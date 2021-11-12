NC Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Juvenile Life-without-Parole

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week on the racial disparities involved in sentencing kids under 18 to life without parole.
Research shows the sentences are disproportionately used in cases involving young people of color. In North Carolina, Black and brown kids make up more than 90% of those serving life-without-parole sentences.
Dawn Blagrove, executive director of Emancipate North Carolina, made oral agruments on behalf of Darrell Tristan Anderson, a North Carolina man convicted of murder at age 17 who is serving a life-without-parole (L-WOP) sentence.
"North Carolina ranks among ten states that combine to account for 85% of juvenile L-WOP sentences nationwide," Blagrove reported.
Blagrove added she hopes the court will determine no juvenile should serve longer than 25 years before becoming parole-eligible, and those currently serving out their sentences will have an opportunity to experience a meaningful life outside of prison.
Blagrove explained the stark racial disparities seen in life-without-parole sentences are often attributed to higher conviction rates for non-white youths, and to racial bias in how youths of color are charged with crimes.
"There's no way to claim equity or fairness in a process when the results so disproportionately deny life and liberty to black children," Blagrove asserted. "The United States is, shamefully, one of only four countries in the entire world that still imposes L-WOP for juveniles."
Since the 1990s, North Carolina has sentenced 94 minors to life without the possibility of parole. Blagrove argued the color of a child's skin should not be predictive of whether they receive the harshest punishment for a crime.
"In doing so, North Carolina has sent a message that these children's lives have no meaningful value and that they can be disposed of," Blagrove contended.
As of last year, more than 1,400 people were serving juvenile life without parole sentences nationwide. A growing number of states have passed laws prohibiting these sentences for juveniles, according to The Sentencing Project.
PORTLAND, Maine -- A youth group advocating for keeping young people in their communities is calling on the Mills administration to close the Long Creek Youth Development Center, and put funding toward community supports instead.
Disability Rights Maine earlier this year revealed "urgent safety concerns" at Long Creek, including allegations of dangerous use of restraints by staff, and top officials subsequently resigned.
Kyle, now a youth organizer for Maine Youth Justice, was in Long Creek for almost four years, and described it as traumatizing.
"I spent a lot of time in isolation, and I was by myself a lot," Kyle recounted. "The staff picked on me, kids picked on me. It was difficult. Staff, during restraints, would just body-slam me to the floor."
Kyle spoke at an event held by Maine Youth Justice, as the group awaits a response to a letter it sent to Gov. Janet Mills, urging her to reconsider her position that the last remaining youth prison in the state remain open. The Maine Legislature passed a law to close Long Creek earlier this year, but Mills vetoed it.
Maine Youth Justice also wants transitional plans to be created for young people released from custody, to make sure they have a place to live, and get medical care and their basic needs met.
Jade, another organizer, noted more than $18 million has been put aside for Long Creek in the budget, and if redirected, it could do so much more.
"Imagine what we could do with that nearly $19 million," Jade remarked. "We could pour that into mental health, housing, health care, job trainings."
The letter to Gov. Mills calls for investing federal funds, including from the American Rescue Plan, into community-based resources for youth.
It also noted, in addition to six instances cited by the Disability Rights report, accounts of dangerous use of force at Long Creek have been identified before, including in a 2017 report.
BALTIMORE, Md. -- Maryland's largest school district removed police officers from the hallways this fall, for the first time in 19 years, and a new report urges other districts to follow suit.
Racial-equity protests last year in Montgomery County called attention to school-based officers arresting students of color much more often than white students.
Dick Mendel, senior research fellow for The Sentencing Project and author of the study, said research backs up protesters' complaints, and shows Black and brown students are more likely to be arrested for less serious offenses.
He added minority students and those with disabilities also end up with more suspensions and expulsions.
"It's deeply problematic for those young people's futures," Mendel asserted. "They're much more likely to drop out of school, much more likely to enter the justice system, if they're suspended. And yet, kids in the U.S. miss 11 million school days per year due to suspensions."
The report noted students suffered learning loss and disengagement while studying at home last school year, which Mendel cautioned may lead to behavior issues in classes this fall. He urged school officials to invest in new resources, as Montgomery County did, to keep young people out of prison and in the classroom.
Nate Balis, director of the juvenile justice strategy group for the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said federal COVID stimulus funding for education, totaling more than $120 billion, offers an unprecedented chance to launch services outside of law enforcement to help vulnerable children.
"There's opportunities for funding that have never been there before," Balis contended. "Where we can support young people and their families through tutoring and mentoring, or from community programs that may not exist in those districts right now."
The report also pointed out most schools do not have enough counselors or other mental-health professionals, despite evidence which shows, unlike police officers, their presence promotes safety and enhances student success.
ARLINGTON, Va. -- As a Northern Virginia school system transitions away from using police officers in schools, a new report suggests COVID stimulus funding offers a unique opportunity to do it on a national scale and close what they call the "school-to-prison pipeline."
Racial equity protests last year put a spotlight on the use of police officers in Arlington Public Schools, which some said often resulted in counterproductive arrests for normal youth misbehavior.
Jeanette Allen, director of administrative services for the school system, said the protests spurred the school board to reevaluate the use of resource officers and then relocate them off-site this year, in a new Youth Outreach Unit.
"There's not many other districts who have decided to not only remove them from the schools, but still maintain a relationship," Allen noted. "I'm excited about the new opportunity and finding a new way in which students do have positive interactions with law enforcement and not necessarily on a daily basis."
The Sentencing Project's report analyzed the learning loss and disengagement of students during the pandemic, noting schools will likely see elevated behavior as kids get used to learning in person again.
It urged schools and communities to invest in new approaches, as in Arlington, to keep children out of jail, in schools and on track for success.
He pointed out using alternatives to help with misbehavior, such as mental-health professionals or counselors, would especially benefit Black and Latino students, who the report said are disproportionately impacted by the use of school police officers.
