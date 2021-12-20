IL Rental Assistance Can Cover Up to 18 Months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Tents and sleeping bags not only make living on the streets more bearable this time of year, they can often mean the difference between life and death.



Homeless shelters in New Mexico are in need of both as the COVID-induced eviction moratorium nears an end and colder temperatures arrive.



Georgia Evans, development associate for the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, said the number of unhoused has been harder to track due to the pandemic, especially because some shelters closed or had limited capacity.



"A lot of homelessness, especially in New Mexico, is not seen," Evans explained. "It's people sleeping in their cars or sleeping in different areas every night and not necessarily pitching a tent in a busy, more central area."



Evans pointed out in Santa Fe, the shelter is seeking funds to purchase clothing and equipment for those experiencing homelessness, while other shelters are accepting warm clothing including coats, hats and gloves.



New Mexico, along with New Jersey and New York, are the only states with a pandemic-related statewide eviction moratorium still in effect, but Evans noted it is scheduled to end in early January.



"And so we're anticipating that there might be a giant flood of people that do not have housing or will not have housing in the new year," Evans projected.



To honor those who lost their lives while homeless, annual memorials are held across the U.S. on or near Dec. 21. In New Mexico, some cities are planning virtual memorials, while others will be in-person with social distancing. Evans added it is fitting to hold the memorial on the longest and one of the coldest days of the year.



"To recognize that these people are in our communities, and are important and in relation to the national memorial for homelessness," Evans emphasized.



The National Homeless Persons Memorial Day has been held on the winter solstice for 30 years.



Disclosure: New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault, and Housing/Homelessness.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The holidays can be a tough time for young people experiencing homelessness, and Michigan organizations are working to provide safe and warm places for them as winter sets in.



One in 10 young adults ages 18 to 25, experiences homelessness in the course of a year. Homelessness is 83% more likely for a young person who is Black, and 120% more likely for one who identifies as LGBTQ.



Hunter Willard, director of homeless youth programs for the group OutFront Kalamazoo, said the group is looking for volunteers to host young LGBTQ people in their homes.



"A lot of shelters are not affirming to LGBT folks, especially trans people," Willard explained. "They're, in fact, dangerous for trans people a lot of the times."



Studies have shown LGBTQ youth who are homeless are more likely to experience violence, stigma and sexual abuse, and to turn to substance use as a coping strategy. Sixty-two percent of LGBTQ youth surveyed by Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago said they had been physically harmed by others.



Cities and property owners across Michigan have been removing homeless encampments, and Willard pointed out it is important to increase access to housing people can afford, so they have somewhere to go.



"Baseline, on the state and federal level, there needs to be significantly more affordable housing at the ready," Willard asserted. "More subsidized housing that homeless individuals can take advantage of, and more shelters, and more shelters that are affirming."



An estimated 7% of young people in the U.S. are LGBTQ, but they make up 40% of youths experiencing homelessness. Their advocates say the affordable housing measures in the Build Back Better Act would make progress toward reducing the number of young people without stable homes.



