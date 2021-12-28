State Department to Pilot New Program for Refugees to Attend College

By next fall, refugee students may be able to apply to attend American colleges and universities. The State Department said it plans to pilot a new category for refugee admissions, known as P4.



P4 status would allow a group or institution to sponsor a refugee. A university sponsorship program would allow them to study in the U.S. and then apply for permanent residency.



Laura Wagner, project manager for the Initiative on U.S. Education Pathways for Refugee Students, part of the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, said the current foreign student visa program requires students to leave after they graduate.



"Right now, we are getting the best and the brightest of the world, and then we're saying, 'Thanks, now you have to go back to your home country,'" Wagner explained. "Whereas this would provide an opportunity for them to stay and continue to use and share those talents to their new community in the U.S."



The Alliance recently published a report calling on the State Department to implement a P4 category in the spring of 2022. Community colleges and universities, including the University of California-Davis, would step up to offer free tuition. Philanthropic groups would cover other costs, and the State Department would aid in resettlement.



Wagner argued refugees deserve a shot at a brighter future in the U.S., a country founded by immigrants.



"Less than 1% of refugees worldwide are able to be resettled," Wagner reported. "And we have only 5% of refugees accessing higher ed."



Advocates of the pilot program say it could initially be limited to 30 students who would apply next fall and start their college classes in 2024.



A bill in New Hampshire would allow local communities to opt into financing education for children who attend private schools or homeschooling, on top of the existing statewide voucher program.



House Bill 607 as amended is up for a full House vote in early January, and parents and educators are concerned about its implications for public schools.



Jen, a parent who formed the volunteer group Save Our Schools New Hampshire and opted not to use her last name, said any investments should be towards improving Granite State public schools, for instance, providing all school districts with full-day kindergarten.



"These vouchers would be paid for by local property taxes," Jen explained. "And the other thing that is also really alarming is that there's no income limit for families."



She said the statewide voucher bill has an income limit of 300% of the poverty level. Lawmakers budgeted $129,000 for the statewide program, enough for about 28 students, yet the price tag is now up to more than $6 million, since more than 1,500 children have been signed up.



Proponents of the new voucher bill argued it gives voters local control over whether they want to fund the program using their property taxes. But Jen countered once a school district opts in, they are on the hook for funding the students who signed up during the year throughout their education, even if the district opts out of the program after a year.



"That could mean a loss of revenue," Jen asserted. "It could mean for some districts, of millions of dollars every year for up to 15 years, so there really is no voter control."



She added the voucher programs are not unique to New Hampshire, noting national special interests have passed or are working on similar legislation. She urged Granite Staters to contact their legislators about the issue.



