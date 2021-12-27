Food Insecurity in MA Compounded by Supply-Chain Issues, Inflation

Supply-chain issues, inflation and job loss during the pandemic have put many families' food security at risk.



In Massachusetts, food insecurity remains about 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels, and recent census surveys show one in 10 households is considered food insecure, and the number jumps to one in nine for households with children.



Jonathan Tetrault, with the Greater Boston Food Bank, said prices for food have gone up dramatically in the last year.



"That has an impact on how much we're able to purchase, how far our dollars go," Tetrault explained. "But then it also highlights the importance of our service provision into communities because consumers are seeing similar price increases, which really puts pressure on a family's food budget."



According to the U.S. Department of Labor, food prices overall have increased 6.8% since November 2020. Prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs have gone up more than 12% and 4% for fresh fruits and vegetables.



The government-led Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), saw an increase of seven million users between 2019 and 2021.



Tetrault added the food bank has been seeing an increase in demand for their services as well.



"Children, trying to learn in school, they need to have a full stomach to be able to learn and engage in their studies," Tetrault contended. "If you look at the elderly folks, need to have proper nutrition to take the medications that they are often on. And so we want to make sure that individuals and families are not having to make really tough choices and tradeoffs."



Tetrault pointed out the Food Bank is always looking for donations to fill up their shelves, and to supply people with gift cards to local grocery stores, which he said are especially helpful for those with limited kitchen space to store food items. He noted they can also expand access to culturally appropriate foods, or help if a family member has a dietary restriction.



A new online mapping project is helping connect local growers to regional markets in the state's Upper Coastal Plain.



Planning and Development Services Director at the Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Ron Townley explained the region's small farmers want to expand as a food source for more populated urban areas such as the Triangle - where fresh, local produce and meat are in demand.



"What we learned is that a lot of our small farmers and farmer's markets and local food suppliers are having trouble scaling up," said Townley. "Distributors are located outside the region. A lot of processing is outside the region, and a lot of the demand is outside the region."



He said anyone can submit new information on grocery stores, farms and gardens, Community Supported Agriculture opportunities and other aspects of food infrastructure in Edgecombe, Nash, Halifax, Northampton and Wilson counties.



The Healthy Food Access Mapping Project (Healthy FAM) is being led by the Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments with support from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust.



The Upper Coastal Plain is currently designated by the North Carolina Department of Commerce as economically distressed.



Townley noted that healthy-food advocates are working to help secure more food-processing facilities, commercial kitchens, and cold-storage facilities to increase resources for growers.



"The local food movement in short really hasn't taken as big a root in this area as it has in some other areas," said Townley. "Grocery stores, banks and other things are shutting down in some areas. And it's creating food deserts."



Kendrick Ransome comes from generations of Black landowners in the region and owns Golden Organic Farm LLC. He said the map has helped him forge relationships with institutional buyers and find new resources.



"Being able to get connected to the earth, connected to the land, has helped shape me as a new-generation Black farmer," said Ransome. "So it's been a great tool to help farmers, especially beginner farmers like myself."



He added that he sees new interest in local food production, especially over the last two years of the pandemic and its affect on the supply chain and food insecurity.



Ransome said next year he has big plans to continue engaging with the community.



"A lot of education courses around teaching the community how to grow their own food organically," said Ransome. "As well as, we'll be building the infrastructure to be an incubator site for Edgecombe and Nash counties."



Black and Hispanic households are more than twice as likely as white households to report uncertainty in knowing where their next meal will come from, and the number of residents who rely on SNAP to purchase food jumped by 29% in 2020, according to the North Carolina Justice Center.





MINNEAPOLIS - A program that gives low-income Minnesotans better opportunities to shop at farmers markets reports record use for 2021. The managers of "Market Bucks" say it will serve even more people in the coming months, and they hope for an expansion down the road.



Market Bucks, which is run by the group Hunger Solutions, provides matching dollars for SNAP recipients when they spend up to $10 at participating markets. This allows struggling households to stock up on fresh foods.



Jenny Heck, manager of the Mill City Farmers Market in Minneapolis, said at their spot, they too saw huge demand for the incentives.



"Not only have the number of transactions doubled and tripled from year to year, but we've also seen increase in average transaction size," said Heck. "So we know that folks also are spending more each time they come to the market."



Statewide, more than 17,000 customers made purchases through Market Bucks this year. Managers estimate that created more than $1.2 million in local economic activity, with vendors getting a boost from added sales.



Some participating locations, like Mill City, also accept Market Bucks during their winter markets, helping to maintain access to locally grown food.



Earlier this year, Market Bucks survived a budget scare at the State Capitol when its $325,000 annual subsidy was initially cut. But lawmakers like state Rep. Samantha Vang - D-Brooklyn Center - saw that it got final approval.



She said with Minnesota recently reporting a historic budget surplus, she'll look for opportunities for more funding to expand the program's scope.



"Where are the gaps and what are the needs?" asked Vang. "What we can do better to make the program more accessible?"



Heck added she hopes policymakers realize how much an impact the program has, even with its relatively small funding amount. She said it's serving a vital need as families deal with supply shortages and higher food prices.



"A small food system is able to pivot much easier when it comes to supply-chain problems," said Heck.



Currently, 87 Minnesota farmers markets accept Market Bucks. And thanks to a federal grant, customers will see more dollar-for-dollar matches in their purchases starting next summer.







