Mainers Say Comprehensive Paid Family, Medical Leave Policy Needed

AUGUSTA, Maine -- The commission tasked with finding the best way to establish a paid family and medical leave policy in Maine has until Feb. 1 to recommend legislation for next year's session.



It held a public hearing this week when Mainers shared their stories of what not having enough paid leave means for workers and their families.



Lori Clark, executive director of the Southern Maine Workers Center, said when her sister was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she used up all her sick and vacation time to care for her, and did not have enough time to grieve before going back to work.



"No one should have to choose between a paycheck and caring for a sick family member or a loved one or their own health condition," Clark contended. "Yet that is the situation many Maine workers find themselves in."



Maine's current paid leave law, which went into effect this year, requires businesses with more than 10 employees to allow workers to accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked, and are able to cap it at 40 hours, or five eight-hour work days.



Sarah Bigney McCabe from Skowhegan has a five-month-old son, and said her union negotiated 10 weeks of paid leave, but she added it was not enough.



She pointed out it is frustrating to know if she lived just 90 minutes north in Canada, she would be able to get a year of leave.



"I spent the first two weeks after he was born down at Maine Med dealing with complications, and when we got home, still had a difficult recovery," Bigney McCabe recounted. "My heart breaks and, honestly I get really angry when I think about moms who have even less time than me and are forced to go back to work after just a few weeks."



The Build Back Better bill passed by the U.S. House and now in the Senate would guarantee four weeks of paid leave for all workers who are new parents, facing serious medical conditions or caring for a loved one with a medical issue.



Some opponents say it puts a burden on employers, and others say four weeks is not enough.



LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nearly seven in ten Americans say billionaires are not paying their fair share in taxes, according to a new survey.



Among likely voters, 65% support taxing the ultrarich's stock-market gains.



Morris Pearl, board chair of the group Patriotic Millionaires, said raising taxes on the nation's wealthiest residents is an important first step in reducing decades of growing economic inequality.



"The vast majority of Americans support having rich people -- who pay almost no taxes -- pay the same tax rates as people who work for a living," Pearl reported. "Have money deducted from your paychecks every single week for taxes."



The Data for Progress survey showed strong support for raising taxes on the rich across party lines, but Congressional Republicans have consistently rejected tax increases on the wealthy, and moderate Democrats recently defeated a proposal to fund President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan by taxing some 700 billionaires, calling it an attack on the nation's biggest philanthropists and job creators.



A recent ProPublica report exposed how many of the richest Americans pay zero in federal taxes through a variety of loopholes, all legal.



Pearl pointed out making the nation a place where everyone has an opportunity to succeed is a lot harder than raising money to put someone's name on a new concert hall.



"But we also need a lot of other things," Pearl emphasized. "We need sewage-treatment centers. We need schools in parts of the country where people who work for a living actually live and want to send their kids to good schools. We need hospitals. We need a lot of things that philanthropy doesn't pay for."



Pearl pointed to the nation's opioid epidemic as one devastating example of what can happen when people face a rigged system every day and lose hope. He contended too many Nebraskans who pay taxes cannot get ahead, and they worry their children will not fare any better.



"It's because of the gross inequality that our civil society is falling apart," Pearl argued. "We need to change what is making our inequality get worse and worse and worse, before everyone just gives up on America."



HOUSTON, Texas -- Minority-owned businesses across the South are benefitting from a program designed to help them get back on their feet post-pandemic.



The Southern Opportunity and Resilience (SOAR) Fund, is assisting businesses and nonprofits rebuild.



Chandon Gordon owns Houston's GFN Hippy, a small business that coordinates housing for traveling nurses. When the need for housing exploded at the start of the pandemic, Gordon was able to furnish and lease housing to traveling nurses with a low-interest Resilience Fund loan after being denied credit from traditional sources.



"And they were really able to look inside our organization and say, 'You do deserve this, you do need this, this will help you, and we want to see your business thrive,'" Gordon recounted.



Gordon explained GFN Hippy also used the loan to cover payroll and purchase laptops.



As of mid-November, $11 million had been distributed from the Resilience Fund in 14 states to nearly 250 small businesses with owners who self-identify as a woman or a person of color.



Caroline Yarborough, strategy officer at Calvert Impact Capital, the SOAR fund arranger, said most of the businesses receiving help are at risk of being left behind.



"Almost 90% of SOAR fund loans to date have been to businesses with 10 or fewer full-time employees," Yarborough pointed out. "Helping them retool, figure out how to rebuild and operate in the new reality."



As a minority, LGBTQ business owner, Gordon said it was important to provide certified and registered traveling nurses with a safe place to stay.



"They're really looking for a safe, comfortable place," Gordon emphasized. "We focus on making sure that our units are no further than about 15 minutes away from the Texas Medical Center, and they can really get to know the city of Houston."



Supported small businesses have included restaurants, early-childhood centers, health service providers, local produce farms, construction contractors and retail stores.



