Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 11, 2022
Play

Oregon sees its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began; NYC mourns 17 dead, including 8 children, in an apartment fire; and Mainers struggle with cost of healthcare.

2022Talks - January 11, 2021
Play

U.S. State Department continues talks with Russia over troops surrounding Ukraine; Rep. Jim Jordan rebuffs interview requests from Jan. 6 panel; and the Senate takes up voting rights this week.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Play

Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Health and Wellness  |  Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Ohio Survivor Speaks Out: Stand Up to Stalking

Play

Monday, January 10, 2022   

Nicole Bialko of Columbus is among the one-in-six women who've experienced stalking. And she's sharing her story to encourage other victims to stand up to stalking.

When a relationship that started online turned emotionally toxic, Bialko tried to end it. She said her former boyfriend started harassing and following her, even entering her apartment when she was out of town.

Despite her efforts to ignore him, including blocking hundreds of email addresses and phone numbers, he persisted. So Bialko contacted authorities.

"Trust your instincts, never excuse a red flag," said Bialko. "And if you find yourself making excuses for this individual, feeling unsettled, feeling isolated, maybe what you could do you're not doing anymore, things you enjoyed - there's a problem."

Bialko said she hopes to help other abuse victims free themselves from the fear of stalking. Her advice includes setting firm boundaries, collecting evidence, seeking legal advice about getting a Civil Protective Order, being vigilant about personal safety and maintaining a support system.

Bialko said the police took her seriously, but feels her case was diminished in the courts. In a plea deal, her former partner's charges of felony menacing by stalking; burglary and a protective order violation were reduced to a misdemeanor of criminal mischief.

Bialko said just like physical abuse, emotional and mental abuse is terrifying.

"If you're scared, you're scared out for a reason," said Bialko. "So there's something that individuals doing that's causing you that fear, but there's no tangible evidence. Because I can't show you a picture of a black and blue eye, I don't think it's taken as seriously. "

Caroline Anderson is the communications coordinator with the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. She encouraged friends and family members of survivors to be as supportive as possible and understand that it's difficult for a victim of abuse to simply walk out the door.

"Why didn't you leave sooner? I hate that question," said Anderson. "Why did she stay? I hate that question as advocate. She stayed because she didn't know she was in an abusive relationship. She didn't know how to leave. And leaving is the most dangerous time in a relationship. "

Anderson said most domestic-violence fatalities in Ohio occur when a survivor is in the process of ending the relationship or has already left.

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network can direct stalking survivors to local resources. There also is an easy-to-use chat feature at odvn.org for assistance.

January is National Stalking Awareness Month.



Disclosure: The Ohio Domestic Violence Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
If Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget plan is adopted, Cal Fresh would start planning in order to introduce food assistance to undocumented Californians age 55 and older. (Stanislau_V/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Governor’s Budget Would Begin to Open Cal Fresh to the Undocumented 55+

Advocates for the Food for All campaign are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, which would begin the process of expanding the Cal …

Social Issues

Governor’s Budget Includes Highest Education Funding in CA History

K-12 and higher education would get $102 billion next fiscal year as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, released Monday -- the most in …

Social Issues

Will IA Revisit Election Law Changes?

The latest legislative session in Iowa is under way. Workforce issues and tax cuts are among the common priorities listed by lawmakers as they begin …

Gov. Brad Little gave his speech to Idaho lawmakers on the first day of the session, which is scheduled to adjourn on March 31. (Idaho Public Television)

Social Issues

Governor Lauds ID Surplus, Urges Ed, Infrastructure Investments

Gov. Brad Little kicked off Idaho's 2022 legislative session Monday with a State of the State address outlining his budget priorities. Unlike last …

Social Issues

Virginia Groups Want Action on Nursing-Home Safety, Drug Affordability

Virginia's 2022 General Assembly session begins tomorrow, and groups supporting older Americans are pushing lawmakers to pass legislation making …

Across the nation, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. (ricka_kinamoto/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Chicago Teachers Union Urges City to Take Safety Requests Seriously

The Chicago Teachers Union held a day of action yesterday, outdoors and in their cars, in an effort to safely push back against returning immediately …

Health and Wellness

OR Officials Urge Booster Shots as COVID Cases Skyrocket

Oregon is in the midst of its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. Health officials are urging the public to get …

Social Issues

Tool Aims to Bring Down Health Costs Through Price Transparency

Coloradans can now compare even more health-care procedure costs, and quality rankings, for over 53 services at more than 100 hospitals and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021