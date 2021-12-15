Wednesday, December 15, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 15, 2021
Play

It is a new reality: 'Quad-State Tornado' relief is underway, former President Trump loses another round over tax returns, and efforts grow to make sure tribal votes are counted.

2021Talks - December 15, 2021
Play

The Proud Boys and Oathkeepers named in a Jan. 6 civil suit; the House votes on a Meadows contempt charge; and Schumer accuses Republicans of obstructing Biden nominees.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Why Southern U.S. is Prone to December Tornadoes

Play

Wednesday, December 15, 2021   

THE CONVERSATION COLLABORATION

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The tornadoes that ripped through multiple states, killing more than 100 people, were created by a very specific set of climate conditions, according to two Tennessee climatologists.

Kelsey Ellis, an associate professor of geography at the University of Tennessee, explained that December tornadoes are not unusual in the Southeast, and said these types of storms occur when cold, dense air interacts with warm air, creating unstable climate conditions. However, Ellis noted the fact that one of the powerful tornadoes traveled more than 230 miles is, as she put it, an "extreme anomaly."

"The time of year is not, the time of day is not, even though both of those can surprise people, that it's a cool season and that it's overnight," she said, "but the long track of this one is extremely rare, and it requires a very specific set of environmental conditions."

The previous record for a long-track tornado is from 1925, when an F-5 "Tri-State Tornado" traveled 219 miles through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Now, the so-called "Quad-State Tornado" is expected to break that record.

In the Department of Geosciences at Middle Tennessee State University, professor Alisa Haas pointed out that because tornadoes can occur any time of day, it's important to have multiple reliable methods for receiving warnings, since power and cellphone service often go down during severe weather. She added that increasing research on these events could help with preparedness.

"We don't know every single thing that goes into the formation of a tornado," she said, "and that can affect whether we have timely warnings or not."

So far, the National Weather Service has reported at least 38 tornadoes occurred simultaneously during the outbreak.

---

This story is a collaboration with The Conversation. Read the full article here


get more stories like this via email

An estimated 6% of Ohioans don't have health insurance. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Midnight Deadline for ACA Coverage Starting January 1st

COLUMBUS, Ohio - While Ohioans still have plenty of time to shop for holiday gifts, the deadline to shop for health insurance on the federal …

Environment

Public Hearing Tonight on Proposed Increase to Gas Bills Across NV

LAS VEGAS - Nevadans have the chance this evening to put in their two cents about a proposed rate hike on gas bills. The Public Utilities Commission …

Environment

Groups Sue Over NV Wildlife Services Killings

ELKO, Nev. - Conservation groups want the feds to do a full environmental impact report on an agency that authorizes the killing of coyotes and other …

No matter where you live in Maryland, the Maryland Health Connection website offers a choice of plans from multiple insurance companies. (Adobe stock)

Health and Wellness

New MD Law, Biden Plan Cut Health-Insurance Costs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's health insurance open enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, and whether you are younger or older, extra financial …

Social Issues

ND Property-Tax Hikes Burden Older, Low-Income Homeowners

HORACE, N.D. - Some North Dakota cities are adding more residents and new homes, but there's a side effect: higher property taxes. Low-income …

A health survey finds the high use of nonmedical drugs is among the challenges for Washington state. (richard theis-EyeEm/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Scores High in Health Survey; Suicide Remains an Issue

SEATTLE -- A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in Washington and the rest of the country. America's Health Rankings from the …

Social Issues

End of Child Tax Credit Payments a Worry for WV Families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The final round of the federal government's Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments ends today, unless Congress votes to extend them …

Social Issues

Relief Groups in AR after Deadly Tornadoes: 'A Devastating Thing to See'

JONESBORO, Ark. - Disaster relief responders are assessing the damage from the tornadoes that took two lives in northeast Arkansas and caused major …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021