TX Survey: Hispanics Suffer Greatest Financial Hardship from COVID-19

Half of Texas residents say COVID-19 has caused them financial hardship, and Hispanic families faced the most severe consequences, according to a new survey by the Episcopal Health Foundation.



Brian Sasser, chief communications officer for the Foundation, said the report highlighted how the pandemic is affecting Texans differently depending on household income, race and other factors.



"Fifty-nine percent of Hispanics in Texas experienced financial hardship," Sasser reported. "And in fact, Hispanics who were not born in the U.S., that number jumps to 71%."



The November survey was conducted before the Omicron variant hit the U.S. It also showed 56% of parents who have children ages 12 to 17 would support some sort of mandate at their school requiring proof of vaccination for both students and staff. And nearly half said they would support vaccination mandates for non-essential businesses, including restaurants and theaters.



Sasser pointed out the survey found those who earned less than $66,000 per year, which is 62% of Texas families, were much more likely to say they have suffered financially because of COVID-19.



"If you're an hourly worker, or you can't work from home or live in a crowded apartment complex or something similar to that, you're just affected differently than others," Sasser contended.



Texans 65 and older who said they were in poor health or suffer from chronic health conditions or a disability expressed the most concern about COVID-19.



Sasser noted the public health crisis hit those with the least resources the hardest.



"They may not have time to take off to get a vaccine because they're worried about side effects that would take them out of work," Sasser observed. "They don't get sick leave, so they can't just not go to work and still make a living."



The survey also showed one-third of Texans say they know someone who has died of COVID-19 and more than half say they or someone they know has been seriously ill. The results of those surveyed in the Episcopal Health Foundation's 2021 survey were almost identical to one conducted in 2020.



Oregon is in the midst of its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.



Health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated or, if they're already vaccinated, to get a booster shot, as the Omicron variant drives cases up across the country.



Dr. Leona O'Keefe, public health officer for Jackson County Public Health, said people who are vaccinated need to consider a booster, noting those with the first series of vaccine are 30% to 40% protected against infection from Omicron.



"If you've been boosted, you're about 70% to 75% protected," O'Keefe explained. "So obviously, there's quite a big difference in your level of protection once you're boosted."



O'Keefe noted even people with boosters might still feel ill, but their chances of spreading COVID-19, being hospitalized or dying are cut down massively. Guidelines for when to get a booster recently changed, with people who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines eligible for a booster after five months. Boosters are suggested after two months for people who received the Johnson and Johnson shot.



Saleem Noorani, a small-business owner in the Willamette Valley and AARP Oregon executive council member, said one of his employees was exposed during the December rush, which meant he lost a quarter of his full-time workforce, underscoring the importance of protecting people with the vaccine.



"So for small business owners where you're trying to give everybody enough hours, so you're not overstaffed, but once you're hit with something like this, you know, it has a huge impact," Noorani pointed out.



Older Oregonians are the most likely to be vaccinated and boosted. O'Keefe stressed it is also important for young people to get vaccinated, to ensure the virus does not have the opportunity to spread to vulnerable people.



"Please protect yourself and take care of those around you," O'Keefe urged. "And to those of you who are already taking these steps, I would say thank you. We appreciate it. It's helping your community."



Gov. Kate Brown is spearheading a campaign to get boosters to a million Oregonians by the end of January. To date, the state has reached about a quarter of the goal.



Some health risks have stopped people from getting the vaccine, including reports of myocarditis in young men, which has occurred in a small number of cases.



A new grant will increase the capacity for infectious-disease sequencing and research in Michigan, to improve the state's ability to respond to health crises.



Four universities are receiving a total of $18.5 million for the work.



Dr. Teena Chopra, co-director of Wayne State University's Detroit-based Center for Emerging and Infectious Diseases, said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of upping the ante on researching and preparing for this and future pandemics.



"The work under the grant involves looking at emerging infections, not only SARS-CoV 2 which causes COVID, but also other multi-drug-resistant organisms that have plagued the city of Detroit for years and now are even worse after the pandemic," Chopra explained.



She noted genomic sequencing can help with faster tracking of the transmission of COVID, controlling outbreaks in communities, detecting new variants and developing vaccines.



Dr. Marcus Zervos, who also co-directs WSU's Center, said the collaboration between universities is important. He emphasized efforts to understand the spread and reach of viruses such as COVID require national and international cooperation.



"We weren't able to rapidly respond to a pandemic because we didn't have mechanisms for testing and contact tracing and outbreak investigation and control," Zervos contended. "If it's COVID, or if it's a new strain of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, it's critical to have the public health infrastructure in place."



Data showed in Detroit and other cities, the Black and Latino communities have been hit harder by COVID than white communities. The Center also is aiming to reduce disparities, by collaborating with the state, Detroit Health Department and community groups to find ways to benefit community health.



