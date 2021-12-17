Friday, December 17, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 17, 2021
As the courts work to catch up from pandemic disruptions, concerns are raised about the use of remote technology; a lawsuit alleges Gov. Kim Reynolds violated Iowa's open-records laws.

2021Talks - December 17, 2021
Harris touts new lead line removal plan; Senate debates voting-rights legislation; 1994 Violence Against Women Act gets update; and Congress slaps import ban on China.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Next WI Wolf Hunt Blocked for Remainder of Season

Friday, December 17, 2021   

A Wisconsin court has effectively ended any chance of a winter wolf hunt in the state.

A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups sued earlier this year to stop the hunt, which originally was set to begin in November and was put on hold while the case was in court. The court schedule indicates a final decision likely won't come until next spring, after the window to host a wolf hunt closes.

Melissa Smith, executive director of Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, one of the groups that sued to block the hunt, called it a victory for conservationists and hunters.

"We do not believe hunters are on the other side of this issue," she said. "Hunters are with us. Real hunters don't kill wolves and real hunters are true conservationists."

Smith said briefings on the lawsuit will proceed through the winter and into the spring. While the scheduling means this year's hunt is effectively over, the fate of a 2022-2023 hunt is up in the air.

Smith said there's still one threat facing Wisconsin's wolves this winter: poachers. She said poaching is an underreported crime, making it difficult to assess its impact on the state's wolf population. But organizations such as hers have seen an increase in social media posts encouraging illegal hunting.

"Poaching is a significant issue," she said. "It always has been, whether wolves are protected federally or not."

Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife and two other wildlife advocacy groups are offering a combined $20,000 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of poachers. Poaching incidents can be reported on the DNR's phone tip hotline, 800-847-9367.

Researchers still are assessing the impact of February's hunt, which lasted about three days during the wolves' breeding season. Adrian Treves, professor of environmental studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and founder of the Carnivore Coexistence Lab, said his research indicates holding another hunt this winter could have reduced the wolf population to a critical level.

"We just have never had a hunt in February, and that affected so much of the wolves' reproduction across the state," he said. "Therefore, we're in uncharted territory about how many packs bred, how many pups survived."

During the February hunt, which the Department of Natural Resources was compelled to hold after facing a lawsuit, hunters shot 218 wolves, blowing past their quota of 119.

Disclosure: Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf & Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Researchers are only recently recognizing the difficulties of being pregnant and giving birth while a person is incarcerated, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Pregnant in Prison: MD Legislation Proposes Alternatives

Maryland could become the second state in the nation to provide specific support for the health and well-being of incarcerated people who are pregnant…

Social Issues

Iowa Governor Sued Over Open-Records Requests

Gov. Kim Reynolds is accused of violating Iowa's open-records laws in a lawsuit filed this week. The suit, filed by the ACLU, includes watchdog and …

Social Issues

Political Anger Tied to ND Lawmakers Bowing Out

North Dakota's Legislature soon will see turnover, as more lawmakers announce they won't seek re-election. Various reasons are cited, but some …

"A Song of Freedom" is a public mural in Cincinnati, honoring civil rights activist Louise Shropshire. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

Social Issues

Cincinnati Public Art Boosts Community Ties, Quality of Life

By Marianne Dhenin for Yes! Media. Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Ohio News Service, reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

Social Issues

Groups: Remote Court Hearings Compromise Attorney-Client Relationships

As the court system works to catch up from pandemic disruptions, many courts continue to use remote technology or are testing new ways to incorporate …

Beef and veal prices are up 21% compared with last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (LuisFernando/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MO Cattle Producers: More Competition Needed to Stay Profitable

Meat prices have been on the rise, but family-farm advocates say higher profits haven't been making their way to smaller cattle producers. Four …

Social Issues

NY Medical Examiner Challenged in End-of-Life Directive Lawsuit

A lawsuit claims the New York City Medical Examiner's Office violated the advance directive of a transgender Muslim man who specified what to do with …

Social Issues

NY Groups Hope New Voting-District Maps Reflect Community Input

New York City made history last week when the City Council passed a law giving non-citizens with legal permanent-resident status the right to vote in …

 

