed that I didn't have any other complications."
To prevent strokes, she said it is important to monitor blood pressure, control cholesterol, eat healthy and stay physically active.
American Stroke Association research shows smoking is one of the top three leading risk factors for stroke. But the risk is reduced to about the same as a nonsmoker within two to five years of quitting.
BALTIMORE, Md. -- As the drive for Marylanders to get COVID-19 booster shots continues, a new poll found a huge swath of residents said they are likely to get one as soon as they can.
The poll showed 83% of vaccinated Marylanders desire the booster shots, while only 15% said they are unlikely to get one.
Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, which conducted the survey, said there was more good news for health officials: Almost 80% of residents reported they have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
"Marylanders have embraced the vaccine," Kromer asserted. "Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in the nation. And there's still some very slight vaccine hesitancy: 9% say they're not going to get the vaccine, and another 2% say they'll only get it if required."
With the latest approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna booster shots, this week Gov. Larry Hogan clarified eligibility, pointing out almost 1.4 million Marylanders can receive one. Residents can visit covidvax.maryland.gov for more information.
Kromer noted Marylanders still are worried about contracting the virus. The survey found 59% of residents who are vaccinated said they have limited spending time with unvaccinated folks, which is a little less than back in March during Goucher's last survey.
"Fifty-nine percent is more than a majority of folks still being somewhat or very concerned," Kromer outlined. "Underneath that 59%, Democrats express a much higher level of concern about contracting COVID-19 than Republicans."
Marylanders are mixed on whether they will be able to return to their normal, pre-COVID lives: 29% say they expect it will take more than a year, 28% said within the next year and 15% said four to six months. The poll of 700 residents was conducted by telephone last week.
NEW YORK -- Although New York and the country as a whole saw some progress surrounding the health of children and women, a new report showed there is still work to be done to improve maternal and mental health.
United Health Foundation's new report found prior to the pandemic, teen birth rates and cigarette smoking among women were on the decline. From 2019 to 2020, New York state had one of the lowest rates for children living in a house with tobacco smoke exposure.
Lisa David, president and CEO of the nonprofit Public Health Solutions, said they have worked with the New York City Housing Authority to help convert 20,000 affordable-housing units to smoke-free as of last year.
"In buildings where there is smoking allowed, you find very strong evidence of smoking byproducts in the apartments of people who don't smoke," David observed. "A lot of them have young children, and it's one of many, but a key source of irritants that create respiratory problems like asthma."
Through its program NYC Smoke-Free, Public Health Solutions also works to decrease the number of teens who smoke through educational programming.
The United Health Foundation report also found between 2018 and 2019, 79% of New York women ages 18-44 had been to their doctor for a well visit, among the highest in the country.
Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer with UnitedHealthcare, pointed out on a national level, many women experienced mental-health challenges in the lead-up to the pandemic.
"Shockingly, about one in five women, a little over 18% of women in the United States, said that out of the last 30 days, they did not feel mentally well for 14 of those," Johar reported. "So for more than half the month, one in five women did not feel well."
The report found some challenges for New York include limited access to adequate housing conditions and low immunization rates in young children. Other conclusions were maternal mortality rates continuing to rise nationwide, with racial disparities among Black women persisting.
