Friday, January 7, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 7, 2022
Vigils marking the Capitol riot anniversary urge leaders to protect voting rights; and a lawsuit asks the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to intervene over new state congressional district map.

2022Talks - January 7, 2022
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on a healthcare worker vaccine mandate; Merrick Garland vows all Jan. 6 perpetrators will be held accountable; and former health advisors urge a new coronavirus strategy.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Environment  |  Environment    News
Report: Virginia Must Act Fast to Meet Chesapeake Bay Cleanup Goals

Friday, January 7, 2022   

As a deadline looms to meet water cleanup goals for the Chesapeake Bay, a new report showed it is critical for Virginia to accelerate its work, or risk missing its pollution-reduction targets.

The Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint requires Virginia and other watershed states to have methods in place by 2025, but the report said the Commonwealth needs to do more to reduce farm and urban-suburban runoff pollution.

Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which released the report, said despite bipartisan support, state lawmakers need to focus on farm conservation efforts, since agriculture is the state's number one source of waterway pollution.

"Our farmers are committed to adopting effective conservation practices needed to protect water quality," Sanner explained. "Yet Virginia has never supported our farmers adopting effective practices at the levels needed, and indeed, at the levels that are commensurate with farmers' interests."

But some environmental groups are concerned future cleanup efforts may face setbacks. This week, Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin nominated Andrew Wheeler as his secretary of natural resources. Wheeler was President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency chief, who led a rollback of Obama-era environmental regulations.

Sanner noted a lack of investment in water-related infrastructure also continues to plague cities and counties. Many struggle with outdated storm-sewer systems, some of which let raw sewage flow into some of the state's most important waterways, including the Potomac and James Rivers. But Sanner pointed out the Commonwealth has an unprecedented opportunity to address these issues.

"This year, there is sufficient money in the state's important Water Quality Improvement Fund to fully support the needs of farmers," Sanner contended. "Revenues are also available to assist localities to reduce storm water and sewage pollution to our streams in the Bay, without starving other necessary state programs."

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Chesapeake Bay cleanup program will receive an additional $47.6 million for the next five years, a more than 50% increase over past levels of federal support.


Abortion is expected to be one of the most controversial issues lawmakers will tackle when they start the annual 60-day Florida legislative session on Tues., Jan. 11. (Trimmel Gomes)

Health and Wellness

Abortion Among Big Issues to Watch in FL 2022 Legislature

As the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates the latest challenge to Roe v. Wade, new abortion laws are already in the works ahead of Florida's upcoming …

Social Issues

MA Groups Urge Voting Rights, Democracy Reform

Community groups have held vigils across Massachusetts this week to call for voting and democracy reform on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol …

Social Issues

PA Lawsuit Asks State Supreme Court to Intervene in Redistricting

A new lawsuit asks the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to intervene in creating a new congressional district map for the Commonwealth, as concerns grow …

PFAS chemicals have been discovered at high levels in the water systems of Hoosick Falls, Newburgh, Petersburgh and dozens of communities on Long Island. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

NY Enacts New PFAS Testing, Notification Law

A new law on the books in New York establishes the most comprehensive drinking-water testing and notification program in the nation for Perfluorinated…

Social Issues

Unions: BBB's Clean-Energy Jobs Key to NY's Manufacturing Future

The future of the Build Back Better Act may be in doubt in Congress, but New York labor leaders say the bill would create sustainable union jobs and …

Promoters of an event in Helena on the anniversary of the Capitol storming have ties to groups including the Oath Keepers. (Justin Brockie/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MT Group Warns of Far-Right Rally on Jan. 6 Anniversary

While vigils are planned in Montana to mark the January 6th Capitol riot aimed at overthrowing the results of the 2020 election, far-right extremists …

Social Issues

Labor Groups: ND Keeps Losing Ground on Minimum Wage

The start of the new year saw a number of states boost their minimum wage, but not North Dakota. Labor leaders say it's remained at $7.25 an hour for …

Social Issues

Gov. Beshear Touts Economic Gains, Community Resiliency in State of State

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke before a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate last night, in his third Commonwealth address. After a year of …

 

