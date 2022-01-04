Tuesday, January 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 5, 2022
Play

Arkansas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads; More than 60 rallies are taking place across California on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the U-S Capitol insurrection.

2022Talks - January 5, 2022
Play

Ending the filibuster is again a topic among senators; Trump cancels his January 6th anniversary event; and Biden expresses frustration over COVID testing.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Play

Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Colorado to Invest $400 Million in Affordable Housing

Play

Tuesday, January 4, 2022   

A task force charged with addressing homelessness and affordable housing across Colorado is expected to release recommendations on how to invest some $400 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds later this month.

Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer at the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, serves as vice-chair for the task force's sub-panel, made up of non-governmental housing experts.

She said most people agree expanding housing capacity should be a top priority, and not just in the state's urban areas.

"One way to help resolve the housing crisis is to make sure there is more affordable housing available to people at all different income levels across the state," Alderman asserted. "Creating new units of housing, as well as preserving existing affordable housing. "

Lawmakers passed House Bill 1329 last session to create a roadmap for using $500 million in federal rescue dollars to assist Coloradans impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The first hundred million went directly to current Division of Housing programs.

The Affordable Housing Transformational Task Force must deliver a final report on its recommendations on investing the remaining funds to the General Assembly and Gov. Jared Polis by Jan. 21.

Alderman pointed out because ARPA money represents a one-time-only cash infusion, much of the funding may be released as revolving loans, so money can be reinvested in housing as loans are paid off. She noted legislators made it clear the funds must be invested to address the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by COVID.

"Those communities are often the same communities that have traditionally had huge barriers to accessing housing: communities of color, tribal communities, and the communities of people experiencing homelessness," Alderman outlined.

She added investments in wrap-around services are especially critical for helping people exiting homelessness, and people with mental or physical disabilities. Supports can include help to access medical and behavioral care, and with basic life skills like identifying bus routes to the local grocery store.

"Vocational services, connecting people with employment," Alderman suggested. "There are a full range of supportive services, and they have shown time after time to be very successful in maintaining peoples' housing stability."

Disclosure: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, Housing/Homelessness, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Groups looking to rein in money in politics hope to pass campaign-finance limits before the 2024 election. (Joaquin Corbalan/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Campaign Donation Limits Could Be Coming to OR in 2022

Oregon is among a handful of states without limits on how much people or entities can contribute to election campaigns, but it could change this year…

Social Issues

Data Reveals Promising Drop in Ohio Child Poverty

New data reveals a promising trend in the well-being of Ohio's kids. In 2020, 16.8% of Ohio children lived in poverty, nearly 423,000 children…

Social Issues

ND Political Expert: One Year Later, Jan. 6 Events Still a Concern

It has been a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Despite many arrests and a Congressional …

Other recommendations in the report from Brown University include increasing the number of public hearings for bills, especially late in the legislative session. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report Unpacks Influence on CT's Climate, Energy Policies

Brown University researchers found in Connecticut's efforts to combat climate change, electric and gas utilities spent the most on climate and energy …

Social Issues

IA Leaders: Economic Planning Must Be More Inclusive

When plans come together for new retail centers and office buildings, policy experts and local leaders in Iowa said municipal and real-estate …

The U.S. Senate will consider filibuster rule changes on or before Martin Luther King Jr. Day as Democrats seek to overcome Republican opposition to new voting-rights legislation. (mat_hias/Pixabay)

Social Issues

New Urgency to Pass Voting-Rights Legislation Aimed at Texas

Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to pass voting-rights legislation they say …

Social Issues

Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage…

Environment

Boulder County Homes, Businesses Destroyed by Drought-Fueled Fire

Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Supe…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021