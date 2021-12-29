Impeachment Meetings in SD Underscore Transparency Concerns

A legislative panel has been discussing the possibility of impeachment proceedings against South Dakota's attorney general. A statewide government observer says the meetings themselves reveal transparency problems that, in his view, are too common in Pierre.



The agenda of the House committee considering the removal of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg includes several executive sessions closed to the media and public. Given the magnitude of the situation, said John Tsitrian, co-publisher of the nonpartisan blog South Dakota Standard, these groups shouldn't be left in the dark.



"We just have to accept what's going on behind closed doors," he said, "without getting the kind of information that would help us make decisions about whether these people are doing the right thing, the wrong thing, the political thing."



He also expressed nepotism concerns surrounding Gov. Kristi Noem, and the recent handling of her daughter's application for a real-estate appraiser's license. Noem has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. In recent years, South Dakota has gotten low marks in national rankings for state government accountability and transparency.



When voters head to the polls in 2022, Tsitrian said, they should do their best to research candidates and strongly consider those who detail plans for a more open government.



"That's probably the most practical way for the public to approach it right now," he said, "and then, at some point, there probably could be a process where some entity takes a look at our existing transparency laws."



He argued that vetting of candidates would be an important step, and noted that the current administration made similar promises.



Noem also has faced backlash over access to travel expenses for appearances in other states.



Calls for Ravnsborg's removal began after he fatally struck a pedestrian in 2020, avoiding jail time through a plea deal. He contended that the news media reported false claims about the incident, but Noem and others have criticized the deal and demanded his removal.



Gov. Kim Reynolds is accused of violating Iowa's open-records laws in a lawsuit filed this week.



The suit, filed by the ACLU, includes watchdog and media organizations as plaintiffs. In the past year-and-a-half, they say, Reynolds' office has either ignored or refused to comply with their requests surrounding COVID-19 actions and other public-record matters.



Rita Bettis Austen, ACLU Iowa legal director, said the need for elected officials to honor these requests is a core function of democracy.



"Without access to information about what the government is doing on behalf of the people who put those elected officials in place," she said, "we really don't have the system of checks and balances in place that we need to, in order to maintain our democratic system of governance."



One of the records being sought involves videos Reynolds possibly recorded for meatpacking plant workers as COVID-19 spread through those facilities. Another plaintiff wants information about Iowa State Patrol members being sent to the U.S. border with Mexico. Reynolds' office did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.



Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said Reynolds' failure to comply is a break from past governors of the Hawkeye State.



"This has been one of the most consequential time periods in Iowa history," he said, "but the governor and her staff have deprived the citizens of Iowa of documents and information they are entitled to receive."



He said those records are crucial in helping voters evaluate the governor's performance in leading the state through a public-health crisis and heightened political tensions. The suit, filed Thursday in Polk County District Court, seeks an order finding that Reynolds violated state law, in hopes of compelling her to turn over the requested information.



