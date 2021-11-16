Latino Advocates Slam California’s New Redistricting Maps

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Latino civil-rights groups are criticizing the draft legislative maps just released by the California Citizens' Redistricting Commission, saying they give the community short shrift.
The 2020 census showed Latinos accounted for more than two-thirds of the state's population growth over the last decade.
Arturo Vargas, CEO of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund, called the maps a hatchet job which might reduce Latino influence rather than increase it.
"They're sacrificing the voting rights of protected voters over trying to keep counties whole," Vargas asserted. "Preserving county and city lines should be secondary to complying with the Voting Rights Act."
People can find the draft maps and leave public comment at wedrawthelinesca.org. In addition, the commission will be taking public comment at six meetings tomorrow through next Tuesday. Then comes more than a dozen line-drawing meetings. The final report meeting is set for Dec. 21.
The Mexican American Legal Defense Fund submitted proposed maps designed to give Latinos a fair opportunity to elect candidates of their choice based on the population.
But Vargas pointed out the maps unnecessarily break up Latino areas, particularly in Southeast Los Angeles.
"And maps that the prior commission drew that unified some Latino communities of interest, they appear to be completely dismantled," Vargas observed.
NALEO encouraged people to make their voices heard. Advocates noted if the final maps don't change significantly, the dispute may need to be settled in court.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's special session is getting attention for issues outside the original agenda.
Some lawmakers are pushing for changes they feel would clamp down on potential election fraud, but others question the need for such a debate.
A year after the 2020 presidential vote, proposals are still surfacing on making procedural changes in handling elections. In North Dakota, new ideas included bypassing the Secretary of State in examining local results deemed questionable, and adding fraud-detection elements to ballots.
Terry Traynor, executive director of the North Dakota Association of Counties, said county auditors and state officials already do a good job preventing fraud.
"I think it's very secure," Traynor asserted. "And for North Dakota, I certainly don't see where we have those concerns."
The House member leading these efforts, Rep. Jeffrey Magrum, R-Hazelton, acknowledged the uphill battle in getting the bills passed during special session, but said he wants to re-introduce the ideas in future sessions to be proactive. Such moves coincide with national rhetoric from the far right that last year's election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, despite no evidence.
Traynor contended more energy should be spent in educating the public as a way to carve out productive conversations about improving elections.
"Whether it's grade school through high school, higher ed or the citizens in general, there does need to be more knowledge of how elections work," Traynor argued.
Traynor questioned whether North Dakota has the resources to implement systems needed to get some of the ideas in place. Others reluctant to rush in new procedures note Trump won North Dakota.
Nationally, the Brennan Center for Justice said over the past year, 19 states have enacted more than 30 laws opponents say will make it harder for Americans to vote.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's new election law will not face its first big test until next year's midterms , but a statewide political group said this month's vote for local races showed glimpses of how the changes will hinder participation.
Earlier this month, communities across Iowa held municipal and school board elections. It follows last spring's adoption of a Republican-led election law that reduces the early voting period in Iowa, while adding restrictions on absentee ballots.
Terese Grant, President of the League of Women Voters of Iowa, said there were no widespread disruptions, but there were reports of voters not aware of the changes, or situations of ballots encountering issues with the cutoff point.
"It's all made voting a little bit more challenging, a little more harder," Grant asserted. "And that's just the opposite of what the League feels that needs to be done where voters have free and easy access to voting."
She predicted any anecdotal reports will morph into much bigger problems for next year's statewide election. The League is circulating online petitions, demanding Republican leaders repeal controversial aspects of the law.
When the sweeping bill was passed, supporters argued it provided uniformity in carrying out elections, while restoring faith in the process.
The move coincided with national rhetoric from the far-right that questioned the outcome of the presidential election, despite no evidence of widespread fraud.
Grant argued Iowa's changes are too dramatic for voters, especially when they appeared to embrace these options in 2020, including voting absentee.
"Not allowing people to have the access that they did in past elections is something that we'd like to give them back," Grant explained.
Last year, more than one million Iowans voted absentee, breaking the previous state record.
Grant added new restrictions on setting up satellite voting remains another top concern going into next year. In addition to calls to repeal the changes, Iowa's election law also is being challenged in court by civil rights advocates.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- This Veterans Day, Americans are pulling together in support of a new National Medal of Honor Museum set to break ground in February or March in Arlington, Texas. The museum also will feature a leadership institute to inspire the next generation.
A new public service announcement about the museum featured former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
"The Medal of Honor is awarded for bravery in combat to those who go above and beyond the call of duty," former President Barack Obama said in the announcement. "Of the estimated 40 million people who have served in the United States military since the civil war, fewer than 4,000 have received the honor."
Construction will take two years. The U.S. House recently voted unanimously to take the first steps toward creating a Medal of Honor memorial on the National Mall, and the bill now is in the Senate.
Among Medal of Honor recipients, 66 still are alive.
Lieutenant Colonel Will Swenson, a recipient of the Medal of Honor and member of the board of directors for the National Medal of Honor Society, earned the award for his leadership during a firefight in Afghanistan where his team lost five service members and ten local allies.
"This isn't about individual service members; it's about our collective story," Swenson explained. "This is really about telling a story about American values. You see patriotism, you see selfless service, and you see commitment to your community."
Chris Cassidy, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut, is CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation.
"What people don't know about the Medal of Honor is that the recipients are just normal people setting out to do their job on a given day," Cassidy stated. "Each of us has the same bucket of courage. There's endless amounts of it, and you can dip into it as much as you want, and it never goes away. "
Cassidy said backers have contributed more than $124 million so far, but the project will cost about $185 million to complete.