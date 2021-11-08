New Infrastructure Deal Called Critical to Climate Progress in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. - Some Virginia lawmakers are applauding Friday's passage of President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, claiming it's a critical step forward to support clean energy in the state.
Mike Turner is district supervisor for Ashburn in Northern Virginia, and a member of Elected Officials to Protect America Leadership Council. He said the $1.2 trillion package is especially important after Republican Glenn Youngkin won last week's governor's race.
He said he thinks a Republican governor could set back the state's legislative gains over the past decade on tackling climate change.
"It's entirely feasible that we could have the Virginia Clean Economy Act repealed," said Turner, "that we could pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. So local politics and statewide politics are going to have a huge effect on our clean-energy initiatives going forward."
He noted that over five years, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide the Commonwealth with about $7 billion for highway programs and more than $500 million for bridge replacement and repairs to prepare for the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events.
Although the Act will help repair roads in Virginia, Turner noted that Northern Virginia's top climate priority is switching to electric vehicles and public transportation. Gas emissions from cars are a leading cause of that region's air pollution, he said.
The new package will go a long way to support Northern Virginia's climate focus, bringing the state more than a billion dollars to improve transportation and more than $100 million to expand electric-vehicle charging stations.
"I know that Northern Virginia Transportation Commission's big focus is zero-emission bus programs for all of Northern Virginia," said Turner, "We really recognize that transit and multimodal transportation have to become the preferred alternative to automobile travels. But we've got to get people to get on it."
He pointed out the new funding is even more significant while the U.N. Global Climate summit continues this week in Glasgow, Scotland. As a retired Air Force member, he said he thinks destruction from climate change is a major national-security issue that needs to be addressed worldwide.
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several environmental organizations are appealing a decision made last month by Allegheny County to approve an air permit for a large gas-fired power plant which could pose environmental and public health risks.
Invenergy's proposed Allegheny Energy Center would be a 639-megawatt plant located in Elizabeth Township, south of Pittsburgh.
A coalition of four environmental groups said under the permit, Invenergy would be able to turn the plant on and off frequently, which could lead to unlawful spikes in air pollution.
Alex Bomstein, senior litigation attorney for the Clean Air Council, a member of the coalition, said the regional pollution caused by this type of facility would exacerbate asthma and cause heart health problems over time.
"Southwestern Pennsylvania has some of the worst air in the country," Bomstein asserted. "We're all trying to fix that. And this takes us exactly in the wrong direction. And those types of pollutants, they generally stress a person's system, and people who are already vulnerable, are put in a lot worse of a situation."
The Environmental Integrity Project, representing Clean Air Council, PennFuture, and Mountain Watershed Association, filed an appeal to the Allegheny County Health Department last week. A health department spokesperson declined to comment due to ongoing legal matters.
The proposed plant is next to two communities in neighboring Westmoreland County with environmental justice concerns: low-income communities that often bear the brunt of pollution.
A virtual public hearing in June drew more than 200 people, many of whom were worried about its potential public health impacts.
Lisa Graves-Marcucci, Pennsylvania coordinator for community outreach at the Environmental Integrity Project, said a new gas-fired power plant puts Pennsylvania in misalignment with world climate action goals.
"Is this type of energy really what we need, or can we create those good-paying, family-supporting wages by doing renewable energy sources?" Graves-Marcucci questioned. "It's just puzzling to us as to why the county and the state would rally behind this type of operation."
Coalition members added they hope to see the air permit rescinded entirely.
RALEIGH, N.C. - Higher temperatures driven by climate change will likely make air pollution worse, and one North Carolina scientist says action is needed now to mitigate human health consequences.
Sarav Arunachalam is deputy director at the Institute for the Environment and director of the Center for Environmental Modeling and Policy Development at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He pointed to the Biden administration's new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity as a step toward ensuring that communities understand the health risks related to the climate crisis, and how to prevent or reduce them.
"From a North Carolina perspective," said Arunachalam, "I'm hoping and pitching for something very similar at the state level, where people can be thinking about what are the populations that are most vulnerable, and who will be affected by climate change."
Arunachalam will be speaking this Wednesday on climate and human health at CleanAire NC's State of the Climate Conference. For more information, visit cleanairenc.org.
Arunachalam pointed to the increase in the frequency and intensity of wildfires as an example of how the climate crisis is worsening air quality, by increasing the amount of particulate matter in the atmosphere.
"And when you have more fine particles," said Arunachalam, "these are these really, really small dust particles, which are not visible, when people inhale, they have all kinds of adverse health effects."
He added that the pandemic has provided a window into how climate change will end up affecting certain populations.
"Both in terms of number of COVID cases, as well as death counts," said Arunachalam, "so I think climate change is going to be very similar in terms of who is going to be affected more than the average population in North Carolina."
Last week the Biden administration announced a new set of rules aimed at reducing methane emissions, a key contributor to global warming.
The regulations require states to develop plans to cut methane emissions from coal mines, agriculture, landfills and an estimated 300,000 oil and gas well sites nationwide. The administration says the proposed requirements would shrink emissions by around 75%.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This week, a contingent of local government officials from California and across the U.S. is headed to the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland.
The group is focused on sharing what American cities and counties are doing to reduce greenhouse gasses and learn best practices from around the world.
Pam O'Connor, former mayor of Santa Monica and current vice-chair of the group Local Governments for Sustainability, said she is glad the U.S. is re-engaging on climate change, after former President Donald Trump pulled the nation out of the Paris Agreement in 2019.
"The United States is back," O'Connor asserted. "States have plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from 50 to 52% by 2030. We want to be a partner with our federal government in achieving that goal."
O'Connor pointed out California can serve as a model for other regions. Cities across the Golden State are "greening" their fleets of cars, buses, maintenance and trash trucks. Many have started municipal power companies that provide electricity from renewable sources. And last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to phase out gas-powered vehicles.
O'Connor added the leaders at the climate conference also need to keep equity in mind, worldwide.
"We need to be working to ensure that countries that are not as developed are able to get the support and finance they need to be able to grow in a way that is not building without any thought as to the impact on climate," O'Connor urged.
Tuesday, world leaders reached an agreement to limit deforestation. The conference will continue until next Friday.
