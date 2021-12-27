Monday, December 27, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 27, 2021
Play

California's lower-income families could see their health insurance premiums jump hundreds or thousands of dollars, and families with an incarcerated loved one are urged to connect with them over the holidays.

2021Talks - December 27, 2021
Play

Biden on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu; Fauci says Trump should keep up support for COVID-19 vaccines; and thousands of flights are canceled due to omicron and airline staffing.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Social Issues  |  Social Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Starting Next Year, Hair Discrimination Banned in IL Schools

Play

Monday, December 27, 2021   

Starting Jan. 1, a law goes into effect banning hair discrimination in Illinois schools.

Studies have shown one in five Black women working in office or sales settings said they had to alter their natural hair at work to feel accepted, and Black students are far more likely to be suspended for dress-code or hair violations.

Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, introduced the legislation and noted it will be against the law to tell any kid in any Illinois school they cannot wear their hair in the ways traditionally associated with race and ethnicity.

"This is especially relevant for Black youth, Black children," Simmons explained. "You're not going to be able to send Black kids home and say you can't have dreadlocks, you can't have braids, you can't have twists. All of that is over in Illinois."

The bill is known as the Jett Hawkins Act, after a four-year-old boy whose mother was spurred to action when he was asked to take out his braids when he went to school. Illinois joins 13 other states which have passed similar bills, some also extending protections to the workplace as well.

Simmons hopes more states and the federal government will take up legislation to protect against hair discrimination.

"Something as natural as one's hair has absolutely nothing to do with learning," Simmons asserted. "And so we want to make sure that schools are completely focused on learning, creativity, healing, and not these other things that are rooted in a very discriminatory past."

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits racial discrimination, but federal court precedent only protects people who wear their hair in Afros, and not other natural hairstyles.


get more stories like this via email
Despite a drop in global carbon emissions in 2020 due to the pandemic, worldwide CO2 emissions are estimated to be around 34 billion tons. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Putting Price on Carbon Could Benefit West Virginians

Tax credits and direct payments to companies that capture and store their carbon emissions underground are a key feature of the climate provisions out…

Social Issues

New Year's Resolution: Reducing Kids’ Screen Time

Some families make New Year's Resolutions to cut down on screen time, and experts have some tips for actually getting your kids to put down the cell …

Social Issues

Researchers: Family Contact Vital for People in Jail or Prison

As holiday celebrations continue, groups that study issues in prisons say families with a loved one who's incarcerated should make attempts to …

More than 190 winter bird species can be found in Maine, including chickadees, crows and mallards. (Ann Stryzhekin/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Maine Birders Urged to Assist in Mapping Wintering Species

The Maine Bird Atlas is in its fourth year out of five, an effort to document the abundance and distribution of the state's wintering and breeding …

Social Issues

Families Face Winter Evictions Across Nebraska

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium expired in August, eviction court filings in Nebraska are on the rise…

An estimated 80% of white Americans own a home computer, compared to 69% of Black Americans and 67% of Latino Americans. (urby/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Federal Funds Key to Broadband for 330,000+ in MO

Missouri ranks 34th in the nation for broadband coverage and speed, with more than 330,000 residents lacking broadband access, but now, agencies hope …

Environment

Advocates Want Better Protection From Drilling at Greater Chaco

Conservationists are calling on President Joe Biden to make permanent recent steps to protect Chaco Culture National Historical Park from further dest…

Social Issues

Groups Press Gov. Newsom to Eliminate Medi-Cal Premiums

California's lower-income families could have to start paying hundreds, or even thousands of dollars a year for Medi-Cal health insurance premiums - …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021