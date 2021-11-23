Survey: LGBTQ Community Health-Care Access Needs Improvement

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Advocates said a first-of-its-kind survey of the health and human-service needs of Connecticut's LGBTQ community, published this month, showed there is still work to be done to ensure the community is safe and has inclusive access to essential services.
The report was released by the LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network, a subcommittee of the Connecticut Commission on Women.
Among the findings, two-thirds of respondents reported concerns about access to health care, including worries the services would not be LGBTQ-friendly.
Patrick Dunn, executive director of the New Haven Pride Center, said it creates barriers to receiving health care, and he hopes the data can inform LGBTQ-affirming solutions.
"So every day I can see people walking in the center looking for food, looking for housing, experiencing discrimination in health care," Patrick Dunn observed. "It's such a relief to have this kind of information that we can literally go to funders, we can go to legislators, we can go to different bodies, and go to donors and say, 'Hey, here's your proof. Look.'"
More than 3,000 Connecticut residents completed the survey, with the largest number of respondents coming from New Haven, Hartford and Fairfield counties. The survey also found 68% said they had someone to talk to about LGBTQ-specific challenges.
The survey noted 70% of respondents have been tested for HIV. Of the 30% who didn't get tested, 85% said they felt it was unlikely they were exposed.
John Merz, CEO of Advancing Connecticut Together, which focuses on HIV/AIDS issues, said it is a sign outreach is working.
"So I think the good news is that folks in the LGBTQ community have accessed testing in their lifetime," Merz explained. "It's still a really good picture that's being painted that we've worked long and hard to encourage people to be tested if they feel like they might have put themselves at risk."
As part of the LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network, grant funding is available for organizations serving the LGBTQ community to implement sensitivity training as well as changes to advance services. The network hopes to release a Request for Proposals by next spring.
INDIANAPOLIS -- It is National Coming Out Day, but many LGBTQ Americans say they still face discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, education and other areas.
Some Indiana cities have enacted their own ordinances to prevent discrimination, but Indiana is one of 27 states with no statewide nondiscrimination protections for its LGBTQ residents.
The Equality Act, passed by the U.S. House and now in the Senate, would update federal civil-rights laws to prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in a uniform way.
Chris Paulsen, CEO of Indiana Youth Group, said it would be very important.
"It will prevent people from being evicted from their home or kicked out of a business," Paulsen outlined. "While you're having dinner, being thrown out for no reason other than your LGBTQ status, from being removed from a jury or denied government services."
Polling from the Human Rights Campaign shows seven in 10 Americans support the Equality Act. The legislation would also expand protections in public accommodations for women, racial minorities and religious minorities.
Paulsen added where she lives, in Indianapolis, she and her wife are protected. But she noted if they drive to neighboring Greenwood for dinner, for instance, they can be denied service.
"In Indiana, it's very patchwork," Paulsen explained. "There's 19 cities that have those protections and then, the rest of the state doesn't. So as you drive through the state, you go from being an equal to not being equal. So, I think it's important that we have the same rules for everyone throughout the country."
Advocates for equal protections say the Equality Act would also serve as a safeguard against the hundreds of anti-LGBTQ laws that have been introduced or passed in state legislatures this year. They include preventing transgender youth from participating in school sports and limiting their access to age-appropriate and gender-affirming medical care.
FRESNO, Calif. -- AmeriCorps has teamed up with the nonprofit Equality California to offer a groundbreaking mentorship program for LGBTQ+ teens in the state. The Equality California Mentorship Corps has deployed 20 trained mentors to reach out to students at ten middle- and high schools in Fresno.
Brittney Yang, who serves as a mentor, said the program works like Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
"The end goal of this program is to let them really dive into their own identities, while also preparing them to become leaders by the end of the year," Yang explained.
The mentors and students work through a curriculum designed to help kids develop self-confidence, manage stress, identify role models and plan for their future by setting personal, academic and career goals. Students can be referred by teachers or counselors, or can sign up on their own.
Chris Negri, program manager for Equality California, said a 2019 study by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the University of Connecticut found half of all LGBTQ+ identifying teens in California reported being teased or bullied, and a quarter have been threatened with physical violence at least once because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
"There's a ton of evidence that kids who are LGBT face higher rates of bullying and harassment," Negri observed. "And so that has repercussions throughout their lives in higher rates of depression, suicide, higher dropout rates."
The program began in 2020, with 52 kids receiving mentoring sessions online. With school returning to in-person instruction, organizers hope to reach out to more students. Mentors get credit for one year of public service with AmeriCorps.
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Bridging gaps in services for LGBTQ New Mexicans is the goal of an executive order signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Monday.
The order directs departments at the state level to begin collecting data about sexual orientation and gender identity on forms and applications when other demographic data is collected.
The group Equality New Mexico championed the executive order after the state Legislature failed to act on similar legislation.
Marshall Martinez, executive director of the group, said the Governor's order is the first step toward creating a long-overdue database.
"What LGBTQ New Mexicans are experiencing when it comes to barriers, inequities or gaps in services around health care, education or economic stability," Martinez outlined.
Martinez pointed out the move will make New Mexico a national leader in addressing some of the life-or-death issues faced by gay and trans Americans.
Martinez noted the New Mexico Department of Health has been asking questions about sexual orientation and gender identity for decades, in the context of sexually transmitted disease or AIDS prevention and treatment.
He emphasized, like other information provided to the state, LGBTQ self-identification information will be voluntary.
"Just as some people choose not to identify their race, or their age or their annual income, they also don't have to identify their sexual orientation or gender identity," Martinez explained.
Martinez hopes successful use of the demographic-analysis tool in New Mexico will encourage other states to follow suit and create better policies for all LGBTQ Americans.
