Survey: LGBTQ Community Health-Care Access Needs Improvement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Advocates said a first-of-its-kind survey of the health and human-service needs of Connecticut's LGBTQ community, published this month, showed there is still work to be done to ensure the community is safe and has inclusive access to essential services.



The report was released by the LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network, a subcommittee of the Connecticut Commission on Women.



Among the findings, two-thirds of respondents reported concerns about access to health care, including worries the services would not be LGBTQ-friendly.



Patrick Dunn, executive director of the New Haven Pride Center, said it creates barriers to receiving health care, and he hopes the data can inform LGBTQ-affirming solutions.



"So every day I can see people walking in the center looking for food, looking for housing, experiencing discrimination in health care," Patrick Dunn observed. "It's such a relief to have this kind of information that we can literally go to funders, we can go to legislators, we can go to different bodies, and go to donors and say, 'Hey, here's your proof. Look.'"



More than 3,000 Connecticut residents completed the survey, with the largest number of respondents coming from New Haven, Hartford and Fairfield counties. The survey also found 68% said they had someone to talk to about LGBTQ-specific challenges.



The survey noted 70% of respondents have been tested for HIV. Of the 30% who didn't get tested, 85% said they felt it was unlikely they were exposed.



John Merz, CEO of Advancing Connecticut Together, which focuses on HIV/AIDS issues, said it is a sign outreach is working.



"So I think the good news is that folks in the LGBTQ community have accessed testing in their lifetime," Merz explained. "It's still a really good picture that's being painted that we've worked long and hard to encourage people to be tested if they feel like they might have put themselves at risk."



As part of the LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network, grant funding is available for organizations serving the LGBTQ community to implement sensitivity training as well as changes to advance services. The network hopes to release a Request for Proposals by next spring.



FRESNO, Calif. -- AmeriCorps has teamed up with the nonprofit Equality California to offer a groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens in the state. The Equality California Mentorship Corps has deployed 20 trained mentors to reach out to students at ten middle- and high schools in Fresno.



Brittney Yang, who serves as a mentor, said the program works like Big Brothers/Big Sisters.



"The end goal of this program is to let them really dive into their own identities, while also preparing them to become leaders by the end of the year," Yang explained.



The mentors and students work through a curriculum designed to help kids develop self-confidence, manage stress, identify role models and plan for their future by setting personal, academic and career goals. Students can be referred by teachers or counselors, or can sign up on their own.



Chris Negri, program manager for Equality California, said a 2019 study by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the University of Connecticut found half of all LGBTQ+ identifying teens in California reported being teased or bullied, and a quarter have been threatened with physical violence at least once because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.



"There's a ton of evidence that kids who are LGBT face higher rates of bullying and harassment," Negri observed. "And so that has repercussions throughout their lives in higher rates of depression, suicide, higher dropout rates."



The program began in 2020, with 52 kids receiving mentoring sessions online. With school returning to in-person instruction, organizers hope to reach out to more students. Mentors get credit for one year of public service with AmeriCorps.



