Monday, December 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 27, 2021
Play

California's lower-income families could see their health insurance premiums jump hundreds or thousands of dollars, and families with an incarcerated loved one are urged to connect with them over the holidays.

2021Talks - December 27, 2021
Play

Biden on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Fauci says Trump should keep up support for COVID-19 vaccines; and thousands of flights are canceled due to omicron and airline staffing.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Survey: More Climate Education Needed in NYC Schools

Play

Monday, December 27, 2021   

A new survey found fewer than half of New York City public school educators teach their students about climate change, and many reported they have not been trained to teach the subject.

Proponents of climate education hope to make a change statewide. The Climate and Resilience Education Task Force, along with the National Wildlife Federation and the United Federation of Teachers, sent the survey to teachers across the city, and 1,500 responded.

Emily Fano, senior education manager for the Wildlife Federation in New York City and co-founder of the Task Force which commissioned the survey, said most students get climate change information outside the classroom, and more knowledge could better equip them to handle the climate crisis going forward.

"There's a lot of climate anxiety out there among our youth," Fano observed. "We believe that learning about climate change is a way to take action, to feel empowered."

Only half the teachers who said they teach climate change are provided classroom materials, and only one in five say climate education was covered in their student-teacher training.

Fano's group is pushing legislation in the state Senate Education Committee to require climate science in statewide high school curricula. Fano thinks the topic should expand beyond high school classes, including grades from Kindergarten up.

"We really have lost an incredible amount of time that students needed to learn about this crisis," Fano contended. "We have looked at the mandate because it may be the fastest way to get climate instruction into the classroom."

Nearly 60% of the survey respondents said they support a mandate to teach about climate change. Fano added New York has a chance to set an example for other states and nations.

Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Despite a drop in global carbon emissions in 2020 due to the pandemic, worldwide CO2 emissions are estimated to be around 34 billion tons. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Putting Price on Carbon Could Benefit West Virginians

Tax credits and direct payments to companies that capture and store their carbon emissions underground are a key feature of the climate provisions out…

Social Issues

New Year's Resolution: Reducing Kids’ Screen Time

Some families make New Year's Resolutions to cut down on screen time, and experts have some tips for actually getting your kids to put down the cell …

Social Issues

Researchers: Family Contact Vital for People in Jail or Prison

As holiday celebrations continue, groups that study issues in prisons say families with a loved one who's incarcerated should make attempts to …

More than 190 winter bird species can be found in Maine, including chickadees, crows and mallards. (Ann Stryzhekin/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Maine Birders Urged to Assist in Mapping Wintering Species

The Maine Bird Atlas is in its fourth year out of five, an effort to document the abundance and distribution of the state's wintering and breeding …

Social Issues

Families Face Winter Evictions Across Nebraska

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium expired in August, eviction court filings in Nebraska are on the rise…

An estimated 80% of white Americans own a home computer, compared to 69% of Black Americans and 67% of Latino Americans. (urby/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Federal Funds Key to Broadband for 330,000+ in MO

Missouri ranks 34th in the nation for broadband coverage and speed, with more than 330,000 residents lacking broadband access, but now, agencies hope …

Environment

Advocates Want Better Protection From Drilling at Greater Chaco

Conservationists are calling on President Joe Biden to make permanent recent steps to protect Chaco Culture National Historical Park from further dest…

Social Issues

Groups Press Gov. Newsom to Eliminate Medi-Cal Premiums

California's lower-income families could have to start paying hundreds, or even thousands of dollars a year for Medi-Cal health insurance premiums - …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021