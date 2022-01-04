IA Leaders: Economic Planning Must Be More Inclusive

When plans come together for new retail centers and office buildings, policy experts and local leaders in Iowa said municipal and real-estate developers need to adopt a more inclusive mindset.



They said child care and accessible transportation should be on a project's checklist. The Greater Des Moines Partnership recently hosted a forum on the topic.



Dawn Oliver Wiand, president and CEO of the Iowa Women's Foundation, said their outreach has reinforced the belief child care is the number one barrier to economic success for women.



As it relates to development, she emphasized making sure a community has enough child-care workers who receive fair wages and benefits is key.



"If we can't figure out a way to step out of the box and creatively address that, we're not gonna have enough child-care slots," Oliver Wiand asserted.



She suggested businesses assisting with development investments not only help their staff, but also their bottom line by keeping more women in the workforce.



Wiand was on the governor's Child Care task force, which recently recommended a tax-credit program to incentivize employers to purchase available childcare spots for their workers.



Meanwhile, a regional transportation leader said more flexibility in public transit, such as non-traditional service hours, is important.



Luis Montoya, chief planning officer for Des Moines Area Regional Transit, said in his organization's long-term planning, it has found customers from different backgrounds prefer service that goes beyond the standard workday ride.



"The way people move about the community to drop their kids off to take night classes, shifts that are on the weekends or outside of what we would normally consider normal business hours," Montoya outlined.



He argued an expansive, inclusive transit vision should prioritize service information catering to those who speak little or no English.



The panel discussion also centered around needs to include input from those advocating for people with disabilities, noting they are not just consumers, but also business owners and entrepreneurs.



A new report details health equity issues in Minnesota, shedding light on racial disparities when it comes to care access and outcomes. Regional health officials hope the solutions they're focused on will help close the gaps.



The Commonwealth Fund report issued scorecards for each state. In Minnesota, the white population is above the 90th percentile in how it's served by health systems. But Black and Latino populations fall below the 40th percentile.



Diane Tran - the system executive director for Community Health Equity and Engagement at M-Health Fairview - said these disparities were largely known prior to the report, but they reinforce the need for the state to eliminate health barriers.



"It's unacceptable," said Tran. "And clearly, action needs to happen in a comprehensive way to address these challenges."



Tran, also a board member with the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, said her provider is among those trying to build solutions that include more diverse hiring among medical professionals.



She said having staff that can better relate to the cultural needs of BIPOC communities can help with trust issues.



Tran said just improving relations in a medical office setting isn't enough. She stressed the importance of improving health outcomes across an entire community through outreach, such as mobile immunization clinics.



"Especially in this time," said Tran, "bring COVID vaccinations to communities where there just largely hasn't been a great deal of trust."



Tran said all stakeholders, including government agencies, need to invest more in education and incentives for healthier outcomes, as opposed to simply looking at care through a transactional lens.



"When you are a little bit more piecemeal in that nature, right?" said Tran, "it goes against the holistic ways in which we as humans truly are."



She said any approach must involve input and solutions from grassroots groups at the community level, noting there are many in Minnesota doing strong work in this area.







