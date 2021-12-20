Tuesday, December 21, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 21, 2021
Play

Economic-justice advocates say guaranteed income could reduce financial stress for families, and Sen. Manchin is reported to have made a Build Back Better counteroffer, without the expanded Child Tax Credit.

2021Talks - December 21, 2021
Play

EPA announces new rules for vehicle mileage standards; White House says President Biden and Sen. Manchin remain friends, and Omicron variant now makes up more than 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

The Yonder Report - December 16, 2021
Play

Possible COVID-19 spikes worry rural America; Virginia updates its health plan with babies and moms in mind; midwives and doulas eye funding in Build Back Better; and the rural workforce shrinks.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
Tips to Avoid Holiday Scams for Last-Minute Shoppers

Play

Monday, December 20, 2021   

Attention last-minute shoppers: stay vigilant as you complete your gift-buying. Scammers are lurking.

Rebecca Barr - public relations and communications manager for the Better Business Bureau in Great West and Pacific - said three factors are making people especially vulnerable this year.

She said a labor shortage and supply chain issues are making it harder to find certain items, and more people are shopping from home.

"They're shopping online, kind of in a time crunch," said Barr. "They're stressed, they're trying to find that perfect gift, and it leads them astray and down a path of maybe the website they're purchasing on is not legitimate."

Barr said scams are prevalent throughout the year but reports skyrocket during the holiday season.

The Better Business Bureau has its Scam Tracker where people can follow fraud reports in their region and submit scams they come across.

Barr said people should be careful about the websites they shop from and do more research when they haven't heard of the retailer.

"Running even just a Google search on that company's name, just kind of learn about that company more," said Barr. "And read online customer reviews, especially from a third-party website. And that will help you learn what other customers have experienced with that company."

Barr said scam websites could be offering items not available elsewhere because of supply shortages. She said trust your instincts when something looks wrong.

"Have your red flags out," said Barr. "If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Really trust your gut."

Because so many people are delivering packages this time of year, Barr said be wary of emails or texts that say they are from a delivery company and contain a link or a request to call and offer personal information.

She said scammers are looking to take advantage of the busy holiday season.




Online shoppers are advised to verify any sites they use, because scammers will mirror the site using a slightly different URL. (Mymemo/Adobestock)

