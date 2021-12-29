Wednesday, December 29, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - December 29, 2021
Play

This month's guilty verdict in the Kim Potter trial brings renewed attention to police accountability; GOP leaders say they need more time for review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election.

2021Talks - December 29, 2021
Play

A long-time Senate leader passes away; strong divides shown in views on Jan. 6; and a congresswoman pleas for civility after a threatening message.

The Yonder Report - December 23, 2021
Play

Small-town themes from "It's a Wonderful Life" resonate 75 years later; ag workers will get help from OSHA in 2022; and public art enlivens rural Tennessee.

Social Issues  |  Campaign Finance Reform/Money in Pol    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Impeachment Meetings in SD Underscore Transparency Concerns

Play

Wednesday, December 29, 2021   

A legislative panel has been discussing the possibility of impeachment proceedings against South Dakota's attorney general. A statewide government observer says the meetings themselves reveal transparency problems that, in his view, are too common in Pierre.

The agenda of the House committee considering the removal of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg includes several executive sessions closed to the media and public. Given the magnitude of the situation, said John Tsitrian, co-publisher of the nonpartisan blog South Dakota Standard, these groups shouldn't be left in the dark.

"We just have to accept what's going on behind closed doors," he said, "without getting the kind of information that would help us make decisions about whether these people are doing the right thing, the wrong thing, the political thing."

He also expressed nepotism concerns surrounding Gov. Kristi Noem, and the recent handling of her daughter's application for a real-estate appraiser's license. Noem has denied any wrongdoing in the matter. In recent years, South Dakota has gotten low marks in national rankings for state government accountability and transparency.

When voters head to the polls in 2022, Tsitrian said, they should do their best to research candidates and strongly consider those who detail plans for a more open government.

"That's probably the most practical way for the public to approach it right now," he said, "and then, at some point, there probably could be a process where some entity takes a look at our existing transparency laws."

He argued that vetting of candidates would be an important step, and noted that the current administration made similar promises.

Noem also has faced backlash over access to travel expenses for appearances in other states.

Calls for Ravnsborg's removal began after he fatally struck a pedestrian in 2020, avoiding jail time through a plea deal. He contended that the news media reported false claims about the incident, but Noem and others have criticized the deal and demanded his removal.


get more stories like this via email
The Florida Department of Corrections is the third-largest state prison system in the nation and Florida's largest state agency. It plans to phase out physical mail for people who are incarcerated starting mid-January. (PhotoAC/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Backlash for FL Rule Change on Receiving Mail in Prison

The Florida Department of Corrections now bans people in prison from receiving traditional mail, such as greeting cards and handwritten letters…

Social Issues

Beyond Potter Verdict, MN Police Reform Efforts Forge Ahead

This month's guilty verdict in the Kim Potter trial has brought renewed attention to police accountability, but a Minnesota group says fatal …

Social Issues

As It Blows Past Deadline, WI Election Review Faces Legal Challenges

A partisan review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election was going to wrap up this week, but the leaders of the investigation say they need more …

A 2020 study found that more than 23,000 people work as life coaches in the United States. (Wollertz/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Life Coach’s New Year’s Advice for Latinos: Go For It!

It's that time of year where we make our New Year's resolutions, and some in the Latino community are reaching out for help sticking to their plans…

Environment

Public Lands Agencies Work to Diversify Staff in 2022

People of color historically have been excluded from outdoor-recreation jobs, but a collaborative effort to diversify staff within agencies that …

Donations to charitable nonprofits such as the Billings Public Library are eligible for a non-itemized deduction, now through Friday. (Billings Public Library Foundation)

Social Issues

Tax Deduction for Charitable Donations Expires Friday

There is still time to give to charity and claim a deduction on your taxes, whether you itemize or not, but the temporary pandemic-era deduction …

Health and Wellness

Report: NY's Severe Housing Issues Impact Public Health

A new report provides a checkup on the health of people in New York and across the country, to help officials improve outcomes in their states…

Social Issues

State Department to Pilot New Program for Refugees to Attend College

By next fall, refugee students may be able to apply to attend American colleges and universities. The State Department said it plans to pilot a new …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021