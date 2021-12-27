Researchers: Family Contact Vital for People in Jail or Prison

As holiday celebrations continue, groups that study issues in prisons say families with a loved one who's incarcerated should make attempts to connect with them. They say even with barriers in states like Iowa, the visit has lasting impact.



The Prison Policy Initiative says 50 years of research has found that people held in state prisons who receive in-person visits are less likely to be reincarcerated after their release.



The Initiative's Communications Strategist Wanda Bertram said in recent years, prison and jail systems have added a variety of barriers making it tougher to connect in person, by phone or by mail. But she said that shouldn't deter families.



"We want higher rates of success when people leave prison and they're re-entering society," said Bertram. "You know, we want people who are mentally well."



Separately, Iowa researchers have found a connection between visitation and a person's tendency to obey rules inside a correctional facility.



Bertram noted that Iowa has been among the states with higher costs for a 15 minute call from jail. But the Initiative secured a victory this year when the Iowa Utilities Board agreed to cap the rates set by jail phone companies.



As for better outcomes, Bertram said it goes beyond reducing recidivism - the benefits can be seen in a variety of ways.



"People who are frequently in touch with family have better mental health outcomes," said Bertram. "It actually impacts their physical health, it impacts their improvement in school and educational programs."



As the nation sees another COVID surge, Bertram said she worries administrators around the country will go to greater lengths to block visits.



Iowa has yet to go back to restricting in-person visits at state facilities after resuming them over the summer. But Bertram said there's concern about the potential for a patchwork of restrictions at county-level jails.







References: Research roundup: The positive impacts of family contact for incarcerated people and their families The Prison Policy Initiative 21/21/21

Far From Home and All Alone: The Impact of Prison Visitation on Recidivism Grinnell Assistant Professor Logan Lee 1/15/20



get more stories like this via email



Some families make New Year's Resolutions to cut down on screen time, and experts have some tips for actually getting your kids to put down the cell phone or tablet.



The key is to identify your child's vulnerabilities and address any underlying issues.



Dr. Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra, founder and president of the nonprofit Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development and clinical assistant professor of pediatric public health in the Department of Family, Population and Preventive Medicine at the Stony Brook University School of Medicine in New York, said for example, your tween-age son might use gaming to reduce loneliness and connect with friends, so more in-person playdates can help.



"Other times, the reason that kids have trouble turning off games has to do with something physiological, like a dopamine rush of the game," Hurst-Della Pietra explained.



Some children use gaming to cope, as an escape from any issues they may be having in school or at home, in which case therapy may help. Experts advise it is important to set screen time rules, just like rules for bedtime and nutrition. Many families forbid screens at the dinner table and turn off their devices' Wi-Fi at a certain time each night.



Hurst-Della Pietra cautioned it is not wise to try to quit screen time cold turkey.



"Find where digital media is not serving your family and resolve to take small steps," Hurst-Della Pietra suggested. "Then those can lead to big improvements in everyone's well-being."



In addition, she recommended families look for other fun non-screen activities, such as a family game night.



References: Children and Screens Institute of Digital Media and Child Development 2021



get more stories like this via email

