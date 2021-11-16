Latino Advocates Slam California’s New Redistricting Maps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Latino civil-rights groups are criticizing the draft legislative maps just released by the California Citizens' Redistricting Commission, saying they give the community short shrift.



The 2020 census showed Latinos accounted for more than two-thirds of the state's population growth over the last decade.



Arturo Vargas, CEO of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund, called the maps a hatchet job which might reduce Latino influence rather than increase it.



"They're sacrificing the voting rights of protected voters over trying to keep counties whole," Vargas asserted. "Preserving county and city lines should be secondary to complying with the Voting Rights Act."



People can find the draft maps and leave public comment at wedrawthelinesca.org. In addition, the commission will be taking public comment at six meetings tomorrow through next Tuesday. Then comes more than a dozen line-drawing meetings. The final report meeting is set for Dec. 21.



The Mexican American Legal Defense Fund submitted proposed maps designed to give Latinos a fair opportunity to elect candidates of their choice based on the population.



But Vargas pointed out the maps unnecessarily break up Latino areas, particularly in Southeast Los Angeles.



"And maps that the prior commission drew that unified some Latino communities of interest, they appear to be completely dismantled," Vargas observed.



NALEO encouraged people to make their voices heard. Advocates noted if the final maps don't change significantly, the dispute may need to be settled in court.



References: Draft maps We Draw the Lines CA 2021

Comment form We Draw the Lines CA 2021

Upcoming meetings We Draw the Lines CA 2021



DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms , but a statewide political group said this month's vote for local races showed glimpses of how the changes will hinder participation.



Earlier this month, communities across Iowa held municipal and school board elections. It follows last spring's adoption of a Republican-led election law that reduces the early voting period in Iowa, while adding restrictions on absentee ballots.



Terese Grant, President of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, said there were no widespread disruptions, but there were reports of voters not aware of the changes, or situations of ballots encountering issues with the cutoff point.



"It's all made voting a little bit more challenging, a little more harder," Grant asserted. "And that's just the opposite of what the League feels that needs to be done where voters have free and easy access to voting."



She predicted any anecdotal reports will morph into much bigger problems for next year's statewide election. The League is circulating online petitions, demanding Republican leaders repeal controversial aspects of the law.



When the sweeping bill was passed, supporters argued it provided uniformity in carrying out elections, while restoring faith in the process.



The move coincided with national rhetoric from the far-right that questioned the outcome of the presidential election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.



Grant argued Iowa's changes are too dramatic for voters, especially when they appeared to embrace these options in 2020, including voting absentee.



"Not allowing people to have the access that they did in past elections is something that we'd like to give them back," Grant explained.



Last year, more than one million Iowans voted absentee, breaking the previous state record.



Grant added new restrictions on setting up satellite voting remains another top concern going into next year. In addition to calls to repeal the changes, Iowa's election law also is being challenged in court by civil rights advocates.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



References: Senate File 413 03/08/2021



