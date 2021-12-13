Mental Health First-Aid Training Offered for Rural Virginians

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Advocates for access to mental-health services are holding a Behavioral Health Summit today at the Augusta Civic Center. They are hoping to raise awareness about the existing challenges in Maine's behavioral health system -- from staffing shortages to funding gaps -- as a historic amount of money is set to be infused into community mental-health and substance-use services.



John Hennessy, lobbyist for the Behavioral Health Community Collaborative and coordinator of the event, said it is the right time to discuss how best to use the funding to address the needs of Mainers.



"Given 20 months of dealing with COVID and even pre-COVID, the system was precarious in terms of how it was funded, and the sustainability of that funding," Hennessy explained. "We're just trying to bring everyday voices to the public and talk about the issues."



Maine recently upped the reimbursement rates for providers of mental-health and substance-use services, and funding is on the way from COVID relief bills and the American Rescue Plan. But some providers still are shut down, because they have not been able to retain staff to bill under the new rates.



Leaders of the summit say the consequences of staffing shortages and wait lists are severe. When services are not available to residents, it can lead to improper use of incarceration, overfilled emergency rooms and even death.



Hennessy noted a panel of lawmakers at the summit will discuss why some promising legislation does not always make it through at the State House.



"A lot of the problem around community mental-health services is there's still a stigma attached to talking about the services, and we're trying to eradicate that," Hennessy pointed out. "We're trying to bring the stories of real people in real time to the public's awareness."



In addition to being in-person, today's summit is live-streamed on Facebook.



Last month the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry together wrote a declaration, saying there is a children's mental-health national emergency. They represent more than 77,000 doctors and more than 200 hospitals.



INDIANAPOLIS - More women and young people have faced behavioral-health challenges since before the pandemic, according to a new report. Nationwide, teen suicides have jumped 26% since 2014, according to the study from United Health Foundation, and anxiety among children also has been on the rise.



Dr. Jen Money-Brady, a Indiana School Counselors Association board member, said many counties in the Hoosier State don't have enough mental-health services for adults or children. In schools, she added, counselors do their best but often have so many students they need to make referrals, and wait times can range from six to 18 months.



"That's just really, really difficult," she said, "when you're thinking about a student who really needs help and can get help from their school counselor in little bits, but can't get really long-term support that they need."



The study compiled more than 100 measures of health, from physical to emotional, social and behavioral health determinants. It found only about one in five kids gets the recommended minimum physical activity of at least 60 minutes a day.



The report also noted that fewer children are getting developmental screenings and child well-visits. Indiana ranks 45th among states for developmental screenings and 33rd for wellness visits.



Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer at UnitedHealthcare, said a nationwide shortage of doctors is contributing to the dip in the number of kids in waiting rooms.



"We know there's decreased access to pediatricians and to women's health-care professionals," he said, "so maybe telehealth will be able to help with some of those things."



Access to health insurance also can be a barrier to care; more than 7% of Indiana children are uninsured, and nearly 12% of women.



