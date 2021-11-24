Report: Pandemic SNAP Benefits Cut NY Food Insecurity in Half

NEW YORK - A new report shows far fewer New Yorkers have gone hungry since the federal government nearly doubled its spending in the pandemic on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.



The number of New York residents who reported not having enough to eat was more than 6 million in April, but by September it had fallen to around 2.7 million - the month enhanced SNAP benefits were extended through the American Rescue Plan.



Joel Berg, chief executive of Hunger Free America, said the downward trend is widespread.



"We've seen that in New York City. We've seen that in the New York metropolitan region. We've seen that in 50 states around the country," he said. "Safety nets work. Helping people have more food choice works."



The American Rescue Plan amounted to around $28 more in SNAP benefits per person, per month. Hunger Free America now is among the groups pushing for U.S. Senate passage of the Build Back Better Act, although some of the social safety-net aspects of the bill are getting major pushback for their cost and for some lawmakers' perceptions of government overreach.



GrowNYC runs Greenmarket programs that allow people to use SNAP dollars to purchase fresh produce. Angela Davis, its director of retail food access and agriculture, said there was a hunger crisis even before COVID, and the increased demand indicates, to her, how the issue of food insecurity must be approached going forward.



"I feel like one thing that we've learned through this crisis," she said, "is that, how can we remove the barriers to healthy food? And how can we even the playing field?"



According to the New York Department of Health, one-quarter of adults in New York City consume no fresh fruits or vegetables per day. Davis said initiatives to improve those diets would help the food producers, too.



"One benefit of SNAP and these different government programs, too, is that they really put that fuel into the economy, too, because people are going to a grocery store, going to the farmers' market," she said, "so it also helps fuel the economy and support local businesses, and support local farmers."



Davis added that GrowNYC's fresh food-box program is run on a sliding scale, so the more the government can subsidize that program, the wider its potential reach to New Yorkers.



LOS ANGELES -- Anti-hunger advocates filed suit Monday to force Los Angeles County to speed up processing of applications for emergency food assistance.



Those applications by law must be processed within three days, but the county's own data showed between October 2020 and September 2021, more than a third of applications took longer, affecting 54,000 households.



Frank Tamborello, executive director of Hunger Action Los Angeles, said the CalFresh program is akin to emergency response.



"When someone is hungry, every hour, every minute matters," Tamborello argued. "It is unconscionable that in Los Angeles County, the most vulnerable families have to wait for weeks to get something as basic as food assistance."



The county did not respond to a request for comment by deadline, but has acknowledged a surge in demand combined with staffing issues is straining the system.



Lena Silver, associate director of litigation and policy advocacy for Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County, said to qualify for emergency food assistance, you have to earn less than $150 per month and have less than $100 in cash, or be unable to pay your rent or mortgage.



"Emergency CalFresh is not a cushion," Silver asserted. "It gives people money for food who are at imminent risk of, or already experiencing, hunger."



Los Angeles County's 12-month average for applications processed past the deadline is at 36%, much higher than other large counties in Southern California. For example, San Bernardino County misses the mark more than 11% of the time. Orange County is at 7% and San Diego County is at 5%.



CEDAR CITY, Utah - A new legislative study shows that more than 100,000 Utah families are periodically food insecure, meaning they do not have the resources to buy enough food.



The report was released in October by the Utah Task on Food Security, chaired by state Sen. Luz Escamilla - D-Salt Lake County. The panel looked at the root causes of hunger in the state, and made a series of recommendations to the Legislature to increase Utahns' access to food.



Gina Cornia is the executive director of Utahns Against Hunger and co-chaired the task force. She said while overall the state is close to the national average for poverty, the problem is concentrated in rural areas.



"The issue of housing, the issue of wages, the issues of transportation," said Cornia. "The theme was, it's not that there isn't enough food, but that there are underlying barriers to people having access to food."



The recommendations included measures to strengthen Utah's network of food pantries and food banks, increase economic stability and reduce the demand for food assistance, and identify and remove barriers to participation in federal nutrition programs.



Iron County in southwest Utah has one of the highest poverty rates in the state. The Iron County Care and Share Pantry in Cedar City provides nutrition and other household goods to more than 850 families a month.



The pantry's executive director, Peggy Green, said the need for food assistance sometimes hides behind a veneer of normalcy.



"Iron County really does have a high level of poverty," said Green. "Unsheltered individuals. Food insecurity is a little unrecognizable in our rural community. When you drive through Cedar [City], what you see is, 'Cute downtown, nice Main Street, and don't they have Tony Award-winning Shakespeare?'"



Green said the need for assistance is increasing due to the rising cost of living.



"Consistently," said Green, "every week we have had five to seven new pantry clients that are seniors walk in our front doors after visiting the grocery store and are sharing with us: 'I went to the grocery store - I can't afford it.'"



The report found that food insecurity disproportionately affects children, female single-parent households, seniors and Black, indigenous and people of color communities. The Task Force will continue to meet and make recommendations for policy changes.



