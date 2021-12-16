Thursday, December 16, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 16, 2021
Play

West Virginia remains a pivotal state in battle over the Child Tax Credit in the Build Back Better plan; and more than 36 million people are under high-wind warnings.

2021Talks - December 16, 2021
Play

Congress raises the debt ceiling and approves the annual defense spending bill; President Biden visits Kentucky to survey storm damage; and the Fed is ending its pandemic stimulus initiative.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Social Issues  |  Social Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Mainers Say Comprehensive Paid Family, Medical Leave Policy Needed

Play

Thursday, December 16, 2021   

AUGUSTA, Maine -- The commission tasked with finding the best way to establish a paid family and medical leave policy in Maine has until Feb. 1 to recommend legislation for next year's session.

It held a public hearing this week when Mainers shared their stories of what not having enough paid leave means for workers and their families.

Lori Clark, executive director of the Southern Maine Workers Center, said when her sister was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she used up all her sick and vacation time to care for her, and did not have enough time to grieve before going back to work.

"No one should have to choose between a paycheck and caring for a sick family member or a loved one or their own health condition," Clark contended. "Yet that is the situation many Maine workers find themselves in."

Maine's current paid leave law, which went into effect this year, requires businesses with more than 10 employees to allow workers to accrue one hour of paid leave for every 40 hours worked, and are able to cap it at 40 hours, or five eight-hour work days.

Sarah Bigney McCabe from Skowhegan has a five-month-old son, and said her union negotiated 10 weeks of paid leave, but she added it was not enough.

She pointed out it is frustrating to know if she lived just 90 minutes north in Canada, she would be able to get a year of leave.

"I spent the first two weeks after he was born down at Maine Med dealing with complications, and when we got home, still had a difficult recovery," Bigney McCabe recounted. "My heart breaks and, honestly I get really angry when I think about moms who have even less time than me and are forced to go back to work after just a few weeks."

The Build Back Better bill passed by the U.S. House and now in the Senate would guarantee four weeks of paid leave for all workers who are new parents, facing serious medical conditions or caring for a loved one with a medical issue.

Some opponents say it puts a burden on employers, and others say four weeks is not enough.


get more stories like this via email
Those demanding beef market reform say there are not enough smaller processers for cattle ranchers to sell their product to, which reduces competition. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Family Farm Advocates: Don't Go Small on Market Reform

HOLABIRD, S.D. -- If you've been to the supermarket lately, chances are you have noticed meat prices are higher. Family-farm advocates say profits …

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Boost Support for Incarcerated Parents

BALTIMORE -- With Maryland's General Assembly session set to start next month, a new proposed bill aims to help nonviolent offenders continue in …

Social Issues

Utah Teachers, Librarians Alarmed by Calls to Ban Controversial Books

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah teachers and school librarians are reacting with alarm to a growing problem of parents and other groups demanding books they fi…

Bipartisan efforts are taking shape for Minnesota to adopt a more aggressive energy standard for new commercial buildings. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Office Buildings Impact Emissions Too; MN Wants to Address That

MINNEAPOLIS -- Industrial settings and crowded highways are often associated with calls to reduce harmful carbon emissions, but what about a typical …

Social Issues

Lakota Racial Justice and Religious Freedom Case Headed for Trial

ROSEBUD, Neb. -- A lawsuit accusing a Nebraska school district of violating a Lakota family's First Amendment rights and unlawful racial …

More than 40 million people rely on the Colorado River, which is fed by melting mountain snowpack, for drinking water. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Wyoming Could Face Multiple Years of Snowless Winters

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming and other western states are projected to see multiple years in a row without any snow as soon as 35 years out if efforts …

Social Issues

Amid Car Theft Uptick, CT Advocates Want Youth Voices Heard in Solutions

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Officials are considering ways to handle an increase in car thefts and other crimes in Connecticut. Juvenile-justice advocates …

Environment

Don't Let Holiday Hustle and Bustle Overwhelm Fido and Fluffy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Whether your pet is shy or outgoing, keeping them happy and healthy during the busy holidays can be a challenge. Your curious …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021