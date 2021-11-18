Nez Perce Tribe First in ID to Receive Tesla's Large-Scale Solar Battery

BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho's first large-scale solar battery from Tesla has been installed by the Nez Perce Tribe.
get more stories like this via email
The Tesla Megapack is about the size of a shipping container and will store energy from solar panels to power the Lapwai Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Josh Powell, CEO of RevoluSun, the company bringing the Tesla Megapack to the Nez Perce, said the battery reduces the tribe's dependence on hydropower dams in the region, which stand in the way of salmon populations.
"So it gives the community a lot more resilience, but it also allows people like the Nez Perce to control their energy where it's being produced where they have lands," Powell explained. "And traditionally, Native American lands... the grid is the weakest on their lands. So it's a natural place to create that support."
The tribe is calling for the removal of four dams on the lower Snake River because they are an impediment to endangered salmon and steelhead populations making their way from the Pacific Ocean to Idaho.
Powell pointed out members of the tribe were part of the operation.
"We actually trained tribal members to do the solar installation," Powell noted. "The first battery was delivered in September of this year, and that's being integrated into the system now."
Powell added some of the changes utilities have proposed for solar could slow its growth in Idaho. For instance, Idaho Power wants to change rates for net metering, the process for compensating people with rooftop solar who contribute excess energy to the electric grid.
Powell observed there have also been arguments claiming solar is only possible for higher-income people, but it has not been his experience.
"People do it for economy, typically," Powell stressed. "That's certainly what's driving the Nez Perce to do it."
CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- The Build Back Better Act making its way through Congress includes reforms for oil and gas production on public lands first introduced by the Reagan administration.
get more stories like this via email
Dave Jenkins, president of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, said the measure includes common-sense solutions for so-called orphan wells, sites where companies have walked away from their obligation to clean up after production.
"They are shifting that cost to you and me," Jenkins explained. "They're making the profit, and we're getting the bill. It's not a bunch of bureaucratic red tape; it's a simple fix. All we have to do is require bonding amounts that reflect the actual cost of cleanup and reclamation."
There currently are more than 740,000 orphan wells across the U.S., according to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission.
Jenkins noted after wells are tapped out, many producers declare bankruptcy, which shifts the cost of cleanup to taxpayers. Those same principals then pop up under a new company name and get back to work at new sites.
Taxpayers lost out on more than $12 billion in oil and gas revenues between 2010 and 2019, according to an analysis by Taxpayers for Common Sense.
Build Back Better would increase royalty rates companies pay for extracting resources owned by all Americans. Industry groups have long claimed higher fees would blunt production, but Jenkins disagreed.
"Texas, for example, charges double the royalty rate that the federal government does for drilling on state lands in Texas," Jenkins pointed out. "That hasn't dampened demand for drilling on state lands in Texas at all."
Jenkins' group is also calling on the Biden administration to direct the Bureau of Land Management to stop treating public lands as though oil and gas extraction was their sole purpose.
"So they're not managed for outdoor recreation or hunting or fishing or water supply or grazing," Jenkins outlined. "They are being managed for oil and gas. That's an enormous lost opportunity. We should be looking to use our public lands for their highest and greatest use."
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Energy experts say the expanded rebates and tax credits proposed in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act could potentially save consumers up to $500 a year on household energy costs.
House Democrats said they are intent on passing Biden's comprehensive climate and social-spending package this week.
Elgie Holstein, senior director for strategic planning at the Environmental Defense Fund, said the bill is expected to help bring down the cost of electricity by strengthening the nation's electrical grid.
"So that we have more efficiency and less loss of energy and electricity," Holstein explained. "That will mean lower cost for utilities, and lower cost for consumers over a period of years."
According to 2020 research by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, low-income, Black, Hispanic and Native American households nationwide typically spend a greater portion of their income on energy bills compared with the average household. Opponents of the Build Back Better Act, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., argued the plan is too expensive, would increase taxes, and does not address inflation issues.
Holstein agreed consumers and lawmakers are right to be concerned about inflation, but he believes investing in clean energy and the nation's infrastructure will help alleviate spikes in the cost of food, gas and consumer goods.
"Both the Build Back Better bill and the infrastructure legislation that the president has signed into law, both of them will have the impact of bringing down inflation over time," Holstein asserted.
Holstein also pointed out federal rebates for more efficient home appliances such as furnaces, water heaters and HVAC systems will mean homeowners will spend less on utilities.
"The rebates, which you'll be able to cash in on right at the appliance dealer, will enable you to make a purchase of some of the newest, most energy-efficient appliances that over the long term are going to save hundreds of dollars for the people who are able to take advantage of this new program," Holstein contended.
According to the Biden administration, the Build Back Better Act includes grants and loans to specifically help rural residents tap into clean-energy opportunities. The bill also would cut the cost of installing rooftop solar for a home by around 30%, and the electric vehicle tax credit will lower the cost of an electric vehicle by more than $12,000.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
AUGUSTA, Maine - With the Build Back Better Act expected to see a vote in the U.S. House this week, some Mainers are reminding their elected officials that climate change is a top priority.
get more stories like this via email
The spending package before Congress would invest about $550 billion to cut the country's carbon emissions. With the state seeing increased flooding, as well as smoke all the way from wildfires out West, said Jack Shapiro, climate and clean-energy program director for the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Build Back Better is crucial for Mainers.
"It delivers rebates and savings for families as they shift to electrification and more efficient appliances, like heat pumps, water heaters, windows and doors," he said, "and we're seeing how volatile and unreliable fossil fuel prices can be."
Residents last weekend gathered at U.S. Rep. Jared Golden's offices to urge the Maine Democrat to vote for the spending package, but his office has said he needs more time to review it and isn't yet ready to support the bill. Golden and a handful of other Democrats have thus far joined Republicans in opposing the bill.
Shapiro noted that in addition to lowering prices for renewable energy and speeding up the transition away from fossil fuels, Build Back Better includes incentives for folks to switch to energy-efficient appliances, retrofit their homes or buy electric vehicles.
"This can make a big difference for rural drivers in Maine, who have to drive further to get to the store or to the doctor," he said. "So, savings like this are a really big deal."
He added that coming out of the COP26 international climate change conference in Scotland, it's important for the United States to do its part at the federal, state and local levels. He said the infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed on Monday makes strides, but added that he thinks Build Back Better also is needed to meet the nation's goals.