Colorado to Invest $400 Million in Affordable Housing

A task force charged with addressing homelessness and affordable housing across Colorado is expected to release recommendations on how to invest some $400 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds later this month.



Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, serves as vice-chair for the task force's sub-panel, made up of non-governmental housing experts.



She said most people agree expanding housing capacity should be a top priority, and not just in the state's urban areas.



"One way to help resolve the housing crisis is to make sure there is more affordable housing available to people at all different income levels across the state," Alderman asserted. "Creating new units of housing, as well as preserving existing affordable housing. "



Lawmakers passed House Bill 1329 last session to create a roadmap for using $500 million in federal rescue dollars to assist Coloradans impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The first hundred million went directly to current Division of Housing programs.



The Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force must deliver a final report on its recommendations on investing the remaining funds to the General Assembly and Gov. Jared Polis by Jan. 21.



Alderman pointed out because ARPA money represents a one-time-only cash infusion, much of the funding may be released as revolving loans, so money can be reinvested in housing as loans are paid off. She noted legislators made it clear the funds must be invested to address the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by COVID.



"Those communities are often the same communities that have traditionally had huge barriers to accessing housing: communities of color, tribal communities, and the communities of people experiencing homelessness," Alderman outlined.



She added investments in wrap-around services are especially critical for helping people exiting homelessness, and people with mental or physical disabilities. Supports can include help to access medical and behavioral care, and with basic life skills like identifying bus routes to the local grocery store.



"Vocational services, connecting people with employment," Alderman suggested. "There are a full range of supportive services, and they have shown time after time to be very successful in maintaining peoples' housing stability."



"Close to 70% of the people applying for emergency rental assistance are female heads of households with families," said Feichtinger. "And we also know that evictions are disproportionately impacting communities of color."



She said while families in rural parts of the state are being forced out of their homes, entire neighborhoods that faced historic disinvestment and redlining are seeing the highest eviction rates.



Advocates for property owners have argued that landlords need paying tenants because banks still demand monthly mortgage checks.



Scott Mertz, housing justice project manager with



He said most low-income renters qualify for free counsel. Their toll-free number is 888-991-9921.



Mertz added that Nebraska still has not distributed millions of federal rental-assistance dollars.



"If it's an issue of 'well, of course that person is going to be evicted if they are not going to pay,' - money is readily available," said Mertz. "Money is still unspent here in Nebraska, millions of dollars of it. It can be accessed by the landlords. "



Feichtinger said a main driver of the rise in evictions is the lack of affordable housing - not just in urban centers, but across the state - for people living paycheck to paycheck. She said her group will be busy in the upcoming legislative session making sure policy makers understand the depth of the crisis.



"And also encouraging them to use this opportunity that we have with the ARPA funds," said Feichtinger, "to take this moment and to really make a significant investment into affordable housing in communities all across Nebraska."









