Tuesday, November 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - November 16, 2021
Play

A law to prevent the shackling of incarcerated pregnant women goes into effect in North Carolina in December, and President Biden signs the trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill into law.

2021Talks - November 16, 2021
Play

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon surrenders to police, Beto O'Rourke runs for Texas Governor, Senator Patrick Leahy will retire, and President Biden signs an executive order to address violence against Native Americans.

The Yonder Report - November 11, 2021
Play

Slowed supply chain incentivizes 'Shop Local'; vaccine hesitancy stalls COVID shots in rural America; extension agents help troubled teens in Montana; and Iowa's Pulitzer-winning newspaper captures spotlight in 'Storm Lake' documentary.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Latino Advocates Slam California’s New Redistricting Maps

Play

Tuesday, November 16, 2021   

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Latino civil-rights groups are criticizing the draft legislative maps just released by the California Citizens' Redistricting Commission, saying they give the community short shrift.

The 2020 census showed Latinos accounted for more than two-thirds of the state's population growth over the last decade.

Arturo Vargas, CEO of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund, called the maps a hatchet job which might reduce Latino influence rather than increase it.

"They're sacrificing the voting rights of protected voters over trying to keep counties whole," Vargas asserted. "Preserving county and city lines should be secondary to complying with the Voting Rights Act."

People can find the draft maps and leave public comment at wedrawthelinesca.org. In addition, the commission will be taking public comment at six meetings tomorrow through next Tuesday. Then comes more than a dozen line-drawing meetings. The final report meeting is set for Dec. 21.

The Mexican American Legal Defense Fund submitted proposed maps designed to give Latinos a fair opportunity to elect candidates of their choice based on the population.

But Vargas pointed out the maps unnecessarily break up Latino areas, particularly in Southeast Los Angeles.

"And maps that the prior commission drew that unified some Latino communities of interest, they appear to be completely dismantled," Vargas observed.

NALEO encouraged people to make their voices heard. Advocates noted if the final maps don't change significantly, the dispute may need to be settled in court.


get more stories like this via email
Older workers are more likely to experience serious medical conditions that require a family member's care. (AdobeStock)

Social Issues

Paid Leave Policies Not Just About Working Moms

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Congress is close to passing the Build Back Better plan, and policy groups are hopeful a provision to ensure more Ohioans can …

Social Issues

Bill Would Address Barriers to Graduation for Some PA Kids

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A bill making its way through the Pennsylvania General Assembly would help ensure a smooth transition to graduation for young …

Social Issues

OR Vital Aging Conference Helps Folks Live Vigorous Life

PORTLAND, Ore. -- This week, a conference is helping people live with intention as they get older. The 10th annual Oregon Vital Aging Conference …

Community action agencies say many of the families they serve may never get a chance for long-term stability without reducing the burden of needs such as housing and child-care costs. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Advocates: Federal Plan Could Do Wonders for Housing, Child Care in MN

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- In Congress, initial votes are possible this week on the Biden administration's budget reconciliation bill. From child care to …

Social Issues

Rittenhouse Case Viewed as Symptom of Uneven Democracy

KENOSHA, Wis. -- As the Kyle Rittenhouse trial enters its final phase this week, a Wisconsin group focused on improving the lives of Black residents …

Between two and four years after aging out of foster care, 46% of young people had not finished high school, 51% were unemployed and 84% became parents. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Resources for Foster Youths During Holidays

OMAHA, Neb. -- Some 24,000 teenagers in foster care across the nation officially become adults each year; in Nebraska it happens on their 19th …

Environment

U.S. Infrastructure Bill Signed, 'Build Back Better Act' on Deck

AUSTIN, Texas -- With the massive infrastructure bill now signed into law by President Joe Biden, environmental advocates are keeping the pressure on …

Social Issues

NM Conference Urges Seniors to “Adapt, Overcome & Thrive”

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Forced isolation from the pandemic has made it hard for seniors' voices to be heard in the past couple years, and New Mexico's …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021