Remembering Japanese Americans' Internment at Heart Mountain

Heart Mountain was an internment camp in northwest Wyoming where Japanese Americans were relocated against their will during World War II.



It was the subject of a recent PBS TV special, and will also be featured in the Alliance for Historic Wyoming's new Placed-Based Stories project.



Dakota Russell, executive director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, said while the camp closed at war's end, many families who had lost everything they owned after relocation decided to stay in Wyoming.



"We should, of course, take away the lessons that we need to learn about injustice, and about standing up for democracy, that we can take away from this story," Russell stated. "But we should also celebrate this community and the contributions they made to the history of our state at the same time."



Widespread misinformation campaigns claimed, without evidence, that Japanese Americans could not be trusted, and cast many as enemy spies. Surrounded by nine towers guarded by armed military police, the camp's 10,000 residents operated their own hospital, grew their own food, and built irrigation systems that continue to provide a lifeline to the area's farms and ranches.



Alan O'hashi's family was already living, by choice, in a vibrant but little known Japanese American community in downtown Cheyenne when relocations to Heart Mountain were under way.



O'hashi, an author and filmmaker, said his PBS Special "Beyond Heart Mountain" is in part a response to the high levels of anti-Asian racism during World War II, and most recently after COVID was dubbed the Chinese Flu.



"Hearing stories from people different from yourself, and trying to understand those histories, enables more civil relationships," O'hashi explained. "So that we're not basing our attitudes on preconceived stereotypes or preconceived ideas."



Heart Mountain's original barracks, after the government sold them off for one dollar each, continue to be used across Wyoming. Russell's group has recovered one, which will be open to visitors once it's been restored. Russell said there's a distinct power of place when you get to stand on the same ground where people's lives were changed forever.



"There's something about walking around the site," Russell noted. "There's something about walking into that barrack that we're restoring that really evokes that place in time in a way that you can't get from any book."



This month's guilty verdict in the Kim Potter trial has brought renewed attention to police accountability, but a Minnesota group says fatal encounters with law enforcement still happen too often, and it wants to help departments with their response teams.



Potter, a former Brooklyn Center officer, was convicted in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. It followed this spring's conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.



Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, said those verdicts are important for the families, but the need for reform is far from over. Her group's current focus is to help departments embrace alternative responses to calls.



"What we need to do is narrow the bandwidth of policing to those things that police are supposed to be dealing with," she said, "which is, you know, crime."



She said it's been frustrating trying to get certain reform measures adopted by the Legislature, but her group cited a victory this year. A new law requires 911 dispatchers to route mental-health calls to crisis teams. Gross said it won't be easy for every jurisdiction to implement the changes, and advocacy groups have pledged to help them overcome logistical barriers.



Beyond the law change, Gross said, there are broader efforts to help some cities build a more robust response network of specialists. At the same time, she said, she feels it's important to not strip communities of law-enforcement capability.



"We do need police when a crime has occurred," she said, "and people have access to the court system by way of a police investigation."



As for the Potter verdict, Gross said it proves video footage adds another dimension in analyzing deadly encounters with police. She suggested that it allows juries and the public to better question police accounts of whether an individual posed a threat, especially in situations where racial profiling is a possibility.



Nine Texas residents now held in the Dallas County jail system will be bailed out this Thursday and met by reform advocates who say the bail system is not equitable.



As in other states, many of those arrested in Texas remain in jail before their criminal cases are resolved and while still legally presumed innocent. Some with enough money to post bond get out of jail, while poorer inmates remain locked up.



Rev. Robin Murray, lead community organizer for Faith in Texas, said many inmates deserve to be with their families.



"We are looking to use a little over $98,000 to bail out nine people," Murray explained. "And this is a really big deal because we want people home for the holidays."



A bail reform bill was signed into law by the Texas governor this year to keep dangerous criminals off the streets, but it did not address the discriminatory jailing of poor people.



As is the case nationwide, Black people are more likely to be jailed in Texas than white people. Only 13% of the population in Texas is Black, but according to the Vera Institute of Justice, one third of Texas' inmates in 2019 were Black.



Mark Walters, Jr., bail fund organizer for Faith in Texas, said staying in jail because bail money can't be raised can wreak havoc on poor defendants' lives.



"We don't believe that individuals should stay in jail because they're poor," Walters asserted. "So in actuality the unspoken thing is that they're actually already serving a sentence, and they haven't even been convicted of a crime yet."



Parts of the bail-reform bill such as requiring judicial training and requiring officials to review a defendant's criminal history before setting bail were widely supported. But Murray emphasized civil rights advocates, including Faith in Texas, fought against a provision which would have restricted charitable groups such as hers from posting bail for defendants.



"If you have money, then you can get out and be with your family, go back to your job, which gives you money to pay your bills," Murray noted. "But if you don't, then you have this ripple effect of losing a lot."



Murray said the nine released from the Lew Street County Jail at 2:00 p.m. will be presented with a gift of $100 in cash, and provided an opportunity to discuss their case.



