Report: Coloradans Face "Perfect Storm" of Mental-Health Challenges

Mental-health challenges are on the rise in Colorado, according to a new report.



Vincent Atchity, executive director of Mental Health Colorado, pointed to multiple stressors, all happening within the span of a couple of years: a global pandemic, a disputed presidential election, conflicting information sources driving communities and families apart, a reckoning for police violence against people of color, climate-fueled wildfires, a shift to remote work, kids unable to attend school, job loss and an opioid epidemic.



"This is as distressing a period of time as I've ever lived through, and I imagine that that's the same for many of us," said Atchity. "All of these things make us anxious and uneasy, and exacerbate conditions of people who had mental-health vulnerabilities to begin with."



New analysis by the United Health Foundation found the number of adults experiencing frequent mental distress in Colorado increased 15% from 2018 levels. The state also scored low for its high prevalence of non-medical drug use.



A task force created by Gov. Jared Polis has led to the creation of a new Behavioral Health Administration, and $450 million in recovery funds are expected to help communities invest in new treatment options.



Atchity pointed to a mobile response team developed in Denver, staffed by mental-health professionals instead of police, to stabilize people and connect them with care.



"They partner with the police, and would call in the police if ever needed," said Atchity. "But so far they've been out on something like over 1,200 calls since last summer, and zero have yielded arrests."



Atchity said the state also needs much more of what is known as supportive housing. In addition to shelter, many people struggling with mental health need help accessing behavioral and medical care, and with basic life skills including finding the local grocery store and finding a job.



"And that is really vital to stabilizing people effectively in their communities and keeping them well," said Atchity, "keeping them from ending up living under a freeway overpass, keeping them from ending up in a jail."







References: Annual Health Report, Colorado, Behavioral Health the United Health Foundation 2021



South Dakota schools now are in holiday break mode, and one teacher urges educators to use the time wisely to recharge their batteries during a stressful era.



Erica Boomsma, an elementary school teacher in the Huron School District, said given all the sacrifices they have made over the past two years, educators are tired. Whether it's trying to keep their classrooms safe from COVID, or working through lunches because of staff shortages, burnout is a real concern.



"They have put in more than just time, they've put their life into this in order to make things better for our kids," Boomsma asserted.



She recommended educators get organized going into an extended break to avoid having to think about unfinished work. Boomsma also suggested teachers find a hobby away from school, to keep their minds occupied during downtime.



Earlier this year, a national survey from a nonpartisan research group found three out of four teachers reported their jobs had frequently been stressful.



Boomsma was the state's 2019 Teacher of the year and is a member of the South Dakota Education Association. She pointed out taking time for yourself and finding joy paves the way for rejuvenation, making teachers more effective in the long run.



"If we have more joy in our lives, when we do that for ourselves, we start focusing on the joy for our kids in our classroom," Boomsma contended.



Recent research from Lynn University connected self-care strategies with teacher resilience. The report's survey focused on approaches for when school is in session, and 84% of respondents agreed practicing daily self-care is important to them.



Disclosure: South Dakota Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Stress survey Rand Corp. 12/22/2021

Self-care study Lynn Univ. 01/12/2021



