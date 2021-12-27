Report: Coloradans Face "Perfect Storm" of Mental-Health Challenges

Mental-health challenges are on the rise in Colorado, according to a new report.
Vincent Atchity, executive director of Mental Health Colorado, pointed to multiple stressors, all happening within the span of a couple of years: a global pandemic, a disputed presidential election, conflicting information sources driving communities and families apart, a reckoning for police violence against people of color, climate-fueled wildfires, a shift to remote work, kids unable to attend school, job loss and an opioid epidemic.
"This is as distressing a period of time as I've ever lived through, and I imagine that that's the same for many of us," said Atchity. "All of these things make us anxious and uneasy, and exacerbate conditions of people who had mental-health vulnerabilities to begin with."
New analysis by the United Health Foundation found the number of adults experiencing frequent mental distress in Colorado increased 15% from 2018 levels. The state also scored low for its high prevalence of non-medical drug use.
A task force created by Gov. Jared Polis has led to the creation of a new Behavioral Health Administration, and $450 million in recovery funds are expected to help communities invest in new treatment options.
Atchity pointed to a mobile response team developed in Denver, staffed by mental-health professionals instead of police, to stabilize people and connect them with care.
"They partner with the police, and would call in the police if ever needed," said Atchity. "But so far they've been out on something like over 1,200 calls since last summer, and zero have yielded arrests."
Atchity said the state also needs much more of what is known as supportive housing. In addition to shelter, many people struggling with mental health need help accessing behavioral and medical care, and with basic life skills including finding the local grocery store and finding a job.
"And that is really vital to stabilizing people effectively in their communities and keeping them well," said Atchity, "keeping them from ending up living under a freeway overpass, keeping them from ending up in a jail."
South Dakota schools now are in holiday break mode, and one teacher urges educators to use the time wisely to recharge their batteries during a stressful era.
Erica Boomsma, an elementary school teacher in the Huron School District, said given all the sacrifices they have made over the past two years, educators are tired. Whether it's trying to keep their classrooms safe from COVID, or working through lunches because of staff shortages, burnout is a real concern.
"They have put in more than just time, they've put their life into this in order to make things better for our kids," Boomsma asserted.
She recommended educators get organized going into an extended break to avoid having to think about unfinished work. Boomsma also suggested teachers find a hobby away from school, to keep their minds occupied during downtime.
Earlier this year, a national survey from a nonpartisan research group found three out of four teachers reported their jobs had frequently been stressful.
Boomsma was the state's 2019 Teacher of the year and is a member of the South Dakota Education Association. She pointed out taking time for yourself and finding joy paves the way for rejuvenation, making teachers more effective in the long run.
"If we have more joy in our lives, when we do that for ourselves, we start focusing on the joy for our kids in our classroom," Boomsma contended.
Recent research from Lynn University connected self-care strategies with teacher resilience. The report's survey focused on approaches for when school is in session, and 84% of respondents agreed practicing daily self-care is important to them.
Extra stress and the holiday season sometimes go hand in hand. But as Iowans gather for festivities, you're being reminded to take seriously any warnings that your mental wellbeing may be under duress.
From added time with family to expanding your budget, the holidays bring on a host of demands that can boost your stress level.
Emily Berry, research and referral manager for the Iowa chapter of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said there are red flags that what you're experiencing might be more than the typical holiday stress "if you're feeling so anxious that maybe you're nauseated or getting a headache, you're really feeling down about things - so, you're being withdrawn from things you wouldn't normally be withdrawn from."
If you're breaking typical holiday patterns, such as your normal food and alcohol consumption at festivities or money spent on gifts, she said, these also could be signs your mental wellbeing needs greater focus. NAMI recommends calling the Iowa Concern line, Iowa Warm line or COVID recovery line and ask for a specialist to talk with. These resources may be especially helpful over the holidays, with appointments with therapists harder to come by.
Berry said stress often can build up during a holiday gathering. In those situations, she recommends finding someone in the room you feel you can talk things out with to reduce the tension.
"Go into another room, or step outside with someone you trust - a loved one, a parent, friend, partner - anyone like that you can just take that breath with them," she said, "and just talk about how you're feeling."
She noted that a number of Iowans still might be reeling from losing a loved one to COVID. When it comes to feelings of grief during the holidays, NAMI suggests trying to offset them with experiencing joy in the relatives that are present. Part of that can include recalling fond memories of holidays past.
RICHMOND, Va. - Substance-use disorder can go hand in hand with mental-health issues, and folks in rural Virginia can take a mental-health first-aid training course to better tackle the problem.
The free two-day program takes place starting January 7 and will focus on a five-step action plan that helps folks recognize signs and symptoms.
Certified Mental Health First Aid trainer Jordan Laney is the program coordinator for the Virginia Rural Health Association, and is leading the course sponsored by the association.
She said the session is especially timely as the Appalachian region, and much of America, has been hit hard by a spike in drug overdoses during the pandemic.
"While we're working through COVID," said Laney, "I think that mental-health issues are intensified really by isolation and anxiety that the pandemic has brought into everyday life. And being able to support one another and talk about things that are often stigmatized is incredibly important."
She said folks will need Internet access to participate in the virtual training. For more information or if you need help accessing broadband, go to the Virginia Rural Health Association website at VRHA.org.
Katrina Broughman is the director of Recover Virginia/Recover Fest, which is co-sponsoring the training session. She said folks who live in rural areas have been hit hard even before the pandemic by substance-use disorder and mental and behavioral issues.
"We don't have as much access to mental-health services and programs as people who may be in a more urban area," said Broughman. "So I find it very important, and anything we can do to help people to make them feel like they're not being left behind and that their mental health and physical health matters."
More than 100,000 Americans died of overdoses during the pandemic's 12-month peak that ended in April, up almost 30% from the 78,000 deaths the previous year, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics.
