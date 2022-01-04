Tuesday, January 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 5, 2022
Arkansas reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases, as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads; More than 60 rallies are taking place across California on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the U-S Capitol insurrection.

2022Talks - January 5, 2022
Ending the filibuster is again a topic among senators; Trump cancels his January 6th anniversary event; and Biden expresses frustration over COVID testing.

The Yonder Report - December 30, 2021
Stargazing in Dark Sky Parks popular across U.S.; historic Black-owned filling station on Route 66 raises funds to become a cultural center; and what will stop the Covid-double death rate in rural America?

IA Leaders: Economic Planning Must Be More Inclusive

Tuesday, January 4, 2022   

When plans come together for new retail centers and office buildings, policy experts and local leaders in Iowa said municipal and real-estate developers need to adopt a more inclusive mindset.

They said child care and accessible transportation should be on a project's checklist. The Greater Des Moines Partnership recently hosted a forum on the topic.

Dawn Oliver Wiand, president and CEO of the Iowa Women's Foundation, said their outreach has reinforced the belief child care is the number one barrier to economic success for women.

As it relates to development, she emphasized making sure a community has enough child-care workers who receive fair wages and benefits is key.

"If we can't figure out a way to step out of the box and creatively address that, we're not gonna have enough child-care slots," Oliver Wiand asserted.

She suggested businesses assisting with development investments not only help their staff, but also their bottom line by keeping more women in the workforce.

Wiand was on the governor's Child Care task force, which recently recommended a tax-credit program to incentivize employers to purchase available childcare spots for their workers.

Meanwhile, a regional transportation leader said more flexibility in public transit, such as non-traditional service hours, is important.

Luis Montoya, chief planning officer for Des Moines Area Regional Transit, said in his organization's long-term planning, it has found customers from different backgrounds prefer service that goes beyond the standard workday ride.

"The way people move about the community to drop their kids off to take night classes, shifts that are on the weekends or outside of what we would normally consider normal business hours," Montoya outlined.

He argued an expansive, inclusive transit vision should prioritize service information catering to those who speak little or no English.

The panel discussion also centered around needs to include input from those advocating for people with disabilities, noting they are not just consumers, but also business owners and entrepreneurs.


Groups looking to rein in money in politics hope to pass campaign-finance limits before the 2024 election. (Joaquin Corbalan/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Campaign Donation Limits Could Be Coming to OR in 2022

Oregon is among a handful of states without limits on how much people or entities can contribute to election campaigns, but it could change this year…

Social Issues

Data Reveals Promising Drop in Ohio Child Poverty

New data reveals a promising trend in the well-being of Ohio's kids. In 2020, 16.8% of Ohio children lived in poverty, nearly 423,000 children…

Social Issues

ND Political Expert: One Year Later, Jan. 6 Events Still a Concern

It has been a year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Despite many arrests and a Congressional …

Other recommendations in the report from Brown University include increasing the number of public hearings for bills, especially late in the legislative session. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report Unpacks Influence on CT's Climate, Energy Policies

Brown University researchers found in Connecticut's efforts to combat climate change, electric and gas utilities spent the most on climate and energy …

Social Issues

Colorado to Invest $400 Million in Affordable Housing

A task force charged with addressing homelessness and affordable housing across Colorado is expected to release recommendations on how to invest some …

The U.S. Senate will consider filibuster rule changes on or before Martin Luther King Jr. Day as Democrats seek to overcome Republican opposition to new voting-rights legislation. (mat_hias/Pixabay)

Social Issues

New Urgency to Pass Voting-Rights Legislation Aimed at Texas

Leaders in the U.S. Senate have announced plans to vote this month on a change to filibuster rules, hoping to pass voting-rights legislation they say …

Social Issues

Ohio's Minimum-Wage Increase Largest in 15 Years

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio's minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the federal minimum wage…

Environment

Boulder County Homes, Businesses Destroyed by Drought-Fueled Fire

Just two people remain missing after Colorado's most costly wildfire on record destroyed nearly a thousand homes and businesses in Louisville and Supe…

 

