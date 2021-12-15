Why Southern U.S. is Prone to December Tornadoes

THE CONVERSATION COLLABORATION



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The tornadoes that ripped through multiple states, killing more than 100 people, were created by a very specific set of climate conditions, according to two Tennessee climatologists.



Kelsey Ellis, an associate professor of geography at the University of Tennessee, explained that December tornadoes are not unusual in the Southeast, and said these types of storms occur when cold, dense air interacts with warm air, creating unstable climate conditions. However, Ellis noted the fact that one of the powerful tornadoes traveled more than 230 miles is, as she put it, an "extreme anomaly."



"The time of year is not, the time of day is not, even though both of those can surprise people, that it's a cool season and that it's overnight," she said, "but the long track of this one is extremely rare, and it requires a very specific set of environmental conditions."



The previous record for a long-track tornado is from 1925, when an F-5 "Tri-State Tornado" traveled 219 miles through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Now, the so-called "Quad-State Tornado" is expected to break that record.



In the Department of Geosciences at Middle Tennessee State University, professor Alisa Haas pointed out that because tornadoes can occur any time of day, it's important to have multiple reliable methods for receiving warnings, since power and cellphone service often go down during severe weather. She added that increasing research on these events could help with preparedness.



"We don't know every single thing that goes into the formation of a tornado," she said, "and that can affect whether we have timely warnings or not."



So far, the National Weather Service has reported at least 38 tornadoes occurred simultaneously during the outbreak.



NEW YORK -- New research shows how expanding New York City's urban forest would benefit New Yorkers' lives in the long term.



According to The Nature Conservancy report, urban forests do more than enhance people's quality of life. They help cities retain storm water, provide habitat for animals, reduce summer temperatures and store greenhouse gases.



Emily Nobel Maxwell, New York Cities program director for The Nature Conservancy-New York and co-author of the report, explained historic zoning and housing policies have contributed to less tree canopy in many communities of color and lower-income neighborhoods, despite city efforts to plant more trees and keep them alive.



"The forest is still inequitably distributed, and there are some neighborhoods that have much less canopy," Nobel Maxwell pointed out. "And particularly in the face of climate change, that's a significant challenge."



The study highlights a need for more tree canopy due to threats from major storms and extreme heat, both made worse by climate change. As of 2017, New York City's overall tree canopy was about 22%. The Nature Conservancy report encouraged the city to reach a goal of 30% by 2035.



Nobel Maxwell said future plans for the urban forest must put neighborhoods first that are most at risk.



"As we continue to make investments in our urban forest, it's really important to prioritize both low-income communities and communities of color," Nobel Maxwell asserted. "And also, coastal communities are more subject to the impacts of climate change."



In a related report, The Nature Conservancy and the NYC Environmental Justice Alliance explored the need for more nature-based jobs in New York City.



Victoria Sanders, research analyst for the Alliance, sees greater investments in the field as a path to greater climate resiliency, through "green" infrastructure.



"So many of the jobs for the nature of New York City, are seasonal, low-paying, they don't have good and reliable job trajectories for growth," Sanders observed. "And so, it doesn't incentivize people to work in those areas."



According to the jobs report, fewer than 100 foresters are employed in New York City, with lower wages compared to the national median.



LIVERMORE, Ky. - Communities in Western Kentucky are grappling with the destruction and loss of life from deadly tornadoes that ripped through the state over the weekend.



The storms have likely killed at least eighty people, with dozens more unaccounted for. Tens of thousands of people remain without power.



McClean County resident Karen Kitchens works at a local restaurant called the Dairy Freeze. She described a dramatic uptick in food demand, with people traveling from hard-hit neighboring counties to get a meal.



"We couldn't accommodate them," said Kitchens. "They had no power and no homes. It was all we could do. We had to call in extra help. And I knew that's what it was going to be."



More than 300 National Guard service members continue to search for survivors and bodies. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has also created the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.



Donations can be made online, or checks can be mailed to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. The Red Cross, Salvation Army, and other groups have also set up donation websites.



Beshear, who declared a state of emergency, said he expects the death toll to rise to more than a hundred, and said the tornadoes may prove to be the worst severe weather event in state history.



"Kentucky is absolutely united," said Beshear. "We're united with our people. We're united to find and rescue as many as possible. We're united to grieve with at least 100 families that will have lost individuals."



Kitchens says she feels lucky to be alive.



"I just felt like this is going to be it," said Kitchens. "It's really going to happen. You know, this time, it's going to happen. We're not going to get out of it this time."



At a press conference on Sunday Beshear said no survivors at the Mayfield candle factory have been found since Saturday afternoon.







