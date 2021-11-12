Saturday, November 13, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 12, 2021
Play

States like Wisconsin are closer to closing the digital divide, and critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon an aging coal-burning plant say ratepayers deserve better.

2021Talks - November 12, 2021
Play

President Joe Biden marks Veterans Day, the U.S. and China announce a joint climate declaration, and a federal court temporarily blocks the release of former President Trump's records to the January 6th committee.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues  |  Juvenile Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

NC Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Juvenile Life-without-Parole

Play

Friday, November 12, 2021   

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on the racial disparities involved in sentencing kids under 18 to life without parole.

Research shows the sentences are disproportionately used in cases involving young people of color. In North Carolina, Black and brown kids make up more than 90% of those serving life-without-parole sentences.

Dawn Blagrove, executive director of Emancipate North Carolina, made oral agruments on behalf of Darrell Tristan Anderson, a North Carolina man convicted of murder at age 17 who is serving a life-without-parole (L-WOP) sentence.

"North Carolina ranks among ten states that combine to account for 85% of juvenile L-WOP sentences nationwide," Blagrove reported.

Blagrove added she hopes the court will determine no juvenile should serve longer than 25 years before becoming parole-eligible, and those currently serving out their sentences will have an opportunity to experience a meaningful life outside of prison.

Blagrove explained the stark racial disparities seen in life-without-parole sentences are often attributed to higher conviction rates for non-white youths, and to racial bias in how youths of color are charged with crimes.

"There's no way to claim equity or fairness in a process when the results so disproportionately deny life and liberty to black children," Blagrove asserted. "The United States is, shamefully, one of only four countries in the entire world that still imposes L-WOP for juveniles."

Since the 1990s, North Carolina has sentenced 94 minors to life without the possibility of parole. Blagrove argued the color of a child's skin should not be predictive of whether they receive the harshest punishment for a crime.

"In doing so, North Carolina has sent a message that these children's lives have no meaningful value and that they can be disposed of," Blagrove contended.

As of last year, more than 1,400 people were serving juvenile life without parole sentences nationwide. A growing number of states have passed laws prohibiting these sentences for juveniles, according to The Sentencing Project.

Disclosure: Emancipate NC contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Criminal Justice, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Nearly 100,000 children in Arkansas have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state Department of Health data. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

AR Leads Multistate Research on Kids' Long-Haul COVID Cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas will lead a 14-state study of the long-term effects of COVID-19 on children, with the hopes of finding effective …

Social Issues

Infrastructure Plan to Boost Broadband Access for WI Families

WAUSAU, Wis. -- In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas, but advocates of …

Social Issues

PA Lawmakers Consider Bills to Keep Parks Programming Afloat

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Bills making their way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly would provide more resources to people who keep parks and …

The Four Corners Power Plant, built in 1962, is one of the largest coal-fired generating stations in the U.S. (serc.carleton.edu)

Environment

NM Utility Provider Under Fire Over Aging Power-Plant Investments

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Critics of a plan by New Mexico's largest utility company to abandon one of the oldest coal-burning plants in the country say …

Social Issues

Report: Older, Rural New Yorkers Need Greater Healthcare Access

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A new report showed rural New Yorkers face disparities in access to healthcare, and advocates for older residents said it underscores …

Flu season most often peaks in January or February or later, so getting a flu shot in late fall or winter can help stave off illness, according to the Kentucky Dept. for Public Health. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters go Hand-in-Hand, Experts Say

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Kentuckians are being urged to check with their healthcare providers about getting a flu shot, to help protect them from illness …

Social Issues

Report: MD Has U.S.'s Largest Rate of Black Prison Population

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has the highest incarceration rate for African Americans in the nation, according to a recent report. Ashley Nellis, senior …

Social Issues

IA Food Shelves Grappling With Higher Prices, Supply Issues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- From supply-chain issues to rising food costs, local food shelves are navigating a sea of obstacles in gathering enough supplies …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021