Monday, December 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 27, 2021
Play

California's lower-income families could see their health insurance premiums jump hundreds or thousands of dollars, and families with an incarcerated loved one are urged to connect with them over the holidays.

2021Talks - December 27, 2021
Play

Biden on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Fauci says Trump should keep up support for COVID-19 vaccines; and thousands of flights are canceled due to omicron and airline staffing.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Social Issues  |  Family/Father Issues    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Researchers: Family Contact Vital for People in Jail or Prison

Play

Monday, December 27, 2021   

As holiday celebrations continue, groups that study issues in prisons say families with a loved one who's incarcerated should make attempts to connect with them. They say even with barriers in states like Iowa, the visit has lasting impact.

The Prison Policy Initiative says 50 years of research has found that people held in state prisons who receive in-person visits are less likely to be reincarcerated after their release.

The Initiative's Communications Strategist Wanda Bertram said in recent years, prison and jail systems have added a variety of barriers making it tougher to connect in person, by phone or by mail. But she said that shouldn't deter families.

"We want higher rates of success when people leave prison and they're re-entering society," said Bertram. "You know, we want people who are mentally well."

Separately, Iowa researchers have found a connection between visitation and a person's tendency to obey rules inside a correctional facility.

Bertram noted that Iowa has been among the states with higher costs for a 15 minute call from jail. But the Initiative secured a victory this year when the Iowa Utilities Board agreed to cap the rates set by jail phone companies.

As for better outcomes, Bertram said it goes beyond reducing recidivism - the benefits can be seen in a variety of ways.

"People who are frequently in touch with family have better mental health outcomes," said Bertram. "It actually impacts their physical health, it impacts their improvement in school and educational programs."

As the nation sees another COVID surge, Bertram said she worries administrators around the country will go to greater lengths to block visits.

Iowa has yet to go back to restricting in-person visits at state facilities after resuming them over the summer. But Bertram said there's concern about the potential for a patchwork of restrictions at county-level jails.




get more stories like this via email
Despite a drop in global carbon emissions in 2020 due to the pandemic, worldwide CO2 emissions are estimated to be around 34 billion tons. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Putting Price on Carbon Could Benefit West Virginians

Tax credits and direct payments to companies that capture and store their carbon emissions underground are a key feature of the climate provisions out…

Environment

Maine Birders Urged to Assist in Mapping Wintering Species

The Maine Bird Atlas is in its fourth year out of five, an effort to document the abundance and distribution of the state's wintering and breeding …

Social Issues

Families Face Winter Evictions Across Nebraska

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium expired in August, eviction court filings in Nebraska are on the rise…

An estimated 80% of white Americans own a home computer, compared to 69% of Black Americans and 67% of Latino Americans. (urby/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Federal Funds Key to Broadband for 330,000+ in MO

Missouri ranks 34th in the nation for broadband coverage and speed, with more than 330,000 residents lacking broadband access, but now, agencies hope …

Environment

Advocates Want Better Protection From Drilling at Greater Chaco

Conservationists are calling on President Joe Biden to make permanent recent steps to protect Chaco Culture National Historical Park from further dest…

A report this fall found 63% of Californians polled consider high-health care costs to be a "very serious" or "extremely serious" problem. (Andrey Popov/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Press Gov. Newsom to Eliminate Medi-Cal Premiums

California's lower-income families could have to start paying hundreds, or even thousands of dollars a year for Medi-Cal health insurance premiums - …

Health and Wellness

Report: Coloradans Face "Perfect Storm" of Mental-Health Challenges

Mental-health challenges are on the rise in Colorado, according to a new report. Vincent Atchity, executive director of Mental Health Colorado…

Social Issues

As You Reflect on 2021, What About a Legacy Letter?

The holiday season often includes messages of reflection. Minnesotans who want loved ones to know more about their values and life lessons, are …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021