Mental Health First-Aid Training Offered for Rural Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. - Substance-use disorder can go hand in hand with mental-health issues, and folks in rural Virginia can take a mental-health first-aid training course to better tackle the problem.
The free two-day program takes place starting January 7 and will focus on a five-step action plan that helps folks recognize signs and symptoms.
Certified Mental Health First Aid trainer Jordan Laney is the program coordinator for the Virginia Rural Health Association, and is leading the course sponsored by the association.
She said the session is especially timely as the Appalachian region, and much of America, has been hit hard by a spike in drug overdoses during the pandemic.
"While we're working through COVID," said Laney, "I think that mental-health issues are intensified really by isolation and anxiety that the pandemic has brought into everyday life. And being able to support one another and talk about things that are often stigmatized is incredibly important."
She said folks will need Internet access to participate in the virtual training. For more information or if you need help accessing broadband, go to the Virginia Rural Health Association website at VRHA.org.
Katrina Broughman is the director of Recover Virginia/Recover Fest, which is co-sponsoring the training session. She said folks who live in rural areas have been hit hard even before the pandemic by substance-use disorder and mental and behavioral issues.
"We don't have as much access to mental-health services and programs as people who may be in a more urban area," said Broughman. "So I find it very important, and anything we can do to help people to make them feel like they're not being left behind and that their mental health and physical health matters."
More than 100,000 Americans died of overdoses during the pandemic's 12-month peak that ended in April, up almost 30% from the 78,000 deaths the previous year, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics.
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Advocates for access to mental-health services are holding a Behavioral Health Summit today at the Augusta Civic Center. They are hoping to raise awareness about the existing challenges in Maine's behavioral health system -- from staffing shortages to funding gaps -- as a historic amount of money is set to be infused into community mental-health and substance-use services.
John Hennessy, lobbyist for the Behavioral Health Community Collaborative and coordinator of the event, said it is the right time to discuss how best to use the funding to address the needs of Mainers.
"Given 20 months of dealing with COVID and even pre-COVID, the system was precarious in terms of how it was funded, and the sustainability of that funding," Hennessy explained. "We're just trying to bring everyday voices to the public and talk about the issues."
Maine recently upped the reimbursement rates for providers of mental-health and substance-use services, and funding is on the way from COVID relief bills and the American Rescue Plan. But some providers still are shut down, because they have not been able to retain staff to bill under the new rates.
Leaders of the summit say the consequences of staffing shortages and wait lists are severe. When services are not available to residents, it can lead to improper use of incarceration, overfilled emergency rooms and even death.
Hennessy noted a panel of lawmakers at the summit will discuss why some promising legislation does not always make it through at the State House.
"A lot of the problem around community mental-health services is there's still a stigma attached to talking about the services, and we're trying to eradicate that," Hennessy pointed out. "We're trying to bring the stories of real people in real time to the public's awareness."
In addition to being in-person, today's summit is live-streamed on Facebook.
Last month the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry together wrote a declaration, saying there is a children's mental-health national emergency. They represent more than 77,000 doctors and more than 200 hospitals.
INDIANAPOLIS - More women and young people have faced behavioral-health challenges since before the pandemic, according to a new report. Nationwide, teen suicides have jumped 26% since 2014, according to the study from United Health Foundation, and anxiety among children also has been on the rise.
Dr. Jen Money-Brady, a Indiana School Counselors Association board member, said many counties in the Hoosier State don't have enough mental-health services for adults or children. In schools, she added, counselors do their best but often have so many students they need to make referrals, and wait times can range from six to 18 months.
"That's just really, really difficult," she said, "when you're thinking about a student who really needs help and can get help from their school counselor in little bits, but can't get really long-term support that they need."
The study compiled more than 100 measures of health, from physical to emotional, social and behavioral health determinants. It found only about one in five kids gets the recommended minimum physical activity of at least 60 minutes a day.
The report also noted that fewer children are getting developmental screenings and child well-visits. Indiana ranks 45th among states for developmental screenings and 33rd for wellness visits.
Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer at UnitedHealthcare, said a nationwide shortage of doctors is contributing to the dip in the number of kids in waiting rooms.
"We know there's decreased access to pediatricians and to women's health-care professionals," he said, "so maybe telehealth will be able to help with some of those things."
Access to health insurance also can be a barrier to care; more than 7% of Indiana children are uninsured, and nearly 12% of women.
CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada scored a D-plus for children's mental health, according to a new report from the Children's Advocacy Alliance.
Researchers evaluated the Silver State on a series of mental-health indicators including depression, substance abuse, developmental disorders, suicide and access to care.
Dr. Tara Raines, Kids Count Initiative director at the Children's Advocacy Alliance in Nevada, said the biggest problem is access: The state faces a huge shortage of pediatric mental-health providers, especially within the juvenile-justice system.
"We need more psychologists," Raines argued. "We need more treatment centers for kids with severe mental-health disorders. We need more psychiatric social workers. We need more child psychiatrists."
The report gave Nevada an F-plus grade for percentage of children receiving mental and behavioral care, noting in several counties, families have almost nowhere to turn when a child develops mental illness.
A 2020 report from Mental Health America ranked Nevada worst in the nation for prevalence of mental illness and low access to care. It found 71% of youths in Nevada who experienced major depressive episodes never got treatment.
The bottom line, she said: Nevada needs to aggressively recruit more providers, as soon as possible. Raines would like the state to fund more slots in nationally accredited child mental-health training programs, especially in southern Nevada.
"We know that people tend to stay where they get licensed," Raines observed. "If we can recruit trainees to come here for internships or for post-doctoral fellowships, the likelihood of them staying on afterwards to become licensed in the state of Nevada is incredibly high."
The report authors also call on the state to require mental health screenings for all kids, and reexamine school discipline to focus more on prevention.