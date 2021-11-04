Thursday, November 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 4, 2021
As leaders from around the world meet in Glasgow, the U.S. plan to tackle climate change is coming into focus, and Supreme Court Justices' questions point to trouble for New York's concealed-carry law.

2021Talks - November 4, 2021
Republicans block debate on another voting rights bill, New Jersey's razor-thin governors race goes to the incumbent, and President Bidens social spending package moves closer to a House vote.

The Yonder Report - November 4, 2021
Broadband grows better corn; recruiting nurses to rural America; Oregons model for mental health crises; and time stops for no one, including cows.

North Dakotans Urged to Plan for Higher Heating Bills

Thursday, November 4, 2021   

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A recent dip in temperatures likely prompted many North Dakotans to start cranking up the heat.

With natural-gas prices expected to be much higher this season, customers are advised to make a plan so that monthly bills won't sink their budget. Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) said over the next five months, its customers could end up paying an additional $185 for their heating expenses.

Mark Hanson, spokesperson for MDU, urged residents to work with them to avoid dramatic swings in their monthly bill. He said they want to protect customers, not leave them in the cold.

"During cold winter months, a customer's not going to be disconnected," Hanson explained. "We're not gonna disconnect someone if it's 20 below out. "

But he added if a customer falls behind and doesn't reach out, there is a disconnection risk after the winter season.

In the meantime, he suggested looking into programs such as Balanced Billing to keep monthly costs more stable. The utility also can put households in touch with those who carry out the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Home weatherization programs also are suggested, as are tips such as letting more sunlight in during the day, while closing blinds and drapes at night.

Josh Askvig, North Dakota state director for AARP, said the price surge added to many other cost-of-living headaches North Dakotans are juggling right now.

"Utility rates are an essential pocketbook issue for North Dakota residents, especially those 50-plus," Askvig pointed out. "When you have a projected price increase that is about 50% higher than last year across the country, the winter heating season is going to be a challenge."

To help soften the blow, MDU said it built up some of its winter storage while prices were lower this year, but utility officials warn there's still a lot of price volatility for the commodity.

Throughout November, MDU and AARP will host four Facebook live events to better explain the situation and options for customers.

Disclosure: AARP North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Arizona Public Service provides energy to more than 2.7 million customers across the state. (Sashkin/Adobe Stock)

Arizona Regulators Cut Power Company's Rate-Hike Request

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- Following pressure from consumer groups and ratepayers, the Arizona Corporation Commission this week made significant cuts to a …

Protecting the Family Farm Focus of Virtual Event

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Family farms are navigating a maze of market barriers and threats from climate change. While solutions develop, some say producers …

Heinrich, Lujan Reintroduce NM Gila River Protection Bill

SILVER CITY, N.M. -- New Mexico's U.S. senators are making another attempt to protect the last remaining free-flowing rivers and tributary systems to …

Together, Medicaid, CHIP and the state insurance marketplace Pennie account for nearly 46% of children covered in Pennsylvania. (Adobe Stock)

Report: PA Kids' Health Coverage Increased During Pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Since the pandemic began, public health coverage for children has increased by 10% in Pennsylvania, and a new report underscored …

Newly Introduced Ohio Bill Mirrors Texas' Abortion Ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio again is jumping into the national debate over abortion access, with a new bill introduced that mirrors Texas' strict abortion …

Local government representatives marched on World of Action Day at the 2015 World Congress of Local Governments for Sustainability in Seoul, South Korea. Many are headed to Scotland this week.(ICLEI USA)

Californians Head to Glasgow for Climate Change Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, a contingent of local government officials from California and across the U.S. is headed to the United Nations …

Groups Speak Out on Clark County Redistricting Maps

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Good-government groups are criticizing the new district voting maps approved by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, predicting …

Don’t Toss that Jack-O’-Lantern: Nature-Friendly Tips for Recycling

RICHMOND, Va. - The trick-or-treaters are gone, but that doesn't mean your jack-o'-lantern has to be sent to the trash after Halloween. To help the …

 

