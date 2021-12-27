Survey: More Climate Education Needed in NYC Schools

A new survey found fewer than half of New York City public school educators teach their students about climate change, and many reported they have not been trained to teach the subject.
Proponents of climate education hope to make a change statewide. The Climate and Resilience Education Task Force, along with the National Wildlife Federation and the United Federation of Teachers, sent the survey to teachers across the city, and 1,500 responded.
Emily Fano, senior education manager for the Wildlife Federation in New York City and co-founder of the Task Force which commissioned the survey, said most students get climate change information outside the classroom, and more knowledge could better equip them to handle the climate crisis going forward.
"There's a lot of climate anxiety out there among our youth," Fano observed. "We believe that learning about climate change is a way to take action, to feel empowered."
Only half the teachers who said they teach climate change are provided classroom materials, and only one in five say climate education was covered in their student-teacher training.
Fano's group is pushing legislation in the state Senate Education Committee to require climate science in statewide high school curricula. Fano thinks the topic should expand beyond high school classes, including grades from Kindergarten up.
"We really have lost an incredible amount of time that students needed to learn about this crisis," Fano contended. "We have looked at the mandate because it may be the fastest way to get climate instruction into the classroom."
Nearly 60% of the survey respondents said they support a mandate to teach about climate change. Fano added New York has a chance to set an example for other states and nations.
A bill in New Hampshire would allow local communities to opt into financing education for children who attend private schools or homeschooling, on top of the existing statewide voucher program.
House Bill 607 as amended is up for a full House vote in early January, and parents and educators are concerned about its implications for public schools.
Jen, a parent who formed the volunteer group Save Our Schools New Hampshire and opted not to use her last name, said any investments should be towards improving Granite State public schools, for instance, providing all school districts with full-day kindergarten.
"These vouchers would be paid for by local property taxes," Jen explained. "And the other thing that is also really alarming is that there's no income limit for families."
She said the statewide voucher bill has an income limit of 300% of the poverty level. Lawmakers budgeted $129,000 for the statewide program, enough for about 28 students, yet the price tag is now up to more than $6 million, since more than 1,500 children have been signed up.
Proponents of the new voucher bill argued it gives voters local control over whether they want to fund the program using their property taxes. But Jen countered once a school district opts in, they are on the hook for funding the students who signed up during the year throughout their education, even if the district opts out of the program after a year.
"That could mean a loss of revenue," Jen asserted. "It could mean for some districts, of millions of dollars every year for up to 15 years, so there really is no voter control."
She added the voucher programs are not unique to New Hampshire, noting national special interests have passed or are working on similar legislation. She urged Granite Staters to contact their legislators about the issue.
A state-run outreach program is working to ensure Indiana's Latino and Hispanic students have equal access to financial aid for post-secondary education.
Padres Estrellas, or "Star Parents," supports students by helping them file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, and access state financial aid programs. José Medina, school and community outreach manager for the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, said the eight parents in the group connect with community organizations across the state to reach new students.
"The Padres Estrellas are really connected to their Latino or Hispanic communities," he said, "and know, 'Who do we need to partner with? Where's the community partner, or the school or the church, that we need to go to, to get in front of these parents and talk about these programs?'"
Medina said Padres Estrellas also focuses on informing folks about two programs: the Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant, which offers free training for high-demand fields, and the 21st Century Scholars initiative, which provides college financial aid. From 2017 to 2019, according to the state, about 3,300 Hispanic or Latino and about 15,000 white students graduated from high school with aid for college from the 21st Century Scholars program.
While Padres Estrellas primarily focuses on outreach for those two programs, Indiana offers at least 10 other state-run financial aid initiatives. In the 2021 fiscal year, Medina said, Indiana distributed nearly $390 million in financial aid.
"If you want to get education or training after high school, we support you in that," he said. "You probably qualify for a state financial aid program to help you get that training or certification, or college education, to get you the opportunities to get a high-paying, high-demand job here in the state of Indiana."
A 2021 College Equity Report finds Hispanic and Latino students are the fastest-growing demographic in Indiana schools, and are poised to become the second-largest group of students overall.
---
A NASA mission 25 years in development is finally ready for launch, and contributors from the Land of Enchantment are eager to join its search for life beyond Earth.
The James Webb Space Telescope took the effort of thousands of scientists, engineers and technicians from 29 states and 14 countries. Tony Hull, an adjunct astronomy and physics professor at the University of Northern New Mexico, led a team that polished all of the telescope's 18 primary mirrors and additional optics.
"We're going to see things we never dreamed of before, and we're going to even understand more about planets in our solar system," he said. "We're going to understand more about exoplanets."
James Webb is viewed as the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope launched in 1990, but 100 times more powerful.
The Webb telescope is so large in its full configuration that it had to be folded origami-style into the rocket in preparation for launch. To work properly, Hull said, it must accomplish complex choreography when it reaches its destination 1 million miles from Earth.
"We've never deployed a sunshield of this efficiency in this number of layers at the size of a tennis court before in space," he said. "We've never unfolded a mirror in space - so there's so many things that were done for the first time."
UNM assistant professor Diana Dragomir will be one of several astronomers around the globe who study data delivered from the Webb telescope.
"Understanding how the very first galaxies formed," she said, "and then seeing these galaxies kind of how they evolved through time since 14 billion years ago to today."
Once it launches, the telescope will travel for about a month until it reaches its destination. James Webb is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.