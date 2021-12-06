$65 Billion in Infrastructure Bill to Tackle Rural Broadband

OWYHEE, Nev. -- There's a light at the end of the tunnel for rural Nevadans struggling with slow, spotty internet service as the Biden administration's infrastructure bill has allocated $65 billion for broadband improvements.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect program just started taking applications for grants and loans to companies willing to build out networks to underserved areas.



Lynn Manning John, vice-principal of Owyhee Combined School on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, said her community desperately needs better coverage and more bandwidth.



"In the building, we struggle with the internet going out regularly because the kids are on Chromebooks," Manning John explained. "And because of our location, which is a hundred miles from Elko, it sometimes takes us a day or two to get our internet back up."



She pointed out the area has only a single cell tower, and pre-pandemic 90% of families had no home-based internet service. Rural areas often lack communication infrastructure, because the customer base is too small to provide a return on a telecom company's investment.



Manning John said the future of her community, part of the Shoshone Paiute Tribe, depends on better broadband.



"It cannot be left up to the market," Manning John contended. "These kids have a need. Internet is just as essential as indoor plumbing and electricity. It needs to be provided on the scale that we do any type of public service."



Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, saying it favors urban over rural and suburban areas and creates red tape.



Jenny Miller, vice president of states and industry relations with the nonprofit advocacy group Connected Nation, said the country needs to make distance learning and telemedicine available to all, and to close the digital divide.



"It's really a once-in-a-generation amount of money that is coming down the pipe," Miller emphasized. "There is a ton of political pressure to get this moving quickly. We needed this yesterday."



References: House Resolution 3684 11/15/2021

ReConnect loan program U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 2021



get more stories like this via email



MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Iowa school districts are reporting bus driver shortages as the academic year gets underway. Transportation officials said more earning potential, and a broader appreciation of the job, could help address the lingering issue.



In a new national survey from a trio of industry groups, 51% of coordinators described the driver shortage as "severe" or "desperate."



Rex Kozak, transportation director for the Marshalltown Community School District, said he is short nine drivers to start the year, forcing route alterations. He noted while it is often viewed as a job for retirees, it is still hard to recruit most people given the limited hours.



"You know, somebody said, 'Well, we pay $21.25 an hour. Well, that's good money.' Well, yeah, but you've only got three hours of it," Kozak acknowledged.



Kozak pointed out the business community could help by giving more flexibility to people who want to work two jobs. Others argued school districts or private companies should guarantee more hours and benefits.



National associations contended the problem has persisted for years, but is worse now with some drivers quitting over COVID health concerns, or not coming back after furloughs.



Industry groups added the pandemic caused delays for people to obtain their commercial driver's license (CDL), and there is anecdotal evidence of some bus drivers not wanting to comply with mask requirements.



Woody Harden, transportation director for Washington Community Schools, feels it still mainly comes down to compensation.



"I think school districts need to start looking at ways to combine positions to give possible applicants more hours," Harden urged.



Meanwhile, roughly a quarter of respondents cited public perception as a recruitment barrier.



Kozak feels in a more mobile society, it's harder for local communities to establish trust with route drivers, to make them feel more appreciated on the job.



"Drivers really do care about these kids that they're taking to school," Kozak remarked.



Kozak stressed new entry-level federal training requirements for CDL drivers begin in February, which could complicate matters. He stated it is another reason better incentives could compel more people to apply.



References: Survey NAPT/NASDPTS/NSTA 08/31/2021

CDL training requirements U.S. Dept. of Transportation 01/05/2021



get more stories like this via email

