November Cleanup Campaign Targets Trash in PA Waterways

THREE FORKS, Mont. -- The passage of the infrastructure bill in Congress could provide relief for a Montana community threatened by floods.



Three Forks sits at the Missouri River headwaters and the confluence of three rivers: the Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison. Recently updated assessments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency find the community is at significant risk from flooding.



Patricia Hernandez, executive director of the Montana-based nonprofit Headwaters Economics, said the new floodplain map would make it hard to build in most of the community.



"There's major consequences for the community, for regional job growth and housing affordability because Three Forks has some of the last affordable housing in the booming county where Bozeman is located," Hernandez explained.



Three Forks has developed a plan for mitigating flood risk, but failed to receive federal funding when it applied earlier this year. However, under the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed in Congress last week, FEMA's program for reducing flood damage has seen its budget more than triple to $700 million annually.



Hernandez noted the city, in collaboration with the state and engineers, has come up with an innovative project. It would make use of a dry river channel along the Jefferson to redirect water back into the river. Hernandez contended it would protect about a quarter of the community's homes and businesses in a vulnerable area.



"It's an area that has more mobile homes and more renters," Hernandez pointed out. "It's an area that has lower income levels and so it's a part of the community that would really struggle in the face of a flood."



Hernandez added it is important to invest in communities historically left behind, such as those in rural areas.



"Our investment in funding climate resilience can spur economic opportunity and growth in so many communities that are facing increasing risk from climate change," Hernandez emphasized.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: House Resolution 3684 2021

Flood risk program Headwaters Economics 2021



get more stories like this via email



HOUSTON -- Storm damage, pollution and other factors, some related to climate change, are reducing the oyster population, but settlement funds from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill are now available to restore oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico.



Experts estimate the Gulf lost between four and eight billion oysters to the massive oil spill, and also saw a loss of reproduction in ensuing years.



Chad Hanson, science officer for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said federal and state officials have earmarked almost $40 million for new or improved reefs to help the shellfish reproduce and thrive.



"The sad news is, oysters have been in massive decline over the past couple decades," Hanson reported. "Something like 80% to 90% of oyster reefs have been lost worldwide, and that's indicative in the Gulf as well."



The oyster work is part of a nearly $100 million payout to also help restore sea turtles, marine mammals and birds, the first in a series of oil-spill recovery plans for the region.



Bill Rodney, coast ecologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, noted by helping oyster reefs grow bigger and taller, shorelines are better protected from storm surge, rising sea levels and erosion.



"We're doing that in Texas, and it's building on what we've already done, so we don't have to do it all in one project," Rodney explained. "We're sort-of integrating it into what's already out there in the landscape."



Hanson noted most people appreciate oysters on the half shell at their local seafood restaurant, but do not realize the small mollusks filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, improving water quality by removing pollutants, sediment and other particles.



"An oyster creates a reef," Hanson observed. "It's almost like a coral reef in its ecological importance, and that reef creates habitat and that habitat has a bunch of ecosystem services."



In addition to habitat, he added healthy oyster reefs provide food and breeding grounds for fish, which in the Gulf ranges from red drum and spotted sea trout to crabs.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.



Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Consumer Issues, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Health Issues, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Salmon Recovery. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Deepwater Horizon settlement NOAA 04/20/2017



get more stories like this via email

